 
Login/Register Login | Register
144 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 3 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 7/1/24

Debate Fallout - Dems Keep Bringing a Knife to a Gun Fight

By   1 comment
Message Anthony Wade
Become a Fan
  (9 fans)

Sean Connery
Sean Connery
(Image by YouTube - W&H)   Details   DMCA

Hearkening back to the iconic movie, The Untouchables, it's just like the Democratic Party, brings a knife to a gun fight. In the wake of what was apparently the most important debate of our lifetimes, the Dems have had to weather the calls from inside the house to burn the house down. As I was watching the bedwetting and pearl clutching unfurl over the weekend it finally hit me. The problem is not that Joe Biden was categorically bad at the debate. The problem was twofold. The first problem is the accepted narratives. The second is the very simple fact that the fight is rigged as Trump would say, because the Dems refuse to fight like the Republicans do.

The media driven narrative is simple. Joe Biden is old. The reality however is that both candidates are old, and both have shown signs of the decline that comes with age. Have you listened to a Trump rally lately? Have you heard the insane Hannibal Lecter rant? Have you caught the bizarre batteries and sharks bit? It is true that while Biden could not get facts straight at the debate Trump appeared not as debilitated but let's keep two things in mind. He is a savvy television personality. This is his milieu, whereas Biden is stronger in stump speeches and personal politicking. The second thing to keep in mind is that Trump did not actually have a good debate at all. The estimates for lies told in this debate by CNN themselves was over 30. Not that they actually bothered to fact check any of it during the debate itself. The problem once again comes back to those pesky little narratives that are driven by the media and seem to be widely accepted. We expected Trump to lie, and 30 times seems a little short of expectations. Biden on the other hand had to go out and break dance while solving a Rubik's Cube to prove he was not 81 years old. Except he is 81 years old. Suddenly the narrative feels vindicated. The previous three years apparently go out the window. Has there been any decline in policy? No. Has there been any decline in leadership? No. Keep in mind that while the convicted felon was golfing and pontificating about being eaten by sharks the previous days leading up to the debate, Biden was doing, you know, presidential things. He was in Normandy for the celebration of D-Day and then went to Italy for the G-7 Summit. Was there any reporting of slippage in how Biden did his job on these visits? No.

None of this matters though because Joe Biden proved what the media has been driving for months now - he is old. Mind you this starts with fake media sources like Fox News and OEN but the mainstream, so-called liberal media quickly picks up on it and runs with it. Trump lied 30 times? Yawn, yeah, he's such a rascal! Did you notice however how raspy Biden's voice sounded? Can't have a president with a raspy voice now, can we? This brings us to sunny point number two and back to the gun fight the GOP keeps waging against America. Were there any calls for Trump to step down from his side? Please. Donald Trump could have shot one of the moderators and his gaggle of cosplaying, vice-presidential Bachelorette wannabes would have all said thank God he believes in the Second Amendment. While wearing matching red ties of course. If Donald Trump had made the exact same factual blunder Biden did all we would have heard after is that it was somehow strategic three-dimensional chess, if it really happened at all, and the denouncement of the deep state fake news. There is no wavering from the other side. There are no rogue actors. If they do grow a spine they are quickly excommunicated as "RINOs" and soon there will be calls for them to face military tribunals like Trump did over the weekend with Liz Cheney.

I am not even sure it is fair to claim the Dems bring a knife to this fight. Feels like more of a toothpick. Sure, they try to point to the Trump lies but the media just acknowledges and then pivots right back to the established narrative. Let us not lose sight of the fact that it was CNN that chose to not bother with the truth during the actual debate. The post-debate coverage on the supposed uber-liberal MSNBC started with references to high-ranking party officials debating Biden's removal. Because of ninety minutes. After the G7. After Normandy. After the past three years. Donald Trump was caught saying he could grab women by the genitals because he was famous and after a brief revulsion, everyone on that side got back in line. Trump started an insurrection against this country and after some brief recoil, they all got back in line. Joe Biden says he capped insulin at $15 instead of the actual number of $35 and everyone loses their minds and demands he be put in a home for the elderly. Never mind that in the same debate, Trump actually claimed to have been the one who lowered the insulin prices, a bold-faced lie. One among many.

Look, there is no sugar coating the debate performance on either side. One guy performed poorly and the other was an inveterate liar. We need to realize however that we are being fed a narrative that is as unbalanced as the way the Dems fight their political wars. This narrative starts on the right in their echo chamber. They are the ones driving the narrative to replace Joe Biden because then Trump gets to sit back and mock the chaos of the convention and the Dems lose the advantage of incumbency and the record of the last three years. I am not suggesting that the left become as duplicitous is the right, but can we at least stop stabbing ourselves with that toothpick? I hearken back to The Untouchables again, and the dying gasp of Sean Connery's character. With the debate firmly behind us and the future of our republic in the balance, understanding the narratives and who is driving them there remains only one question:

Now, what are you prepared to do?

Rate It | View Ratings

Anthony Wade Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Anthony Wade, a contributing writer to opednews.com, is dedicated to educating the populace to the lies and abuses of the government. He is a 53-year-old independent writer from New York with political commentary articles seen on multiple (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Debate; Democrat; Democratic Party; Democrats, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Preparing the Cover Story for the Theft of the Election

Sarah Palin, A Wolf in Moose Clothing

Hate and Hypocrisy Pays Well – The Rush Limbaugh Payoff

Birth of the Red-Letter Christian Movement

First They Came For the Soda"

Recognizing Glenn Beck's Religion

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Anthony Wade

Become a Fan
(Member since Jun 30, 2005), 9 fans, 206 articles, 2 quicklinks, 1137 comments, 44 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Please Comment!

Submitted on Monday, Jul 1, 2024 at 8:01:51 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend