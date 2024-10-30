Bullies, the cricket and the choir: sonnet for Israel

Israel is rampaging, thank god it isn't bigger.
Little bullies cast big shadows
Like a cat that plays a tiger
Or a shadow-boxer standing on his toes.
Bombs serve bullies, the bigger the better.
The biggest bang is the bang for them.
Drones are for sissies, it's the counts that matter --
Numbers trump mere mayhem.
First you bomb the hospital then the town.
Infrastructure, water, food supply,
Uptown, downtown, midtown, playground.
Destroy, patrol with checkpoints, occupy.
But I'm just a cricket drowned out by the choir.
Bullies are legion like empire.
(Article changed on Oct 30, 2024 at 6:37 PM EDT)
(Article changed on Oct 31, 2024 at 9:31 AM EDT)