Bullies, the cricket and the choir: sonnet for Israel

Israel is rampaging, thank god it isn't bigger.

Little bullies cast big shadows

Like a cat that plays a tiger

Or a shadow-boxer standing on his toes.

Bombs serve bullies, the bigger the better.

The biggest bang is the bang for them.

Drones are for sissies, it's the counts that matter --

Numbers trump mere mayhem.

First you bomb the hospital then the town.

Infrastructure, water, food supply,

Uptown, downtown, midtown, playground.

Destroy, patrol with checkpoints, occupy.

But I'm just a cricket drowned out by the choir.

Bullies are legion like empire.