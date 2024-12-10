Boycott Iceland (a sonnet)



Iceland

Boycott Iceland. The land of geysers and fire.

Were you planning on going there any time soon?

The volcanoes can wait and the skyr (pronounced skee-er)

There are much better choices for the honeymoon.

You see, they say that hunting whales is fair

Until at least 2029, and then we'll see.

There are plenty of Fin Whales and Minkes out there

Most of the experts and whalers agree.

Gee, I wonder what the hidden people think

The Huldufolk, dwarves, elves

(If you don't think they're real just go to this link)

They might be thinking of taking Iceland back for themselves.

The point is, killing whales isn't nice.

If you're thinking of going there, please think twice.



