Bombs of love (reposted from 2015) with comments

Let us bomb your neighborhood

Guided by our intelligence.

Let us erase your neighbor

Out of love.

Not you, not your children.

Bombs of love!

You should be grateful

After the dust clears

After the evil has been exploded,

After the crater

Has been filled and paved;

We will explode our way into your hearts.

We might miss our intended target. . .

Our missiles of love are no more accurate

Than our missiles of hate.

No one is perfect.

We will say "We're sorry."

And other words.

There is nothing to be gained

By challenging why we obliterate.

We have plans for your future.

We will make sure

That evil doesn't return.

Our bombs are well-intended, moral bombs.

Bombs of democracy,

Anti-septic bombs of change,

Bombs of a new order for you,

Of superior judgment

And love.

..............

This is one poem that seems to remain relevant even as we seem to be on the verge of creating bombs that have people's names on them. One of my big disappointments with Obama, who was embarrassed when he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009, was how he used drones to target our enemies, as if an antiseptic war was any better than a dirty one. At least with a dirty war, like Israel's war against Palestine, we aren't trying to play God. We are just being typical human beings blinded by the red fog of hate that passes for Patriotic love, which seems capable of almost any atrocity. As the ceasefire in Gaza takes hold, let us not be fooled by those bombs of love, many of which are made and stockpiled in the good old USA.