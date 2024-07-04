

Let's get right to it: The shocking decision by the Supreme Court has us non-Trumpers in a place of deep anxiety and overt fear. We know that our lives and our kids' futures will be forever changed by a court that has become so outrageously biased and openly political that it is not hyperbolic to charge them with the end of our democracy as we've known it.

Thankfully Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY) announced on July 1 that she would file articles of impeachment because "the Supreme Court's decision [on presidential immunity] "represents an assault on American democracy. It is up to Congress to defend our nation from this authoritarian capture."

In fact, some justices should have been impeached for lying when they said in their congressional hearings that "no man is above the law," or when they lied about Roe v. Wade being "settled precedent." Alito's flag tricks and Thomas's high-flying vacations are also grounds for impeachment. So, bravo to AOC, and the three women Justices, for having the courage to immediately stand up to a compromised and contaminated Supreme Court.

Given the Court's horrific ruling, President Biden is now free to appoint several new Supreme Court justices to the bench, with Congressional approval, to clean up the highest court in the land and restore justice to Americans. Indeed, it's time to expand the Court and set term limits if ever there was one. It's at least a start for reclaiming our national sanity.

As for President Biden's bad debate night, this seems like a good time to remind people that we aren't just voting for a candidate, we are voting for democracy, freedom, and a safe, fair and humane future. It's too early to know whether President. Biden will be the Democratic nominee as I write this commentary. Compelling pro and con opinions fill the airwaves as polls fluctuate.

But the fact is, with all due respect, it's not about whether the president is up to the challenges of another term. He doesn't have to complete one, because no one is indispensable. That's why we have a qualified person and an experienced team to take over should that be necessary.

It's vital that this election restores good governance, upholds the Constitution, cleans up Congress and the courts and saves our country from a dictatorial regime that would end life as we know it. We urgently need to avoid a terrifying agenda of oppression and lawlessness, and we need to stop the rule of oligarchs. We need to stop Donald Trump from being dictator.We need to take his agenda seriously and understand how it will affect every single one of us. To put it bluntly we need to understand Trump et.al. are a catastrophe waiting to happen. Remember: The minute the Supreme Court ruled on his immunity, he called for a military tribunal to put Liz Cheney in jail. What's next on his list?

