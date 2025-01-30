A loving singularity

1

It's finally happened

Collision

Midair

One star into another

Two bad ideas head-on

Two bullets

Two birds distracted by the power-wash collide

This was never supposed to happen

The hell it wasn't!





2

I am sick of signs

Like their cutting down the osprey's tree

Sick of saying I told you so

But I can't help myself

Now there is nothing but signs





3

Now if I throw a rock up

It may come down in your world

If I shout it may take a year for you to hear me

Now I am writing against the hiss of a power-wash

They are washing everything again

Trying to remove the grimy stain of truth

But it's not a stain

It's a reflection

They don't know

That everything holds together for a reason

And only when the reason fails

Will light and shadow disassemble

As when the thread of a stitch rots

And releases the fabric of appearances

Only then will there fall a rest

(The power-washers will take a break

For the rest of this eternal day)





4

Now we might hear the clairvoyant whistle of a hawk

Or the whisper of the wind in the pines

Or the murmur of a brook

Or the bark of a lonely dog

Or the sound of our own heart

Beating into the singularity

Of loving space to dream anew

.................................