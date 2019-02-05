 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 6 Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Zimbabwe and Tanzania's Baby Elephant Slaughter by Trophy Hunter Safaris Could Be Stopped, Using This Petition

By       Message Stephen Fox       (Page 1 of 5 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)

Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H4 2/5/19

Author 4578
Become a Fan
  (31 fans)

Roosevelt safari elephant
Roosevelt safari elephant
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

above: Teddy Roosevelt with his Slaughtered Elephant Trophy Kill

Introduction: To see the shocking photo from an animal protection activist on Facebook which motivated me to write this Moveon.org petition:

https://twitter.com/hashtag/topgenenergy

- Advertisement -

>>>

Dear Friends: Please sign this petition which I wrote asking the Presidents of Zimbabwe and Tanzania to end Trophy hunting and the wanton slaughter of wildlife in those nations, just to start with, using a strong point of logic based on the superior economics emphasis in EcoTourism.

Please stop allowing trophy hunters to slaughter animals in your nation

- Advertisement -

To be delivered to The Honorable Emmerson Mnangagwa, President of Zimbabwe, The Honorable John Magufuli, President of Tanzania

click here

We are appalled by the increasing senseless slaughter of Africa's wildlife by Americans, Europeans, and Asians. There are examples of successful ecotourism in nations like Costa Rica that would prove far more valuable to your nation than perpetuating this on-going slaughter of baby elephants, adult giraffes, water buffalo, white rhino, saiga antelope, primates, lions, ad nauseum.

The most egregious of the safari companies is Charlton McCaffrey Safaris in Zimbabwe and in Mozambique, plus many others operating in Tanzania and South Africa. Our concerns are the focus of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, to be held from 23 May to 3 June 2019 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. We request you as head-of-state to be a strong proponent for these animals, and to see that ridding your nation of these egregious safari operators will benefit your constituents in the long run.

Background

There has been a sharp increase in coverage and photos of trophy hunters in Africa and their slaughter of baby elephants, giraffes, water buffalo, and even several species of primates, like baboons. Most of the meat is thrown away and left to rot. Safari companies charge outrageous sums to their sadistic clients, and very little of the money goes back into the communities in these African nations. This must be more recognized by activists and animal rights sympathizers before the coming CITES conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka, at the end of May 2019. Only by letting these two heads of state (to start with!) of our displeasure and our outrage at the increasing slaughter of wildlife in their nations can we hope to make a different kind of real progress, based on kindness to animals.

- Advertisement -

In addition to signing the petition, if you wish to really make the point stronger, please write directly: here are their addresses

The Honorable Emmerson Mnangagwa President of Zimbabwe

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

 

- Advertisement -

Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most (more...)
 

Stephen Fox Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

NYC Council "STANDS UNITED" WITH N.DAKOTA PROTESTERS, 2 new videos of police using pepper spray and rubber bullets

Mirena Interuterine Devices can cause Depression, Mood swings, Acne, Back Pain, Uterine Cysts, and Uterine Perforations

CA Exit Polls reveal 23% Discrepancy; 11 States With Vote "Flipping" Evidence; Our New Directions in American History?

Bernie Meets with LA Times Editorial Board (this is the complete transcript!)

What does Coca Cola's Dasani bottled water have in common with Death by Lethal Injection?

In the California Primary, More Ballots Remain Uncounted than the Total Number of votes for Hillary Clinton!

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Stephen Fox

Become a Fan
Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 31 fans, 370 articles, 236 quicklinks, 2750 comments, 14 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content
The Last Safari The Last Safari.
The Last Safari The Last Safari.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: caromia333) Details DMCA


The most egregious of the safari companies is Charlton McCaffrey Safaris in Zimbabwe and in Mozambique, plus many others operating in Tanzania and South Africa.

Submitted on Tuesday, Feb 5, 2019 at 4:57:02 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 