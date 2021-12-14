So for all those who think Robert F. Kennedy is a spreader of misinformation here is a challenge for you from the publisher of his new book.
|
Your Big Chance to Prove RFK Jr. Wrong
Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
|
Become a Fan
(9 fans)
So for all those who think Robert F. Kennedy is a spreader of misinformation here is a challenge for you from the publisher of his new book.
I'm just an ol' hippie,a peacenik.I was agaist the Viet Nam war and I naively thought we learned a valuable lesson from it.War is a last option.So needless to say I have been pretty upset the last 9 years.Where have all the hippies (more...)
OpEdNews
depends upon can't survive without your help.
If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.
Most Popular Articles by this Author: (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)
SEAN HANNITY OR SNOOP DOG
COUNTRY JOE McDONALD
Post Article Comment and Rate This Article
These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.
Want to post your own comment on this Article?