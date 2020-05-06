 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 5/6/20

"You Felt the Bern, Now Feel the Finger": Vote Biden 2020

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   10 comments
Author 87431
Message Patrick Walker
Become a Fan
  (22 fans)

Is My Bizarro Headline Sarcastic?

With Donald J. Trump dominating U.S. political news, it gets harder each day to tell which end is up. For example, interpreting Trump's pronouncements now seems to require a special tutorial. Among other (incontestably dubious) achievements, he seems to have totally smashed the conventional connection between sarcasm and tone of voice.

You Felt the Bern, Now Feel the Finger!
You Felt the Bern, Now Feel the Finger!
(Image by Gage Skidmore)   Details   DMCA

Compounding this difficulty, Trump has made several seemingly crazy or wildly irresponsible statements on Twitter that he later (conveniently) claimed were sarcastic. Lacking a level of "stable genius" comparable to his own, average clueless readers lacked both the tone of voice and verbal context to identify these gems of Trumpean wit as sarcastic.

Pitying readers, in days when sarcasm requires virtually the Holy Spirit's miraculous descent to distinguish from literal speech, I'll scrupulously identify the sarcastic and literal portions of my probably bewildering title. To wit, I intend the first eight words ("You Felt the Bern, Now Feel the Finger") as dripping sarcasm of the most bitter, scathing, venomous type--a sarcasm I hope goes so viral that it forces Biden's removal as candidate. But (assuming Biden gets shoved down our deeply revulsed throats) I mean the three words after the colon (Vote Biden 2020) in a sense so literal, sincere, and heartfelt that I'd swear them not only on every existing manuscript of the Bible, but on the Zend-Avesta and Bhagavad Gita to boot.

Why, readers might rightly ask, bizarrely yoke two such diametrically opposed sentiments in the same headline? Because I've learned, as redoubtable progressive journalist Paul Jay argues fellow progressives all must, to "walk and chew gum" at the same time. Or, in other words, to fulfill the savorless duty of voting for lesser-evil Democrats while not for one second withholding honest, richly deserved criticism. In the case of our current lesser-evil, Joe Biden, I find fulfilling this duty so unsavory that the shopworn trope of holding one's nose altogether ceases to apply. Instead, I'll be forced to choke back my vomit--or perhaps more aptly, given current events, to submit to finger-rape. And I find overwhelming political reasons not to keep my simmering disgust to myself.

A Groundbreaking 2020 Strategy: "Weaponizing" Lesser-Evil Voting

Not merely are the two electable presidential candidates loathsome beyond all precedent. The impermissibly populist Bernie Sanders has provoked into plain sight an utter contempt for progressives establishment Democrats once manfully strove to conceal, so I'm certain many fellow progressives share my "simmering disgust" at pulling the 'D' lever. Still, with Trump's reptilian menace surpassing even the lowest expectations, I remain firmly convinced of our obligation to perform this stomach-turning duty. I can't honestly implore other progressives to follow my example--as I plan to here--without acknowledging the violence to decent sentiments it entails. Democrats--above all in the shape of Biden--have done literally nothing to earn progressives' support. So we should vehemently refuse to give it, even as we surrender our votes.

Now, simply surrendering our votes in silence would amount to an act of abject despair, a rewarding of bad behavior that does absolute diddly-squat to advance our noble, civilization-saving aims (summarized in the Green New Deal). Worse yet, it would fix Democrats more firmly than ever in smug, self-righteous contempt for our views. If we do submit--as Trump-based extortion dictates we must--to Democrats' finger-rape, there's no reason in the world we can't "walk and chew gum," surrendering our progressive purity while simultaneously "screaming rape." Indeed, by organizing in advance, we can collectively do so at ear-shattering decibel levels. That is what I mean by "weaponizing" lesser-evil voting.

But weaponized lesser-evil voting serves a far deeper strategic purpose than mere cathartic release of simmering progressive rage. By making the degradation of voting for Biden easier to swallow, it's probably justified on that ground alone, provided it motivates us to help defeat the civilization-threatening Trump. Regrettably, it might also appear juvenile on such grounds, creating undeserved bad optics for marginalized progressives merely motivating ourselves to perform a nauseating civic duty. If Democrats want our votes, they should really stop making us hate them; we can only take so much. However, weaponized lesser-evil voting finds its deeper justification as lynchpin of a novel, farsighted progressive strategy--one I plan to sketch here.

But Did Joe Do It? Democrats Are Guilty as Hell, in Any Case

Readers may think I'm being grossly unjust, rushing to believe a sexual assault charge there's not yet, and probably never will be, sufficient evidence to prove. And yes, in dwelling on finger-rape I am serving as judge, jury, and hangman--though not chiefly of Joe Biden (whom I do, for the record, wholeheartedly detest), but of today's beyond-hypocritical Democratic Party.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

Well Said 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Patrick Walker Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Patrick Walker is co-founder of Revolt Against Plutocracy (RAP) and the Bernie or Bust movement it spawned. Before that, he cut his activist teeth with the anti-fracking and Occupy Scranton PA movements. No longer with RAP, he wields his pen (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Frankly, Koch Brothers Deserve the Death Penalty

Let's Hunt Neoliberals to Political Extinction (Part 1 of 2)

Obama's Real Legacy: Savior of Corporate Fascism

Fascism without Totalitarianism: America's Present Plight

Climate Judge Hansen "Profiles" Clinton's Democrat Criminals

Hillary Sings Pop: "Talked to Stiglitz for Nothing (I Want My TPP)"

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

7 people are discussing this page, with 10 comments  Post Comment

Patrick Walker

Become a Fan
Author 87431
(Member since Apr 20, 2013), 22 fans, 140 articles, 6 quicklinks, 1856 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

If you dig it, please use the slogan "You Felt the Bern, Now Feel the Finger" as widely as possible. It may compel Democrats to make a less tragic (though still warmongering neoliberal) choice.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 2:47:19 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Jerry Kelley

Become a Fan
Author 29093
(Member since Jan 16, 2009), 1 fan, 437 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

In my opinion, there is very little difference between the Dump and the Biden, they both are garbage!

Submitted on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 3:44:59 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Indent
Patrick Walker

Become a Fan
Author 87431
(Member since Apr 20, 2013), 22 fans, 140 articles, 6 quicklinks, 1856 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Jerry Kelley:   New Content

That you find both Trump and Biden garbage is a GOOD thing. You're at least three-quarters of the way down the path to political wisdom.

However, you're missing a LOT in regarding them as just the same. One suggestion I'd make is to consider the party and the base, NOT just the candidate. Biden sucks radically, but he's not a demagogue (he doesn't have the talent!). When you combine Trump's genius as a demagogue (the ONLY genius he has) with the huge number of know-nothing yahoos in the GOP base, you have a recipe for disaster. Electing Trump will likely guarantee it--while also guaranteeing bloodshed for those who sanely resist. Like, say, climate activists who know what's at stake.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 4:19:39 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Ed Rankin

Become a Fan
Author 74939
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Dec 23, 2011), 2 fans, 41 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member although Facebook page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Twitter page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Linkedin page url on login Profile is filled in Not paid member although Instagram page url on login Profile is filled in

  New Content

Biden won't be the nominee. The man is hardly coherent and being kept in hiding. There's no way the DNC will nominate him. Trump would destroy him in a debate. Look for Hillary to be nominated at a brokered convention.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 4:31:13 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Indent
Patrick Walker

Become a Fan
Author 87431
(Member since Apr 20, 2013), 22 fans, 140 articles, 6 quicklinks, 1856 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Ed Rankin:   New Content

My instincts tell me you're right. That's why I wanted to get this piece out in a hurry, to discredit Democrats for their unconscionable support of Biden before they removed him. A party that even temporarily supports such a garbage candidate--when the result could be a second Trump term deserves to be pistol-whipped for its irresponsibility.

As I said in my piece, when a liberal icon like The Nation takes Tara Reade's side against Biden, it's a pretty sure bet he's toast.

On the other hand, much as I loathe Democrats, I consider this a point in their favor against Republicans. It's getter harder and harder to visualize a scandal that would force them to replace a candidate--above all, if that candidate has a cult of personality and is named Trump.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 4:42:09 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Indent
TruthWillPrevail2020

Become a Fan
Author 514492
(Member since Oct 25, 2019), 93 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Ed Rankin:   New Content

I agree that Biden will not be on the ticket come election day. He is a disaster and shows what a mess the democratic party has become. But his replacement process will happen more like this. First Biden asks Michelle Obama (MO) to be his VP running mate. She is very popular. Then Biden has to back out due to one of many reasons (Ukraine corruption, Tara Reade, dementia). MO becomes the candidate for POTUS. MO then asks Killery Clinton to be her running mate. The woman ticket? The sad thing is people will actually be fooled by these traitors.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 4:49:48 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Tom Calarco

Become a Fan
Author 506489
(Member since Aug 29, 2016), 1 fan, 4 articles, 142 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

I totally agree with your sentiments and ideas. Not much more to say because you have said it all.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 4:38:13 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Indent
Patrick Walker

Become a Fan
Author 87431
(Member since Apr 20, 2013), 22 fans, 140 articles, 6 quicklinks, 1856 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Tom Calarco:   New Content

As an author making a comeback, you don't know how much your kind comment makes my heart palpitate with gratitude. I took a hiatus, because trying to awaken people--or find ones already awakened enough to help organize action--can take a huge toll on one's mental health. I've felt like Cassandra, trying to warn Americans of looming catastrophes with no one listening.

Delighted you get it. I hope you'll keep reading my pieces and support my organizing efforts in whatever may is most comfortable for you. Thanks again, and stay strong!

Submitted on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 4:53:05 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
gentry cooper

Become a Fan
Author 18212
(Member since Jul 7, 2008), 2 fans, 334 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

I agree with you Patrick that Biden is as loathsome as you say, and has been shoved down our throats. And yes I agree that establishment Dems have nothing but contempt for progressives; I have even more contempt for establishment Dems. But under no circumstances am I holding my nose or holding back puke and voting for Biden. To me, to do so would be against my moral values. A vote for Biden under the present circumstances would make the "feel the finger" part of your plan meaningless. Why? Because the likes of Biden don't give a hoot of how we feel about them. They are beyond shaming. You don't see and understand this fact by now? They helped build this land of inequality, corporate banking financial control of everything social, economic, and political. They helped put into place the murderous U.S. foreign and domestic policies where men, women, and children all over the world are droned and here in the U.S. Black people and their children are murdered with impunity and locked away by a totally corrupt criminal injustice system. These people are smug, self-centered individuals with no remorse. They will never tear down the corrupt system they have helped put into place. That would mean an admission of wrong doing on their part. And that is not a characteristic of centrist, moderate, smug corporate controlled democrats like Biden and his followers. Biden will not save public schools from privatisation. He will not lift a finger to help the post office. He will not get Medicare for all. He will not do away with student loan debt, but make it worse. He will not curtail U.S. murder overseas. He will not make college free. And yes he will definitely try to do away with social security. Yes, so get ready for that. He'll try to destroy social security just as Obama did with his chained CPI proposal which Biden backed. And since Biden is a centrist moderate corporate controlled Democrat, he will be able to get others of his ilk to join with every Republican in Congress to destroy social security. So for me, there is no great imperative that we must get rid of Trump at all costs, if it means voting for the likes of Biden. No there won't be any holding of the nose or holding back the puke and voting for Biden on my part. Feel the finger has real meaning for me.

Submitted on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 4:47:20 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
William Bianchi

Become a Fan
Author 88478
(Member since Jun 17, 2013), 2 articles, 12 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

You're making this too complicated. I plan to vote Democratic for president purely as a defensive maneuver. Biden is one of the most odious of corporate Democrats, but Trump will do far more damage, at least domestically. Particularly vulnerable to his evil are low wage workers, people of color, women, seniors who depend on social security and Medicare, our environment, etc. But voting Democratic is only a defensive tactic, the long term strategy has to be to build a new progressive party that can win elections in 2022 and 2024. We tried twice to work within the Democratic party and we failed. Let's learn from that. We need to start building the new party Now!

Submitted on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 5:03:34 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 