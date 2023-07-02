Writing from Monhegan

It was never so easy writing poetry

As it is from here,

From this rock that grew a village

And made me love it

Even though I didn't know it at the time,

But my heart had grown weary

Of falling in love with distant places.

I was just getting ready to slow my growing

Like an old hermit crab

Tucking into one more shell,

When this painted, overly embroidered

Over-loved, spoiled, hard-edged

Wild and sweet, feisty, spoiled,

Expensive, former Viking settlement

Of a giant-swordfish boneyard

Ten miles out

From the fractal coast of empire, gently said

"I see you - you can write here."

So, twice a year

Monhegan lets me dream with her for a while,

But just for a while,

Searching for what is missing, which,

If I were to stay here too long

Could easily become

The whole theme of a life.



(Article changed on Jul 02, 2023 at 8:22 PM EDT)