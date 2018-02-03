Power of Story Send a Tweet        
World is Burning, While Western Left is Quarreling

It really is a shame, and it is tiring, but it is actually nothing new: there is now total disarray amongst those countless 'progressive' and 'semi-left' Western intellectuals, publications, movements and political parties.

Cowardice, bloated egos, lack of discipline and intellectual pettiness are often to blame, but that is not all.

It is now absolutely clear that the Western left lost patently and shamelessly. It has almost no power, it has no courage to fight or to take risks, and it counts on no real political following in Europe, North America, Australia or New Zealand. 'The masses', those proverbial 'oppressed masses', have lately been electing and voting in various semi-fascist populists, unapologetic right-wing demagogues, and mainstream pro-business brutes.

Entire Marxist 'theoretical certainties' have been collapsing in front of our eyes. Or at least they have been in the West.

*

To a great extent, what is now happening is absolutely natural. The European left betrayed as early as in the 1980's, by becoming too soft, too undisciplined, too cautious and too self-centered. It put pragmatism above the ideals. It rapidly adopted the lexicon of the liberal ideological establishment, complete with Western perceptions of human rights, democratic principles and political correctness. It ceased to be revolutionary; it essentially stopped all revolutionary activities, and it abandoned the core element of any true left-wing identity -- internationalism.

Without at least some basic internationalist principles, the left is now essentially reduced to some sort of local trade union level: "Let us fight for better labor conditions and health care at home, and to hell with all that neo-colonialist plunder of the world which is expected to pay for almost all of our benefits. As long as we eat well and have long vacations, why should we rebel, why should we fight?"

The Western left has also failed to honestly address global history and especially the role which both Europe and North America have been playing in it. Many so-called 'progressive' Western thinkers have essentially adopted the imperialist rhetoric and revanchist interpretation of various key historic events, hence becoming 'anti-Communist' themselves.

Andre Vltchek is a novelist, filmmaker, journalist, photographer and playwright.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

David William Pear

This is a harsh judgment of the condition of the Western left today, but one that is well deserved.

The left is no longer a revolutionary force and has abandoned not only the anti-imperialism struggle but also the social justice struggle domestically. It is now just a debating society that has its hand out for middle class issues such as free college and Medicare for all, instead of "Medicaid" for all, meaning a nationalized healthcare system with government (people) owned public hospitals, government employed healthcare providers and nationalized pharmaceutical companies.

Neoliberal privatization is legalized corruption that allows oligarchs and corporations rob the public treasury while delivering an inferior product and using wage slavery. Public ownership of healthcare, education, and all infrastructure has been shown study after study to deliver a better product at a lower price and provide workers with higher wages and benefits.

It is immoral to even discuss the waste and destruction of the environment caused by the mic without first condemning the slaughter of millions of people caused by US wars of aggression for imperial purposes of neocolonialism, exploitation and private profit. While killing and destroying millions of live abroad the mic is robing the US and the world of the Great Society that MLK spoke about.

andre vltchek, the author of this article is another victim of the censorship that has turned into a wildfire that is sweeping the internet as the left has slept for the past two decades while the US regime has encroached on the Bill of Right. The left has compromised over and over again with encroachments that the US regime has said were to keep us safe, while they were the real danger to our safety. Instead of demanding justice for the few brave souls such as Chelsea Manning, Edward Snowden and Julian Assange who rotted in prison, exile and unlawful detention the left abandoned them, and even worse ganged on in scorning them.

The left felt comfortable with the attitude that "if they have not done anything wrong they had nothing to worry about" now finds that it has plenty to worry about and that now they do have something to worry about, because it is not up to them to decide what it is that they have done wrong. All dissent is now anti-Americanism and terrorism according to the thought police.

Submitted on Saturday, Feb 3, 2018 at 7:21:11 PM

