It should not be secret for the Hebrew Jews and non-Jewish readers that the Jewish leaders never brought Jewish people friends. Kurdish people are more than 50 million, only 5 million Kurds are living in the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq (KRG) region. Kurds in the KRG region are divided among Mullah Mustafa Barzani and Jalal Talabani mafia families. And now after October 16, 2017, they lost 52% of the KRG region to Iraqi government forces after Iran and Turkey helped Iraq to re-occupy that 52% of the Kurdistan land.

Kurdish Peshmerga forces of Barzani and Talabani mafia families were trained by the US, Israel, and European Union (EU) countries run from the battleground before Iraqi trained forces of the "Hashd al-Shabi" reaching them. The US and Israeli leaders were probably disappointed after they saw the performance of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces loyal to Barzani and Talabani mafia families.

If these so-called prominent Jews do care about Jewish peoples' interest, they should support more than 45 million Kurds loyal to Abdullah Ocalan progressive forces instead of 5 million Kurds loyal to thief and mafia organization of Barzani and Talabani families.

Let us hope Jewish people will stand up against such Jewish groups, who are bringing Jewish people enemies instead of Friends.

New Jewish group supports independence for Kurdistan

By Cnaan Liphshiz, November 22, 2017 9:12am

Several prominent Jews join organization supporting Kurdistan's independence

Description: arzan Sulaivany Karzan Sulaivany |

(By kurdistan24 of Barzani media)

19 hours ago

