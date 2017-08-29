- Advertisement -

Why is there such a Lack of Wisdom among World Leaders and Governments?









When looking at the world today, one gets the impression of living on a sick planet, with sick world leaders in an ailing democracy. It sometimes seems as if the planet has the flu, and no-one seems able to come up with a workable cure. Few will deny the fact that there is a terrifying lack of wisdom in the world. What happened to the profound knowledge of the great thinkers of the past?

Wisdom and solid cultural knowledge should play a prominent role in politics and society. The world as a whole could incredibly benefit a great deal from wise leaders and expert advisors, each with their own qualities, because if there's one thing we need in order to judge and act in many living conditions, it's (life) wisdom. Wisdom is one of the cardinal virtues in Christianity, and one of five forces (and also a paramita*) in Buddhism.

More than just knowledge









When we talk about wisdom, we mean more than just past knowledge. Wisdom, true wisdom, opens the heart for other people's suffering. Generosity, giving oneself to others. Virtue, morality, correct behavior, letting go, transcendental** wisdom, insight. Energy, zeal, patience, tolerance, honesty, pursuit of truth, perseverance, kindness, love. Calmness, meekness. All of these belong to wisdom.

Thus, if we are deceived of wisdom, and when our leaders do not embody our collective wisdom, we are increasingly bereft of above qualities. And then we become cynical. We become insensitive. Apathetic. And we radiate that. When a dog gets maltreated, suffers from hunger, is suppressed or rewarded for aggression, a dog becomes aggressive, anxious, insecure. Each animal (or human) responds exactly the same way, but when you treat a dog lovingly and with respect, he will be a loyal, loving and happy friend.

