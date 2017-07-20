Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   2 comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Why is injustice rampant in our democracy?

By       Message Mark Adams JD/MBA     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...) Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H1 7/20/17

Author 7855
Become a Fan
  (161 fans)

From pixabay.com: Injustice {MID-143237}
Injustice
(Image by pixabay.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA

The answer should be obvious. It is because we no longer live in a democracy or a democratic republic.

I realize that this is contrary to our programming. So, I'll explain it. A democratic government is one in which the people rule.

What is government other than making and enforcing rules?

So, who makes the rules?

Laws can be made by popular vote as in direct democracies or by the vote of elected representatives in representative democracies, like the U.S. once was. However, since the votes are counted in secret, you don't have a democratic government because the people who control the secret vote count are the real law making rulers, not the voters.

So, who enforces the rules?

In any democracy, the people must have the power to enforce the law; otherwise, the people are ruled by an aristocracy which can enforce the law as they want.

In Britain and the U.S. before the fascist aristocracy regained power, any person could institute criminal charges against those whom he believed broke the law, just like in Ancient Athens, and if the majority of people on the grand jury thought that the charges showed probable cause that the law had been broken, the person bringing the charges could prosecute the defendant(s) before a trial jury or hire an attorney to do so or hope and pray that the public prosecutor would do so.

As United States Supreme Court Justice Joseph P. Bradley said in Blyew v. U.S., 80 U.S. 581, 598 (1871), every citizen has a right to enter a complaint before a magistrate, or the grand jury. Justice Bradley explained, "I say 'right,' for it is a right, an inestimable right, that of invoking the penalties of the law upon those who criminally or feloniously attack our persons or our property. Civil society has deprived us of the natural right of avenging ourselves, but it has preserved to us, all the more jealously, the right of bringing the offender to justice." Id.

Justice Bradley also pointed out that if a person was deprived of the right to bring a criminal complaint to a grand jury that person was reduced from the status of a free citizen to no more than a slave. He stated, "To deprive a whole class of the community of this right, to refuse their evidence and their sworn complaints, is to brand them with a badge of slavery; is to expose them to wanton insults and fiendish assaults; is to leave their lives, their families, and their property unprotected by law. It gives unrestricted license and impunity to vindictive outlaws and felons to rush upon these helpless people and kill and slay them at will, as was done in this case." Id at 599.

Now, prosecutors stand as the gatekeepers keeping the ruling elite and their enforcers from having to answer for their crimes.

Before the fascist ruling elite took over the U.S., the facts and law would be argued before a jury of citizens who would determine whether or not the defendant(s) were guilty, and a guilty verdict had to be unanimous, an improvement over Athens where the majority ruled even at trial.

Yes, juries could nullify law in a democratic justice system because the people rule. Not guilty due to self-defense, duress, etc. came from jury verdicts, not legislatures. By the way, alcohol prohibition was repealed because it became nearly impossible for the government to win any conviction.

Now, contrary to the propaganda that we see on TV, judges routinely undermine the right to a trial by a jury of our peers, and judges, not normal citizens, make most of the decisions about who wins and loses in our "justice" system.

In order to restore democracy, you have to restore the means provided in the U.S. Constitution for the people to rule.

To restore the power to throw bad representatives out of office, the votes must be counted in public.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

I am active in the election, judicial and media reform movements. I obtained the first injunctions getting a third party candidate into debates, and I have handled more Congressional election contests than any other attorney. I practiced law (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Media Arrested at Wall Street Protest!

What Happens When the People Lose the Power to Control Government and What You Can Do to Take the Power Back?

Pelosi Admits She Has NOT Read Articles of Impeachment!?!

Occupy Wall Street: Day 11 -- Susan Sarandon Joins the Protest

Have American Elections Really Been Stolen? Part 1 in the "Democracy" in America Series Â The Proof

South Carolina Elections Are UNCONSTITUTIONAL!?!

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Mark Adams JD/MBA

Become a Fan
Author 7855

(Member since Sep 20, 2007), 161 fans, 24 articles, 5 quicklinks, 2743 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

If you just cannot believe that your right to a trial by a jury has been stolen, see this article, and note that 5 so-called conservative, strict constructionist justices found an invisible word in 2 clauses in that quaint old Constitution.

For more fun, take a quick look at Article V and note that judges do not have the power to amend the Constitution!

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 20, 2017 at 2:38:50 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Lance Ciepiela

Become a Fan
Author 14196
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 4, 2008), 50 fans, 58 articles, 45 quicklinks, 3176 comments, 213 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

"To restore justice", of course, Bush should have been brought to justice (for "fraudulent justification for a war of aggression")- otherwise "WE THE PEOPLE" suffer gravely for no "rule of law" for our president.

Pelosi/Hoyer/Conyers/Reid/Durbin/Boehner would NOT do it ("as I've always said impeachment is off the table"), neither would Conyers ("hem and haw"), and neither would Obama ("we have a need to look forward") - we risk returning to "the law of the jungle" (conspiracy to commit crimesagainst peace, war crimes, crimes against humanity) unless we hold our president accountable to our laws and treaties.

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 20, 2017 at 3:27:30 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 