Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, has recently been flexing his humanitarian credentials by begging for his own company's products to be regulated by the US government.

Speaking to a Senate judiciary committee whilst sporting his best "concerned android" face, Altman said: "We think that regulatory intervention by governments will be critical to mitigate the risks of increasingly powerful models." He even offered to help the government regulate his new product.

Wow! What a great guy, offering to clip his own company's wings for the greater good. It isn't often that big business goes hand in hand with a deep compassion towards humanity, but this Silicon Valley corporate drone has somehow managed to maintain concern for his fellow human beings whilst simultaneously spending all of his time with machines.