Why is Gary Lindorff the way he is?

I was always an empath and (growing up in the 50s) responded to the collective psychosis of the Cold War years by weathering horrendous hallucinogenic nightmares, like a leaf on a stormy sea -- whenever I was ill, which was frequently because we played in a stream of untreated sewage, south of the University of Conn. But when not ill, I experienced a merging with the natural world, thanks to my mother, who pretty much raised me, while my (brilliant but repressed) father raised my (older) brother.

I turned my father on to Jung in 1974, a few years after his early retirement from UConn. He became a certified Jungian and was a practicing analyst for 30 years until a few years before his death.

I want to share some threads of my biography:

#1 I only started being able to navigate my psychic landscape when I grew into my poetic shoes. . .I say shoes because initially I swallowed poets like TS Eliot, Yeats and Rilke whole, around the age of 17 (as well as the French Surrealists and the imagists). Almost overnight I started writing original poetry, copping their language (wearing their shoes). I assimilated them. These worthies opened me to the power of metaphor. It was as if I was channeling. I was writing precociously about archetypal worlds; mythic, epic scenarios played before my visionary eye and flowed forth. The archetypes began healing me long before I knew what archetypes were.

From then on poetry went ahead of me, clearing my way into the world. Poetry was in my DNA.

#2 I became passionate about Jungian Psychology as an undergrad at Hampshire in '73 (first graduating class). Within about 5 years I had read and comprehended everything he wrote (his Collected Works) and was deep into analysis and shadow work (at 22) and my journey of individuation, making up for lost time.

#4 Thanks to my mother, I was always drawn to Native American spiritual practices, identifying with their close relationship to the ancestors, nature and the land. For example: It was easy for me to study geography in highschool while secretly embracing the idea that we are living on the back of a giant turtle. When I graduated from highschool with my low lottery number I applied for a conscientious objector draft deferment and traveled to the Navaho Reservation where I tutored Indians and wrote my manifesto, age 19.

#5 I lived in the streets in Santa Cruz, age 28, partly because I already felt homeless in my native land. Being literally homeless was my way of seeking balance and buying / stretching time.

#6 Forward to 1985. Our move to VT afforded me the opportunity to spend countless hours in wild forest places and natural power-spots, atop remote ledges and in ravines by waterfalls. I Vision Quested periodically and, as with poetry, I experienced what I can only describe as epiphanies, highlighted by remarkable synchronicities (involving weather and animals). I realized that I was on that old but vitalizing path, the Red Road. Eventually we started hosting sweat lodges on our land. (Second marriage.)

I started rereading Black Elk Speaks in 2012. In his visions (that he had at age 9) the tree of life was right at the intersection of the Red Road (of wisdom and balance) and the Black Road (of power over). I realized that what he was saying was, if we walk both of these roads prayerfully and with intention we might make it. But if we only walk the Black Road we will succumb to the seductions of power or fall victim to its ascendency. We'll be back in the stone age throwing stones at each other and fighting over water holes. (He had his visions at the end of the 19th century.) [See my New Wasichu, Crossing (2014)]

#7 Shamanism was the next logical path for me, following Michael Harner's lead. M Harner separated the principles and practices of shamanism from its specific cultural grounding, calling his version of shamanism -- Core Shamanism. Core shamanism is transcultural.

