Democracy in Chains--and why progressives must work together like never before and change the political landscape forever

"Public interest has been subordinated to private interest, and when there is no clear distinction between them, it opens the door to endless opportunities for corruption. " Nancy MacLean, Democracy in Chains: The Deep History of the Radical Right's Stealth Plan for America

By Kevin Stoda

I haven't decided whether I am running in 2020 for presidency again or running for Senate in Kansas.

However, at this time, i.e., as of 2017, I wish to announce to my progressive friends in the Sunflower State of Kansas know that I have finally returned from living and working abroad, in order to try and make changes in America. (Like thousands of other Americans over the past 4 decades or so, I have been forced to go abroad and be employed due to the military and top 1% economics. I have spent decades abroad bringing monies from abroad back to the American economy without seeing much benefit from the politically dominant elite.)

America, this ABSOLUTELY must change.

I am currently reading DEMOCRACY IN CHAINS (2017) b y Nancy MacLean. Her book lays bare the foundations of the current system that has been screwing most Americans since it was first envisioned in the 1950s by one Southern elite, James McGill Buchanan, who subsequently became the creator of the ulterior motives of the billionaire Charles Koch Brothers (and other 1%ers who dominate our world and have been soaking the lives out of the planet for far too long).

We have ALL been victims of the endgame described in Maclean's work, DEMOCRACY IN CHAINS. MacLean has then described the results of this decades-long war on individual and group forms of democracy in America--and across the globe. She notes, "Despotism may be the only organizational alternative to the political structure that we observe."

However, at this time, I say that We ALL must stop being victims and become important actors on the stage of reform and progressivism.

Therefore, just to step my toe in the water of Kansas politics, I will run for governor of Kansas if the horrid-Koch-brother-backed Governor of Kansas, Sam Brownback, steps down after being nominated by President Donald Trump to serve as United States Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom.

We need to begin clearing out and kicking out the 40-plus years of stench and nonsense built up behind the Koch Brothers' machinery and their ilk. We must start cleaning in Kansas where damage has been greatest. Recently, Kansas City, Kansas, where I have chosen to reside, has passed a bond to fund reform in schools and education. All citizens across the state are encouraged by me to follow suit.

There should be no more delays in opening medical services in our communities too. (Some eight dialysis centers in Kansas have been awaiting administrative permission to open for over 2-1/2 years now, but the Brownbackistan Congress has underfunded every medical department in the state while giving tax breaks to themselves and their cronies.)

Too many citizens have died in Kansas. Too many have been forced to emigrate. Enough is enough. Such educated citizenry should not stand for further manipulation by elite-financed-government nonsense (which actually tries to cover up the class-warfare nature of the politics of the Koch Brothers, ALEC, and Breitbart news, etc.).

I invite Bull Moose and Lincoln progressives --along with members of the other progressive groups in the state--to join me and support the greatest change possible in 2017-2018 (and in the years thereafter).

Meanwhile, I shout, "Full speed ahead into transforming our country by early in the next decade. Kansas and the Bread Belt states can lead the way where others have faltered so much over the decades."

Join me please, run for office or demand officials who are progressive and really care about their fellow citizens and their own children and grandchildren.

Next Page 1 | 2