

Creating a new Ruskie in Congress

So, let's begin at the end. The fastest way to get things done on a geopolitical level has become hiring the private Intel and policy-making professionals and letting them loose as experts to the mainstream media.

Who is using chemical weapons on the Syrians? Who was involved in the Russian election interference and fake news during the 2016 elections? Who shot down MH-17 in 2014? Someone, somewhere had to be doing something, right?

In part 1 of this article, I detailed the rise of privatized Intel . Their history clearly shows that it wouldn't have been possible without a helping hand from Congressional members that found out they could get their hands on top secret Intel if, and only if, they got it before it was labeled classified.

Although the impact on policy is the subject of another article, both lobbyists and Congress found they could build or destroy any administration's foreign policy by hiring the right Intel providers from the private sector Intel community.

Lobbyists found out they could run their own foreign policy to a degree by hiring some members of the Intel community that were in the policy-making business. Using the same people, members of Congress figured out the same method to run around the State Department and get the Executive branch to react to their fabricated/paid for by lobbyists Intel.

They provide their employers the facts they were paid to find. They provide their employers story to the media by stretching the connecting dots or fabrication. It's become a huge ($Billions) cottage industry and these experts won't be challenged.

As I detailed in part 1, they all started out by emailing someone they knew about something they found on the internet. As they became a little more adept at Google search techniques, they found obscure facts that they sold as Intel. They emailed their Congressman and the press about their facts.

They gathered "letters of recommendation" from anyone that would listen to them, everywhere they went. As the doors opened they found they could make tons of money connecting the dots to whatever it was their clients hated and wanted to be changed.

When the Iraq war rolled around, some of them were part of the President's daily briefing. We couldn't have had the Iraq war without them. Mainstream media was inundated with material from these sources that were employed by lobbyists to get the USA to go to war.

Here we go again, same story, their story.

The Senate Intelligence Committee hearings on Russia and the 2016 elections couldn't have come at a better time for me. A quick look at the experts testifying shows they can be traced back to an out of work web-designer, a pornographer suffering from toxic black-mold induced delusions , a gift shop employee , a stay at home dad whose last job was selling underwear , and a man that heard coded intel messages in fax transmission beeps . Unfortunately, this still isn't a joke. These are the Intel experts that provide most of the Intel available in media today.

According to CNN , Clint Watts, the terrorism expert that gave the expert testimony to the Senate got involved in cyber almost by accident in 2014. With Aaron Weisburd, he is a senior fellow at the Center For Cyber and Homeland Security at The George Washington University.

Starting with no experience in Intel or Russian Influence Operations Watts was able to "watch and track the rise of Russia's social media influence operations starting in 2015 and witnessed their update of an old Soviet playbook known as Active Measures."

Clint Watts great breakthrough moment came when he got incensed that a Kardasian look-alike Syrian girl spoke against Obama's Syrian policy. He just couldn't have that. It was...anti-American.



Reasons to go into anti-Russian Intel

