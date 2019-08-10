 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 8/10/19

Epstein was suicided. That's how our CIA does business.

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)
(Image by hightlighthollywood.com)
ld hardly believe my eyes this morning, when I read in Alternet that Jeffery Epstein was found dead in his jail cell of apparent suicide. And I find it hard to believe that he killed himself, especially since he's been on "suicide watch" since the discovery of apparently self-inflicted marks on his neck ten days ago. Instead, I suspect he was killed by the CIA. My suspicion is based on my close reading for the past few days of muckraker, Whitney Webb's three-part expose', "The Jeffery Epstein Scandal: Too Big to Fail."

Webb's series makes the point that the Epstein pedophilia scandal threatened to blow apart the entire U.S. government house of cards. It opened up a potentially devastating window not only on the sordid lives of Epstein and his close friends, Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, but on the profound corruption of the entire U.S. government and of international politics as a whole. Though connected with the pedophilia scandal in the Catholic Church, the scale of the Epstein branch of institutionalized child abuse absolutely dwarfs the shameful hypocrisy of justly vilified ecclesiastical criminals.

Epstein's federal trial was scheduled to begin next summer. This means that the details of his crimes (and, more importantly, those of his high-placed patrons') would steal headlines at the height of the general election of 2020. The evidence to be presented there is said to comprise more than one million pages.

In the light of what I'll detail below, one can only imagine the surprises contained therein and whom those pages implicate. And given Epstein's close association with Donald Trump and the Clintons (not to mention the other billionaire residents of Palm Beach Island in Florida), the trial and evidence presented at that crucial moment would likely have had an impact of the presidential election. Wayne Madsen for one, speculates that it may have already influenced the resignations of several Republicans from the House of Representatives.

Epstein, of course, is the alleged hedge fund tycoon whose central role in a pedophilia network came to light when he was arrested last July on Federal charges of sex trafficking of minors in Florida and New York. Previously, he had been convicted of molesting an underage girl, but had mysteriously served what's been described as the most lenient sentence in history for crimes like his -- 13 months in a county jail during which he was free to leave during the day.

Alexander Acosta, Donald Trump's Secretary of Labor was responsible for securing the ludicrous sentence, when Acosta served as Attorney General for the Southern District of Florida. On Epstein's arrest last July, the FBI found hundreds of photos, videos, and recordings of child molestations some of them allegedly involving prominent public figures.

According to Webb's expose', the Epstein story is merely the tip of a dark iceberg much bigger than most of us realize. The darkness below the surface stretches back more than 75 years. It involves not only Epstein, but the CIA, its Israeli counterpart the Mossad, the Mafia as a CIA asset, the mysterious MEGA Group of influential billionaires, many government officials, and other high rollers with familiar names.

Webb's series unveils what she terms "Government by Blackmail" an all-encompassing political strategy that began at least as far back as the conclusion of the Second Inter-Capitalist War. As the phrase suggests, Government by Blackmail consists in luring heads of state and other powerful world figures into compromising situations (often with underage "prostitutes" of both sexes), filming them in the process, and then using such evidence as leverage to extort huge sums of money, to extract favors and actually shape the world's political economy. It extended to the Mafia, for instance, a virtual license to kill without legal repercussion.

As an alleged intelligence asset himself (of either the CIA, Mossad, or both) Epstein's job was to gather the required evidence. To that end, he placed in compromising and seductive situations government officials from across the world. His mansions, private islands, and fleet of jet planes provided the venues. They were the sites of fabulous parties featuring alcohol, drugs, and underage "call boys" and "call girls." All the locales were equipped with sophisticated recording devices, both audio and video, and two-way mirrors for recording acts of criminal pedophilia and other crimes or embarrassments on the parts of Epstein's "friends" and acquaintances. Invitees included heads of state from across the planet Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, of course, among them.

But, Webb reveals, Epstein is only the latest iteration of Government by Blackmail. He's the clone of figures like the Mafia kingpin Myer Lansky, and Lew Rosenstiel (of Schenley distilleries). During the '70s and '80s Rosenstiel, Lansky's close friend, regularly threw what his fourth wife (of five) called "blackmail parties." According to Webb, the photos and recordings gathered there long kept Lansky out of trouble from the federal government. They also delivered entire cities to Mafia control in the post WWII era. In fact, Lansky entrapped for blackmail purposes, numerous top politicians, army officers, diplomats and police officials. He had photos of FBI director, J. Edgar Hoover in drag and performing homosexual acts.

Rosenstiel's protegee and successor as blackmailer-in-chief was Roy Cohn, who at the age of 23 was a close adviser of Senator Joseph McCarthy. More importantly, he was also associated with Mafia bosses, J. Edgar Hoover, the Reagan White House and has been described as a mentor of Donald Trump. His mentor!

Simultaneously, Cohn took on the central role in the blackmail pedophile racket Lansky and Rosenstiel had started. As usual, its main targets were politicians often interacting with child prostitutes. That was the source of Cohn's power. So were his dear friends in high places including (besides Clinton and Trump) Ronald Reagan and his wife Nancy, Barbara Walters, Rupert Murdoch, Alan Dershowitz, Andy Warhol, Calvin Klein, Chuck Schumer, William Safire, William Buckley, William Casey, and top figures in the Catholic Church.

It's those latter figures that connect Cohn's pedophile ring as inherited by Jeffery Epstein with the Church's scandal. It directly involved "the American pope," Francis Cardinal "Mary" Spellman, and Cardinal Theodore "Uncle Teddy" McCarrick. Father Bruce Ritter's Covenant House (a multi-million-dollar charity for homeless and run-away boys and girls) was also deeply implicated. In fact, when Ritter's involvement in sex acts with his underage protegees came to light, it was secular powers more than ecclesiastical forces that rallied to his defense.

Another pre-Epstein blackmail king was Craig Spence, a former ABC News correspondent who became a prominent DC lobbyist and CIA agent. All during the 1980s he provided child prostitutes and cocaine for Washington's power elite. For purposes of blackmail, Spence used the now-familiar devices of video cameras, tape recordings, and two-way mirrors. His little black book and "favor bank" records have been described as involving a Who's Who of Washington's government and journalistic elite, this time including Richard Nixon, William Casey, John Mitchell, Eric Sevareid, John Glenn, and key officials of the Reagan and George H.W. Bush administrations, as well as media celebrities and military officers. According to the Washington Times, during the Bush administration, Spence had permission to enter the White House late at night to supply "call boys" to top level officials there.

Significantly, in the light of Epstein's demise, just shortly before his death (also quickly ruled a suicide) Spence expressed fears that the CIA might kill him -- apparently for knowing too much about connections between Nicaragua's Contras and CIA cocaine smuggling to support them. But according to Spence himself, his knowledge went much deeper. Shortly before his similarly alleged suicide, he told Washington Times reporters: "All this stuff you've uncovered (involving call boys, bribery and the White House tours), to be honest with you, is insignificant compared to other things I've done. But I'm not going to tell you those things, and somehow the world will carry on."

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Mike Rivage-Seul

Mike Rivage-Seul is a liberation theologian and former Roman Catholic priest. Retired in 2014, he taught at Berea College in Kentucky for 40 years where he directed Berea's Peace and Social Justice Studies Program.Mike blogs
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Mike Rivage-Seul

  New Content

What a shock. The Powers that Be are desperate!

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 at 3:29:36 PM

Josh Mitteldorf

Thank you, Mike! Your basic point should be obvious to all our readers--that too many important people in Washington couldn't allow Epstein to go to trial. But you've added so much more background and details that give depth and context to the story.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 at 4:05:03 PM

Mike Rivage-Seul

Thanks, Josh.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 at 4:08:19 PM

Josh Mitteldorf

Breaking: Jeffrey Epstein hangs himself in his New York jail cell a day after lawsuit by his 'sex slave' was unsealed and named a host of his powerful friends and two weeks after he was put on suicide watch

Citezens for Legitimate Government


Citezens for Legitimate Government

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 at 4:16:59 PM

Devil's Advocate

How many didn't see this one coming?

The public should still be given proof he's dead. For all anyone knows, there might have been another "mysterious order" to have him quietly shipped out. Admittedly, that's a much riskier thing to do, but it still wouldn't surprise me.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 at 4:41:41 PM

nelswight

hE MAY ALREADY BE IN tEL aVIV.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 at 5:38:09 PM

Janet Supriano

A little nip; a little tuck; some Lady Clairol...and away we go!

Will somebody please save the young ones!

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 at 7:55:31 PM

Josh Mitteldorf

Good point. He was reported in "good spririts". Maybe he knew something about the CIA's intent that we didn't know.

James Corbett claims that Timothy McVeigh (Oklahoma City bomber) was a CIA agent who was given a new identity after his staged execution.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 at 5:57:26 PM

Devil's Advocate

I'm sure there were more. One reason I haven't discounted this possibility.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 at 6:20:11 PM

Mrs. Fuxit

As above, so below. Government by Blackmail occurs at the local level too! Any elected public servant is capable of blackmailing or disappearing local taxpayers. There must be a very good reason why the FBI does not investigate public corruption, judicial misconduct, and color of law crimes by government. Rent-to-own judges exist to protect their wealthy clients, who speak with bags of cash. It's a Belief System that's never done anything wrong.

We'll never find facts waiting for government to confess or repent.

We'll never find facts waiting for government to confess or repent.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 at 5:47:40 PM

Daniel Geery

Related article, posted by Caitlin Johnstone today click here

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 at 6:44:42 PM

Meryl Ann Butler

Well put, MIke, thanks.

However I wouldn't say I was surprised. Gloria Allred warned about this...she knew all the details of the girls' stories, I'm sure she knew who would be implicated if he lived. I hope she has good bodyguards.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 at 7:03:40 PM

Mike Rivage-Seul

The question is how to get the documents and videos released for public examination.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 at 8:01:28 PM

Lance Ciepiela

The federal investigation into the allegations remains ongoing, U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said. He noted in a statement Saturday that the indictment against Epstein includes a conspiracy charge, suggesting others could face charges in the case.

Lately, Epstein's ('ole buddy Trump?) has been seen "working up a sweat" before the cameras. Indeed, each and every new Epstein revelation (e.g., "compromising" photos "frolicking" with young girls?) may be a cause for some real sweat "to come pouring out" just as the voters head to the Polls in 2020, unless of course, "out of the clear blue", he suddenly announces "his resignation"? - with the truth "exposed" it's just "too hot to handle"?

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 4:26:46 PM

WvonL

I served The People of the United States for 38 years and for several years was an Intelligence Officer for a civilian agency. Fear for my soul forced me to leave. On learning of Epstein's "suicide" I thought, of course! He was an Enemy of the State. President Obama asserted his Divine Right to assassinate any person, anywhere, anytime----and to account to no one, ever for his orders. And just to "make things perfectly clear", a few weeks later, Obama said that Presidential Power included the assassination of US Citizens on US soil. I am somewhat surprised that Trump's former attorney has not yet had an fatal accident, or been killed in an apparent robbery, etc., etc. The best time to take care of the Michael Problem was the instant he opened his mouth----but Trump waffles back and forth. No one wants to be the person who rids Trump of this meddlesome attorney----and suffer Trump's change of mind. The phrase I recall is, "Anyone can commit a murder, but it takes a True Artist to commit a suicide."

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 at 9:23:44 PM

Mike Rivage-Seul

Great comment! Leonard Cohen put it best, "Everybody Knows."

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 at 10:03:28 PM

David Cox

Without evidence all is speculation.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 at 10:01:58 PM

Mike Rivage-Seul

I suppose that's the genius behind WvonL's comment about artistry.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 at 10:11:36 PM

Jim Arnold

That's why evidence will be suppressed. And evidence of evidence. And of course speculation will be ridiculed.

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 3:50:00 PM

Lois Gagnon

The rot at the center of this empire going all the way back to Europe before the establishment of the US is coming to the fore. It is becoming more difficult for the powers that are intent on keeping the lid on to do so. May the good energy of the universe bring these sick criminals down before they destroy life on Earth.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 at 10:07:46 PM

nelswight

Kinda sad, very few, if any, ever get this far, Lois.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 at 11:17:54 PM

Lois Gagnon

I know Nelson, but there comes a time when a tipping point is reached. I'm sending vibes outward that that point may be near. It may sound like hocus pocus, but I sense we are on the precipice of transformation. The ugliness can no longer be covered up.

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 12:16:39 AM

Meryl Ann Butler

Yes, Lois, I agree! There is a higher law governing all of this, some people may see it as spiritual law, others may see it as just finely tuned physics, but it is stronger than the evils of men. We learned from Sherlock Holmes that details may go unnoticed at first, but the trail to Truth is always there.


The pendulum has swung just about as far into toxic patriarchy as is possible -- elementary physics tell us that it must swing back. I think we are seeing the beginning of that swing back with the various upshoots of feminine empowerment, from the Women's March to the #MeToo movement to this unprecedented group of new Congresswomen who seem to be empowered by an unseen source, which I believe is the turning of this pendulum. The Dalai Lama said that the world would be saved by Western women, others might proclaim on a bumper sticker, "Magic is alive and the goddess is afoot." We even see the healing of the wounded divine feminine in the Disney movie, "Moana." All of these seemingly different expressions reflect the same archetype, symbolic of these times... Watch out, Patriarchy, your 5000 years are up!

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 1:18:22 AM

Lois Gagnon

I'm not so sure about Western women leading us out of this as much as just a karmic universal not being able to ignore what is so plainly in all our faces moment. The fact that the entire ruling establishment is implicated in this scandal has made it a non-partisan acknowledgement that the whole system is rotten to the core. No more one side blaming the other. They're all in on it.

This could be a beginning of the 99% finally getting its act together to defeat the 1%. That's IF we are wise enough

This could be a beginning of the 99% finally getting its act together to defeat the 1%. That's IF we are wise enough to take advantage of the uniqueness of the situation.

Frankly, the groups you cite are too entrenched in the dominant paradigm to take on this thoroughly corrupt system. The system will never change itself from within. It will take a mass movement of marginalized and disgusted people who have simply had enough. That's what I hope grows from this official narrative that virtually no one from any political perspective is buying. When was the last time that happened? Just my two cents.

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 3:48:08 PM

Reagan's CIA head, Bill Casey "died of a brain hemorrhage", the day before he was scheduled to testify to Congress during Iran Contra hearings. Convenient political deaths, staged or not, are just another day at the office in Swamp City and Swampington.

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 at 10:57:38 PM

Just read 'the suiciding of Clinton's Vince Foster.'

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 at 11:27:36 PM

Yes, the only person I know of who committed suicide with two bullet holes in the head...amazing!

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 1:03:08 AM

Yes, another case of a "magic bullet".

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 2:08:47 AM

I know of another, Gary Webb.

After gaining access to secret grand jury transcripts in 1996, and following the subsequent paper trail that followed therein, Gary Webb made the shocking discovery that government informant, Oscar Danilo Blandón, was covertly selling tons of cocaine for the Central Intelligence Agency in South Central Los Angeles, and other parts of the country. As we now know today thanks to Gary's brilliant research this is what most visibly sparked the crack epidemic that swept North America during the 1980's and 90's.[1] The funds were being raised to fund CIA trained terrorists in Nicaragua to overthrow the Sandinista government who had recently ousted the U.S. backed military dictatorship of the Somoza Dynasty.[2]

This story was so remarkable and intimidating, that a lesser man would've certainly turned away. But not Gary, he pursued the story with such obsession and purpose, that one can only presume he was driven by deep rooted principle, rather than conventional reward.


Gary Webb was another two-bullets in the head "suicide."

And then there was well known Pat Tillman who left the NFL to fight in Afghanistan and was supposedly killed by "friendly fire." He apparently went to Afghanistan because he thought it was the right thing to do but was speaking out against us going into Iraq. Presto, he was murdered. Those who saw him said he had three bullet holes right in the center of his forehead that could only have been made by someone with gunfire from very close range and not by friendly fire from a long ways away.

.huffpost.com/entry/truth-about-tillman-murde_b_58952

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 3:04:03 AM

Supposedly reporter Gary Webb did as well.

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 3:49:00 PM

The "suicide" of Epstein was a given, just a matter of time before he ended up like so many others who had connections to powerful people whose perversions were compromised by these "facilitators" of wanton lust for them.


Good to remind the public both Ronnie and swapped wife Nancy were indulges of multiple-adulteries, and while Ronnie was president of the Film Actors Guild (f*g), he plied alcohol to aspiring adolescent Hollywood actresses, so he could prey on them. Instead of the mythical legend of a devout husband/wife the GOP/MSN portray the Reagan's to have been, the truth will set everyone free!


I'll remind the public Reagan/tRump share similar qualities of b_rated actors, multiple-adulterers, turncoat Democrats. tRump has more success raping women than businesses, with 6 Bankruptcies. tRump's "family Values" should be admired for paying a prostitute while wife #3 was pregnant with kid #5.


The multiple-adulterer Newt Gingrich wants to make this election about fear... er facts, so the Democrats should not hesitate to point out that the Clinton's are still married to each other proving greater "Family Values" than the above mentioned and many others in the GOP not mentioned.


They bring up Benghazi, remind them over one hundred and eighty more Marines were killed in Beirut by a William Casey inspired truck bomb and 2 days later another 12 Navy SEALS in the "liberation" of Grenada.


Deficit spending, Republican administrations have always outspent Democratic ones.


Remind Farmer's, autoworkers, retail/sales unemployed workers due to tRump's trade war that his family products are made in China and tariff exempt. How he demands more H1B immigrant visa workers for his properties and how he shafts contractors/workers of rightful $'s owed them.


How a former Reagan "Freedom Fighter" in a cave in Afghanistan was able to pull off the greatest security breach in the history of the country (PNAC9/11). Along with the trillions of $'s spent in the farce war of terror against these relabeled "Terrorists."

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 2:35:36 AM

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 3:33:29 AM

Pizzagate 'debunked'? Says who, MSM? Jeffery Epstein & Co. is Pizzagate cubed!

The real surprise is Epstein was arrested in the first place and those arresting him were unable to do a better job keeping him alive. The fact his jailing and 'suicide watch' were so sloppy makes me wonder if this isn't some type of kabuki theater.

Has anyone identified the arresting party?

This leads me to believe there's something not so earnest in his arrest because they would have made damn sure he would be alive for piecing the puzzle together.

Pizzagate is REAL!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-GZFHLAcG8A&t=13s

https://voat.co/v/pizzagate/new

Read comments on the NYTimes Twitter feed after their first debunking article.

Read comments to The Rolling Stone debunking story.

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 6:19:27 AM

You're right. I probably should have written "allegedly debunked" and then cited the articles you share here. Thanks.

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 7:28:54 AM

Exactement, 'elen - Je suis bien sur that the arrest was decided before

the final act was executed. Pardon le jeu de mots.

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 2:01:45 PM

Epstein could have found his end after his release from prison or during his first stay. However, they chose a highly publlicized arrest, then a first 'suicide attempt, and...nudge and wink, the inevitable happened. The same people who routinely slam others for 'conspiracy theories' now have the opinion 'so many high profile people involved, no wonder he didn't survive to testify"


So, what's this about? Why did they choose to publicize the rampant underaged sex trafficking going on with the elites then snuff out Epstein? You would have thought they would have ended him quietly.

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 11, 2019 at 4:26:13 PM

Thanks for this article.

Thanks for good comments.

It may take 50 years for the real story to be revealed or facts to be declassified.

Mr. Epstein did not deserve to die.

Submitted on Monday, Aug 12, 2019 at 5:29:55 AM

