Why I Won't Vote in November

As things stand now, I'm not going to vote in the general election in November 2020. What choice do I have?

Now that Bernie's dropped out, It's between two mentally impaired dirty old men Donald Trump on the one hand, and Joe Biden on the other. Both are showing clear signs of dementia.

Trump stands accused of sexual assault by multiple women. Biden has a still unanswered but very credible similar charge outstanding. And no one in Biden's party or in the press will even raise that accusation for discussion. (Trust me: Trump will! So, goodbye, Uncle Joe.)

And both men are serial liars. With Trump, that is a foregone conclusion. But Biden's a liar too.

In one of his previous candidacies, his history of plagiarism made him surrender his bid. He's lied about his education and his achievements in law school. Then there are those lies about his civil rights activism, about his history with Nelson Mandela, and about his attacks on Social Security. He just makes stuff up.

And neither one of them neither Trump nor Biden can put two sentences together without confirming their dementia. Every time he opens his mouth, Trump sounds like the doddering Mafia Don he is. He slurs his words, repeats himself, and can't even remember what he just said. He hasn't a worthwhile thought in his head. Never has.

Biden's even worse! His sentences wander; he forgets what he's talking about; he constantly leaves his audiences wondering, "What?" Or "That's (to put it nicely) simply embarrassing!"

In a country of more than 350 million people, is this the best we can do? Are these our best and our brightest?

(However, I have to say that debate between these buffoons will make great television. It will be highly amusing and comical. But that's what politics in this country has come to. It's all Kabuki theater; it's a cruel joke.)

That's another reason I'll not vote in November. The political system in general is completely broken. The politicians that are supposed to represent me have nothing to do with my concerns. They've completely sold out. They represent no one but their rich cronies. (Now I know how people in the Soviet Union must have felt in the late '80s.) The system just isn't worth my participation.

And that goes for AOC, Ilhan Omar, the rest of the so-called "squad "(and Bernie too). In the most recent bailout, they all caved. They gave grandstanding speeches about the injustice of it all. But in the end, they voted against us, didn't they? Their loyalties are to party and career, not to me or to you. We have NO ONE to represent us.

Democracy in this country is dead. The system is completely rigged. They don't even want us to vote. The obstacles they've set in terms of the electoral college, gerrymandering, disenfranchisement, crooked voting machines, interminable lines, and Citizens United make a mockery of the entire process.

And please don't try to shame me into voting because of the Supreme Court. That body is totally corrupt as well -- completely politicized. No justice there not even a glimmer of hope. Only clowns like the sexual predator Clarence Thomas (whom Biden ended up supporting over Anita Hill), the accused rapist Brett Kavanaugh, and a coward like John Roberts (who, remember hardly spoke a word while presiding over the recent sham impeachment hearings). The SCOTUS has no credibility at all. It's irreformable. So, dear Ruth, you may go in peace.

The hell of it is that we don't have any time for reform. Mother Nature won't allow it. Climate change is breathing down our necks. What are the scientists giving us 10 more years or is it 8? You can now subtract 4 from that number. Neither Trump nor Biden will do what needs to be done. (Remember, Joe told his corporate friends, "Nothing fundamental will change.")

And no one cares. I mean, with COVID-19, we can make the entire world stop. But with the far worse threat of climate change: not so much. It's all business as usual. And it's all nuts.

