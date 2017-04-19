Refresh  

OpEdNews Op Eds

Why Hillary Clinton Really Lost

By Robert Parry
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
From flickr.com: Hillary Clinton {MID-71937}
Hillary Clinton
(Image by U.S. Department of State)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Reprinted from consortiumnews.com

An early insider account of Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign, entitled Shattered, reveals a paranoid presidential candidate who couldn't articulate why she wanted to be President and who oversaw an overconfident and dysfunctional operation that failed to project a positive message or appeal to key voting groups.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaking with supporters in Phoenix, Arizona. March 21, 2016. (Photo by Gage Skidmore)

Okay, I realize that people who have been watching Rachel Maddow and other MSNBC programs -- as well as reading The New York Times and The Washington Post for the past four months -- "know" that Clinton ran a brilliant campaign that was only derailed because of "Russian meddling." But this insider account from reporters Jonathan Allen and Annie Parnes describes something else.

As The Wall Street Journal review notes, the book "narrates the petty bickering, foolish reasoning and sheer arrogance of a campaign that was never the sure thing that its leader and top staffers assumed. " Mr. Allen and Ms. Parnes stress two essential failures of the campaign, the first structural, the second political. The campaign's structure, the authors write, was an 'unholy mess, fraught with tangled lines of authority, petty jealousies, and no sense of greater purpose.'"

The book portrays Hillary Clinton as distant from her campaign staff, accessible primarily through her close aide, Huma Abedin, and thus creating warring factions within her bloated operation.

According to the Journal's review by Barton Swaim, the book's authors suggest that this chaos resulted from "the fact that Mrs. Clinton didn't know why she wanted to be president. At one point no fewer than 10 senior aides were working on her campaign announcement speech, not one had a clear understanding of why Americans should cast their vote for Mrs. Clinton and not someone else. The speech, when she finally delivered it, was a flop -- aimless, boring, devoid of much beyond bromides."

The book cites a second reason for Clinton's dismal performance -- her team's reliance on analytics rather than on reaching out to real voters and their concerns.

There is also an interesting tidbit regarding Clinton's attitude toward the privacy of her staff's emails. "After losing to Mr. Obama in the protracted 2008 primary," the Journal's review says, Clinton "was convinced that she had lost because some staffers -- she wasn't sure who -- had been disloyal. So she 'instructed a trusted aide to access the campaign's server and download the [email] messages sent and received by top staffers.'"

Nixonian Paranoia

In other words, Clinton -- in some Nixonian fit of paranoia -- violated the privacy of her senior advisers in her own mole hunt, a revelation that reflects on her own self-described "mistake" to funnel her emails as Secretary of State through a private server rather than a government one. As the Journal's review puts it: "she didn't want anyone reading her emails the way she was reading those of her 2008 staffers."

Sen. Bernie Sanders speaking to one of his large crowds of supporters. (Photo credit: Sanders campaign)

But there is even a greater irony in this revelation because of the current complaint from Clinton and her die-hard supporters that Russia sabotaged her campaign by releasing emails via WikiLeaks from the DNC, which described how party leaders had torpedoed the campaign of Clinton's rival for the nomination, Sen. Bernie Sanders, and other emails from her campaign chairman John Podesta, revealing the contents of Clinton's paid speeches to Wall Street banks and some pay-to-play features of the Clinton Foundation.

WikiLeaks has denied that it received the emails from Russia -- and President Obama's outgoing intelligence chiefs presented no real evidence to support the allegations -- but the conspiracy theory of the Trump campaign somehow colluding with the Russians to sink Clinton has become a groupthink among many Democrats as well as the mainstream U.S. media.

So, rather than conducting a serious autopsy on how Clinton and the national Democratic Party kicked away a winnable election against the buffoonish Donald Trump, national Democrats have created a Zombie explanation for their failures, blaming their stunning defeat on the Russians.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

http://www.consortiumnews.com

Robert Parry broke many of the Iran-Contra stories in the 1980s for the Associated Press and Newsweek. His latest book, Secrecy & Privilege: Rise of the Bush Dynasty from Watergate to Iraq, can be ordered at secrecyandprivilege.com. It's also available at
(more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

dale ruff

Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 14 fans, 77 articles, 4364 comments, 1 diaries


1. Clinton did not lose the actual election; she won by nearly 3 million. She lost in the Electoral College, which with 2 of the 3 last Presidents, overthrew the election results of actual voters.

In any other nation, this would be called a coup.

2. The ABC poll (ABC has an A+rating for accuracy) after the October 28 Comey disclosure found that 1/3 of the sample (representing 40 million voters) were, as a result, "less likely to vote for Clinton."


So if only 1 had followed thru, that would explain her loss, the large margin she had quickly closing after the FBI announcement.


All political campaigns have "petty bickering, foolish reasoning and sheer arrogance." Most have far worse, including sabotage, Big Lies, and false promises.


Clinton lost for two simple reasons: 1) the FBI disclosure convinced hundreds of thousands if not millions to switch their votes and 2) the Electoral College then overturned the actual popular vote.


All other explanations are in denial of these 2 basic facts.

I did not support Clinton but I do support the truth, and the truth is, she won by a large margin, which would have been much larger (her vote total was the 2nd largest in our history) if the FBI had not intervened to help Trump.



Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 19, 2017 at 3:19:58 PM

Jim Thomas

Author 85207

(Member since Jan 15, 2013), 1 fan, 76 comments


Reply to dale ruff:

Well, you see, that is the way votes are counted in this Country. It was set up that way for the same reason we have a Senate, to give the elites more control and to curtail an "excess of democracy". So it is useless to talk about how Clinton "won". Get over it. She lost because she was a terrible candidate who represented the 1% and not the rest of us. I did not vote for her (or for Trump) because she was/is a neocon and a neoliberal. I am through buying the Dem's lie of "lesser evil". The Dems could have put Sanders in the White House but they did not/do not want any candidate who does not represent their real constituency, the 1%. As for the FBI disclosure of its investigation, the people deserve to know the truth, which is in very short supply in this Country. In point of fact, Clinton did violate the law and should have been prosecuted for it. Had anyone other than one of the elites committed such a crime, he/she would be on the docket for felony prosecution, or already convicted and in prison. The fact is that there is no functioning democracy in this Country and the electoral/political process is completely corrupt, thanks to the corruption of both of the principal political parties. The candidates on our ballots are two corporate stooges chosen by the 1%. So heads they win and we lose. Get over it. Those are the facts.

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 19, 2017 at 6:11:30 PM

dale ruff

Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 14 fans, 77 articles, 4364 comments, 1 diaries


Reply to Jim Thomas:

Are you suggesting that the billionaire Trump did not represent the billionaire class which he has now installed to run the Treasury, Commerce, Education, and several other departments?


Your insoucience is complicit with the unjust rule that the Electoral College makes possible.


Clinton got the second highest number of votes in history.........and so while I despise her but slightly less than Trump, I think it unfair to say she ran a bad campaign, since only once in our history has anyone attracted more voters (Obama in 2008; she got more than he did in 2012). She lost not because she ran a bad campaign (she got 3 million more votes) but because our elections are rigged by the Electoral College.

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 19, 2017 at 8:01:57 PM

Terry Y

Author 92202

(Member since Feb 12, 2014), 2 fans, 38 comments


Reply to dale ruff:

Well, Dale, while I respect your position, I disagree that "...Clinton did not lose the actual election." In fact, no, she lost the "actual" election. You can't be playing baseball and claim you would have won had the rules been for basketball. Further, had the "actual" election been determined by the popular vote, my guess is that Clinton still would have lost. Why? Because were the election so determined, Trump would have not used the same tactics he employed. Who can say how this might have turned out. It's not comparable.

Trump played by the rules, made and used strategy by those rules, and roundly kicked the Democrat's butt by doing so. Were the rules different, perhaps the results might have been different -- or perhaps Clinton might have suffered an even larger loss. We will never know. But, considering the massive losses suffered by Democrats throughout the nation, it's rather clear to me that the Republicans would have still come out on top.

As the Democrats seem to be refusing to change what has brought them to the brink of irrelevance, the story will continue in 2018 and beyond.

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 19, 2017 at 6:36:44 PM

dale ruff

Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 14 fans, 77 articles, 4364 comments, 1 diaries


Reply to Terry Y:

The "actual election" was the public vote, the moment when the actual citizens cast their votes. The Electoral College is not the public vote and does not represent (obviously) the results of the actual election by actual citizens, 130 million strong, choosing their preference. The Electoral College was, in fact, devised by the slave masters who wrote the Constitution to provide a firewall against the will of the people, the majority. It enabled them, a minority, to take control of the new nation, with the first 7 Presidents all being slave owners.


The Electoral College, in its manifest design and purpose, gave disproportionate power to the states with the least population, which in the slave era were the Southern slave states and today the rural conservative states. For instance Montana or Wyoming, with 1.5% the population of California have 350% more voting power than in the actual popular election and in the Electoral College. This is how the slave owning class ruled and how Trump, losing the actual vote of 130 million people by 3 million, gained power.


It is as if in a baseball game, at the end of nine innings: Team A had scored 3 more points than team B. But in a conference, afterwards, the rules dictate that the scores by team B count for more than team A. And so the team that got the fewest scores wins! If you want to argue, well that's the system, I would remind you that slavery was once the system, and that is where this misrepresentational system arose.


There have 700 attempts to change or repeal it but because the slave owners built in a 2/3 vote to alter it, that is impossible since one party or another always benefits from it. Today, the Republicans benefit because a large part of their base is in the sparsely populated, conservative states.


It is a system designed to thwart democratic elections, and that is what it has done. In any other nation, the rules which allow 538 party hacks to overrule the choice of 130 million voters would be called a coup.


In sports, such a ruling would cause riots because it is inherently unfair, and in terms of our values, it violates both the founding principles of equality and consent of the governed. When a ruler who has lost the popular vote gains power, he does so without consent of the majority and so, lacking the tailwind of public support, he is compelled to rule with lies, threats, and violence, including wars intended to rally support in a crisis. This always ends in disaster, as with HItler, Mussolini, Bush, and now Trump.


In short, the rules of the game rig our elections by giving some states more power, per capita, than others, and this allows for the losing candidate to win in the Electoral College, which has the power, under these rules devised to protect slavey, to overturn the popular vote.


It's wrong, it's dishonest, and it always leads to disaster. Three strikes and you're out! Only the winner of the actual election on November 8th where all qualified voters make a choice, can confer consent, and as the Declaration of Independence asserts, to rule without consent is to rule unjustly and as a tyrant.



For those who say "Well, those are the rules, that's the law," I will remind them of what Dr. King said when the same was said about segregation and persecution of blacks: "Everything that Hitler did was legal." Think about it.

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 19, 2017 at 7:55:25 PM

Maxwell

Author 4952

(Member since Feb 15, 2007), 2 fans, 3110 comments


Reply to dale ruff:

You make some good points but arguing that Clinton lost the EC because 40 million voters were less likely to vote for her after the FBI disclosure is like arguing John Kerry lost a very close race n 2004 because a few precincts were most likely stolen. Had Kerry run an even halfway competent campaign he would have trounced the incumbent who clearly by that time had lied the US into a war that was by that time proving to be an unmitigated disaster, way beyond the point of plausible stealing. Similarly, had Clinton not called her opponent's supporters "deplorable", not told coal miners she was going to put them out of work, focused on the good she intended to do instead of why Trump was so bad, even listened to her husband, who is a brilliant campaigner, she could have trounced The Donald.

One can make exactly the same argument about the "Russian meddling" too (or leaks, or whatever it was).

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 19, 2017 at 7:32:03 PM

Pete Altomare

Author 35084

(Member since May 13, 2009), 23 comments


Reply to dale ruff:

The election was not "overturned" by the Electoral College.

The 2016 Election was entirely constitutional.

The Democratic vote was too concentrated in too few states.

The Democratic Party's "superdelegates" are another matter however.

the sd's got us the worst Presidential candidate since 1920 and 1924

The Democrats crying about the Electoral College should end the "superdelegate" system first, both for practice and to remove the scent of hypocrisy.

Both Clinton and Trump were unacceptable candidates to vote for. (Just trying to be polite).

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 19, 2017 at 9:36:55 PM

Bob Stuart

Author 26603

(Member since Nov 19, 2008), 3 fans, 1 articles, 379 comments


  New Content
Continuing the slow war against Russia is the Democrats most central policy, and they treat it as a Holy duty in their speech. However, one could also blame Trump's election on the large, reliable cohort who just thought it had to be a woman's turn, even though a far more popular man also applied.

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 19, 2017 at 5:15:32 PM

dale ruff

Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 14 fans, 77 articles, 4364 comments, 1 diaries


Reply to Bob Stuart:

Most Republicans and Trump's own Ambassador to the UN, NS chief, Secy of Defense and State, all view Russia as a threat. It aint just the Democrats.


"In Gallup's latest poll, 70 percent of those surveyed said they had an unfavorable view of Russia and just 28 percent a positive one. Negative views have been rising since 2012. Immediately after the Soviet Union fell, in more optimistic times, 62 percent had a favorable view of the new nation. The number of people who view Russia as an enemy has risen to its highest point since 1999, with nearly a quarter (24 percent) giving that response. Another 29 percent say the country is unfriendly. Only a small number describe Russia as an ally (9 percent). In a new CNN/Opinion Research Corporation poll, 75 percent said they viewed Russia as a very (34 percent) or moderately (41 percent) serious threat to the United States, a higher percentage than at any time since 1985.) March/2017


"Thirty-five percent of Republicans view Russia favorably, compared to 16 percent of Democrats. From 2013 to 2015, Democrats had slightly more favorable views than Republicans. The same pattern can be seen on views of Russia as an ally or friendly. Today, 48 percent of Republicans describe Russia that way, compared to only 28 percent of Democrats. The heightened concern about Russia is primarily driven by a rise in the share of Democrats who view the country as a threat. Eighty-five percent of Democrats described Russia as a very or moderately serious threat in CNN/ORC's March 2017 poll, up from 53 percent in April/May 2016, while the percentage of Republicans giving those responses hasn't shifted as much: 77 percent in March 2017, compared to 74 percent in April/May 2016. Republicans have a more favorable view of Vladimir Putin than Democrats, by 27 to 11 percent in Pew's January poll. " Forbes

Dems see Russia as a threat 85%, Republicans 77%. Not much difference. Trump's support for Russia has, in his own words, fallen "to a new low." And Tillerson, who was honored by the Russians, now says relations are at a "low point" with "a low level of trust."


I would expect the next polls to show Dems and Repubs equally seeing Russia as a threat.

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 19, 2017 at 6:38:39 PM

Patt Reid

Author 66863

(Member since Jun 13, 2011), 15 comments


  New Content
I for one did not support Clinton from the start, but I did (and still do) detest Trump. I lived in NYC most of my adult life and I know well Trump's character, or lack thereof. Once Bernie was pushed out, I was harassed repeatedly to support Hillary, or at the very least, to vote for her. Near the end of her campaign, many of us were saying clearly to the HRC voters that she had a losing stance against Trump. The attacks were fast and furious, battling the Bernie ppl relentlessly. At one point, I decided when the election was neigh, I would decide to vote for Hillary if it appeared Trump was going to win. But then, in a final round of campaign push, Hillary held a big pow-wow with her wealthiest supporters. That pushed me over the edge. I was one of those who wrote in Bernie rather than vote for either head of the same snake. I could not even vote Green, because that party also seemed to me to be in disarray. Today, I'm especially saddened to see the Dem party refusing to be honest in their autopsy, and apparently still utilizing 1996 campaign tactics and logic.

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 19, 2017 at 5:44:04 PM

Simon Leigh

Author 81598

(Member since Sep 11, 2012), 2 fans, 451 comments


  New Content

Huh? I heard her say precisely what she would do to made life easier for Americans, and when. She would have. Trump promised to take over, get Government off people's backs and punish anyone his crowd didn't like. All lies and fantasies. In every sense Clinton won.

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 19, 2017 at 6:07:12 PM

Bill Willers

Author 8025

(Member since Oct 1, 2007), 4 fans, 29 articles, 90 comments, 4 diaries


  New Content

" ....... the conspiracy theory of the Trump campaign somehow colluding with the Russians to sink Clinton has become a groupthink among many Democrats as well as the mainstream U.S. media."

I must add "..... and Stephen Colbert". To this day in his monologues, now seem by more than the "two Jimmies" combined, he reinforces the Trump-Russia connection. He has never tried to hide his connection to the Clintons.

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 19, 2017 at 6:29:07 PM

dale ruff

Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 14 fans, 77 articles, 4364 comments, 1 diaries


Reply to Bill Willers:

1. Trump added fuel to the fire when he asked the Russians "If you are listening" to intervene in the election to help him defeat Clinton.


2. Trump confirmed the collusion when, after calling the intelligence agencies for suggesting he was helped by the Russians, he came out after being briefed and shown the evidence and being asked, "Who did the hacking?" he replied "I think the Russians did it."



My source: Donald J Trump.

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 19, 2017 at 7:57:57 PM

Susan Lee Schwartz

Author 40790

(Member since Oct 25, 2009), 20 fans, 14 articles, 2726 quicklinks, 4066 comments, 1 diaries


  New Content

What a mess killery was... but it is so confusing, to realize that she won the popular vote.


Waste of time article when we have this to wonder about


Mr. Trump Plays by His Own Rules (or No Rules)

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 19, 2017 at 6:42:42 PM

Maxwell

Author 4952

(Member since Feb 15, 2007), 2 fans, 3110 comments


  New Content

It is pretty ironic that the private email server, if the motivation is as the book describes, turned around and bit her in the posterior. Trump lovers and reflexive Hillary haters must be getting a good laugh over it.

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 19, 2017 at 7:36:11 PM

Timothy Gatto

(Member since Sep 3, 2006), 77 fans, 550 articles, 230 quicklinks, 1279 comments, 47 diaries


  New Content

Wow! Look at all these comments. I believe she lost because most people can't stand her. I don't care who was tangled up and what the website said and who read the emails she's a cold - hearted, nasty neocon who didn't need to be elected. She would have been worse than Trump.

Why is everyone so concerned about the Democrats? I guess it's because we've been conditioned to think that we can only have a two party system in this country because the elites have rigged it that way. I don't think I would ever vote for another Democrat.

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 19, 2017 at 7:47:10 PM

dale ruff

Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 14 fans, 77 articles, 4364 comments, 1 diaries


Reply to Timothy Gatto:

Actually, she won by nearly 3 million votes in the actual election of 130 million.


The Electoral College, which overrepresents rural conservative states overturned the election results, giving us Trump, the least approved, most unqualified, and most dangerous man ever gain power in the US. Like others who lost the popular vote and ruled without consent, he is forced to rely on lies, threats, and violence to lead.


Trump is even more distrusted, disliked, and disapproved than Clinton, and that is quite an accomplishment. She won because she was less hated than Trump, but the Electoral College enabled an institutional coup, putting into power the loser in the battle for the citizens' votes.


It worked for the slave owners and it works for the billionaires!

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 19, 2017 at 8:19:04 PM

