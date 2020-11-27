Why Are Democrats Disinterested in Early Home Treatment for COVID?

Democrats and liberals who rationally fear getting covid illness should know that a recent US Senate committee hearing titled Early Outpatient Treatment: An Essential Part of a COVID-19 Solution revealed that Democrat senators had no interest whatsoever in pursuing the subject of the hearing. They chose not to ask questions of three exceptional experienced experts on home/outpatient treatment about that; instead they just wanted to talk about what the mainstream media and Dr. Fauci as well as local and state politicians focus on. That means having an interest only in masks, lockdowns, school closing and similar attempts at contagion control.

The senate hearing was so important because the greatest failure of the federal government and the public health establishment is not supporting early low cost and effective home treatment that a number of courageous and innovative doctors have been using since March to keep their covid patients out of hospital and preventing death, which mostly happens in hospital.

In the entire history of medicine, it has always been accepted wisdom that doctors should always want to address illness and disease as early as possible. But this has not happened with our current pandemic. So every day more and more Americans die unnecessarily. In fact, the National Institutes of Health and the Food and Drug Administration have actually created obstacles to letting doctors use their best judgment and give their patients early treatment.

Senate committee chair Johnson summed up the ugly reality perfectly. He said it was "unconscionable and inhuman" to do nothing to promote effective home treatments for covid. And he said this: "We should have the right to access this without the interference of bureaucrats in the CDC, NIH, and the FDA. And that is exactly what's happened. I can't get it. Millions of Americans can't access it because of the disinformation, the scaremongering, and the prescription log jam that has been created by bureaucrats."

If you want to get access to one of the successful home treatments for covid go to the website of the American Association of Physicians and Surgeons where you can find the excellent "A Guide to Home-Based COVID Treatment" that embraces early use of a HCQ cocktail. To hear from some great doctors about their success with early home treatment go to https://covexit.com/. Also worth your time is a new article by one of the doctors who testified at the hearing.

Don't be stuck on stupid; protect yourself through proven home treatment for covid by finding a doctor that knows the best home treatment protocols.