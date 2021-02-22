White House Enlists Social Media Giants to Suppress Vaccine 'Misinformation'

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

As concerns about vaccine safety grow, the Biden administration is enlisting Big Tech's help in removing social media posts that deviate from "officially distributed" COVID-19 information.

By Megan Redshaw, J.D.



The White House is asking Big Tech giants Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet Inc.'s Google to "clamp down on chatter that deviates from officially distributed COVID-19 information," according to the New York Post and other news reports.

Reuters reported that Biden, concerned that "fear about taking the vaccine has emerged as a major impediment" to his administration's pandemic plan, wants help from the social media moguls to keep "misinformation" from going viral.

"Vaccine hesitancy is a huge obstacle to getting everyone vaccinated and there are no larger players in that than the social media platforms," a White House source told Reuters late last week.

Biden's Chief of Staff Ron Klain had previously said information questioning the COVID vaccine has caused others to question the vaccine. But the news out of Washington last week was the first sign that officials are directly engaged with Silicon Valley in censoring social media users, according to Reuters.

"Social media tycoons are now openly serving as government surrogates in censoring factually accurate information that departs from government policies and pronouncements," said Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., co-founder and chair of Children's Health Defense.

The Biden administration wants to make sure that unfavorable material does not start trending on social media or become an even broader movement, citing concerns over a recent anti-vaccine protest at Los Angeles Dodgers Stadium which was organized through a Facebook page.

"We are talking to [social media companies] " so they understand the importance of misinformation and disinformation and how they can get rid of it quickly," a White House source explained.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-N.Y.) last week criticized social media companies in a tweet accusing Facebook and Twitter of moving too slowly in responding to targeted harassment of people getting vaccinated and what Blumenthal described as "dangerous conspiracy theories."

A spokesperson for Facebook told Reuters the company has reached out to the White House to offer any assistance they can provide and recently announced a new policy to remove COVID information the company deems false, along with pages, groups and accounts that repeatedly spread such material.

Twitter stated the company is in "regular communication with the White House on a number of critical issues including COVID-19 misinformation."

Google did not comment on engagement with the White House but did point to a company blog on how it stops the spread of misinformation.

In August, 2020 Children's Health Defense filed a lawsuit charging Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg and several fact-checking organizations with censoring truthful public health posts and for fraudulently misrepresenting and defaming the children's health organization.

The complaint alleges that Facebook has insidious conflicts with the pharmaceutical industry and health agencies and raised detailed factual allegations regarding the CDC, CDC Foundation, and WHO's extensive relationships and collaborations with Facebook and Zuckerberg calling into question Facebook's joint action in a censorship campaign with the government.

