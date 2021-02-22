 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 2/22/21

White House Enlists Social Media Giants to Suppress Vaccine 'Misinformation'

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 517986
Message Children's Health Defense
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

As concerns about vaccine safety grow, the Biden administration is enlisting Big Tech's help in removing social media posts that deviate from "officially distributed" COVID-19 information.

By Megan Redshaw, J.D.

White House
White House
(Image by radkuch.13)   Details   DMCA

The White House is asking Big Tech giants Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet Inc.'s Google to "clamp down on chatter that deviates from officially distributed COVID-19 information," according to the New York Post and other news reports.

Reuters reported that Biden, concerned that "fear about taking the vaccine has emerged as a major impediment" to his administration's pandemic plan, wants help from the social media moguls to keep "misinformation" from going viral.

"Vaccine hesitancy is a huge obstacle to getting everyone vaccinated and there are no larger players in that than the social media platforms," a White House source told Reuters late last week.

Biden's Chief of Staff Ron Klain had previously said information questioning the COVID vaccine has caused others to question the vaccine. But the news out of Washington last week was the first sign that officials are directly engaged with Silicon Valley in censoring social media users, according to Reuters.

"Social media tycoons are now openly serving as government surrogates in censoring factually accurate information that departs from government policies and pronouncements," said Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., co-founder and chair of Children's Health Defense.

The Biden administration wants to make sure that unfavorable material does not start trending on social media or become an even broader movement, citing concerns over a recent anti-vaccine protest at Los Angeles Dodgers Stadium which was organized through a Facebook page.

"We are talking to [social media companies] " so they understand the importance of misinformation and disinformation and how they can get rid of it quickly," a White House source explained.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-N.Y.) last week criticized social media companies in a tweet accusing Facebook and Twitter of moving too slowly in responding to targeted harassment of people getting vaccinated and what Blumenthal described as "dangerous conspiracy theories."

A spokesperson for Facebook told Reuters the company has reached out to the White House to offer any assistance they can provide and recently announced a new policy to remove COVID information the company deems false, along with pages, groups and accounts that repeatedly spread such material.

Twitter stated the company is in "regular communication with the White House on a number of critical issues including COVID-19 misinformation."

Google did not comment on engagement with the White House but did point to a company blog on how it stops the spread of misinformation.

In August, 2020 Children's Health Defense filed a lawsuit charging Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg and several fact-checking organizations with censoring truthful public health posts and for fraudulently misrepresenting and defaming the children's health organization.

The complaint alleges that Facebook has insidious conflicts with the pharmaceutical industry and health agencies and raised detailed factual allegations regarding the CDC, CDC Foundation, and WHO's extensive relationships and collaborations with Facebook and Zuckerberg calling into question Facebook's joint action in a censorship campaign with the government.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Children's Health Defense Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram Page


The Children's Health Defense Team is devoted to the health of people and our planet.  Sign up for free news and updates from Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and the Children's Health Defense.

(more...)
 
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

World Economic Forum's 'Great Reset' Plan for Big Food Benefits Industry, Not People

Press in His Pocket: Bill Gates Buys Media to Control the Messaging

Yes, Bill Gates Said That. Here's the Proof.

Big Food Uses Front Groups to Influence Public Health Policy

Vaccines and Autism-Is the Science Really Settled?

The Persuasion Game: Manipulating Intention to Get a Covid-19 Vaccine

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 