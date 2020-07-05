 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 9 Share on Twitter 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 7/5/20

When Profits and Politics Drive Science: The Hazards of Rushing a Vaccine at "Warp Speed"

By (View How Many People Read This)   21 comments
Author 7471
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Ellen Brown
Become a Fan
  (211 fans)

Republished from Ellen Brown

[This article has been updated from an earlier version posted on June 4]

Dandelion
Dandelion
(Image by mer nlu)   Details   DMCA

More than 100 companies are competing to be first in the race to get a COVID-19 vaccine to market. It's a race against time, not because the death rate is climbing but because it is falling - to the point where there could soon be too few subjects to prove the effectiveness of the drug.

So says Pascal Soriot, chief executive of AstraZeneca, a British-Swedish pharmaceutical company that is a frontrunner in the race. Soriot said on May 24th, "The vaccine has to work and that's one question, and the other question is, even if it works, we have to be able to demonstrate it. We have to run as fast as possible before the disease disappears so we can demonstrate that the vaccine is effective."

If the disease is disappearing of its own accord, why throw billions of dollars at developing a vaccine? The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has already agreed to provide up to $1.2 billion to AstraZeneca and another $483 million to US frontrunner Moderna to develop their experimental candidates. "As American taxpayers, we are justified in asking why," writes William Haseltine in Forbes.

Both companies have attracted billions from private investors and don't need taxpayer money, and the government's speculative bets are being made on unproven technologies in the early stages of testing. The profits will go to the companies and their shareholders, while the liabilities will be borne by the public. Vaccine manufacturers are protected from liability for vaccine injuries by the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program and the 2005 PREP Act, which impose damages instead on the US government and US taxpayers.

Long-term systemic effects including cancer, Alzheimer's disease, autoimmune disease, and infertility can take decades to develop. But the stage is already being set for mandatory vaccinations that will be "deployed" by the US military as soon as the end of the year. The HHS in conjunction with the Department of Defense has awarded a $138 million contract for 600 million syringes prefilled with coronavirus vaccine, individually marked with trackable RFID chips. That's enough for two doses for nearly the entire US population.

COVID-19, like other coronaviruses, is expected to mutate at least every season, raising serious questions about claims that any vaccine will work. A successful vaccine has never been developed for any of the many strains of coronaviruses despite 30 years of effort, due to the nature of the virus itself. In fact vaccinated people can have a higher chance of serious illness and death when later exposed to another strain of the virus, a phenomenon known as "virus interference." An earlier SARS vaccine touted as effective because it produced antibodies to the virus never made it to market because the laboratory animals contracted more serious symptoms on re-infection, and most of them died. In reports from China and South Korea, even people who have previously recovered from COVID-19 have become re-infected with the virus. If antibodies created naturally in response to the wild virus don't protect against future infections, the weaker vaccine-triggered antibodies won't work either.

Researchers working with the AstraZeneca vaccine claimed success in preliminary studies because its lab monkeys all survived and formed antibodies to COVID-19, but data reported later showed that the animals all became infected when challenged, raising serious doubts about the vaccine's effectiveness. But these concerns have not deterred the HHS, which is proceeding at "Warp Speed" to get the new technologies on the market.

Fast-tracking Moderna's mRNA Vaccine

Biotech company Moderna, the US frontrunner, has been allowed to skip animal trials altogether before rushing to human trials. It has gotten fast-track approval from the FDA for its "messenger RNA" vaccine, an innovation that has never been approved for marketing or proven in a large-scale clinical trial. The major advantage of mRNA vaccines is the speed with which they can be deployed. Created in a lab rather than from a real virus, they can be mass-produced cost-effectively on a large scale and do not require uninterrupted cold storage. But this speed comes at the risk of major side effects.

In a 2017 TED talk called "Rewriting the Genetic Code," Moderna's current chief medical officer Dr. Tal Zaks said, "We're actually hacking the software of life "." As explained by a medical doctor writing in The UK Independent on May 20th:

Moderna's messenger RNA vaccine " uses a sequence of genetic RNA material produced in a lab that, when injected into your body, must invade your cells and hijack your cells' protein-making machinery called ribosomes to produce the viral components that subsequently train your immune system to fight the virus. "

In many ways, the vaccine almost behaves like an RNA virus itself except that it hijacks your cells to produce the parts of the virus, like the spike protein, rather than the whole virus. Some messenger RNA vaccines are even self-amplifying". There are unique and unknown risks to messenger RNA vaccines, including the possibility that they generate strong type I interferon responses that could lead to inflammation and autoimmune conditions.

As noted in Science Magazine, RNA that invades from outside the cell is the hallmark of a virus, and our immune systems have evolved ways to recognize and destroy it. To avoid that, Moderna's mRNA vaccine sneaks into cells encapsulated in nanoparticles, which aren't easily degraded and can cause toxic buildup in the liver. A lab-created self-amplifying virus that evades the cell's defenses by stealth sounds inherently risky. In fact "stealth viruses" are classified as "bioweapons."

While long-proven, cheap coronavirus treatments with decades of safety testing are being described as dangerous and unproven for treating COVID-19, no one seems to be looking at the risks of the novel vaccines being rushed to market as the only viable alternative for getting the economy back to work.

Why the Need for Haste?

The argument originally advanced for fast-tracking a COVID-19 vaccine was that the magnitude of the pandemic required shutting down the whole economy until a vaccine was found. But earlier dire projections have now been heavily revised downward. The 3.4% coronavirus mortality rate put forward by the World Health Organization and the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) at the start of the pandemic was downgraded by the CDC in May to between 0.2% and 0.3%, less than one-tenth the original estimates. The computer-modeled projection of 2.2 million US deaths issued by Imperial College London in March, which triggered shutdowns across the United States, has also been found to be "wildly" overblown. In fact researchers writing in the UK Telegraph on May 16th called it "the most devastating software mistake of all time." They wrote that "we would fire anyone for developing code like this" and that the question was "why our Government did not get a second opinion before swallowing Imperial's prescription."

Here is a chart of the actual death rate from COVID-19 in Sweden, which did not lock down its economy, versus the rate projected by the Imperial College model without lockdown:


(Image by Ellen Brown)   Details   DMCA

Sweden has actually fared better than many industrialized countries that did lock down their economies. As of June 5th, Belgium, the UK, Spain and Italy, which all locked down, had more deaths per million than Sweden; while France, the Netherlands, Ireland, the US, Switzerland and Canada all had fewer. Sweden was in the median range. Other researchers have found no correlation between lockdowns and COVID-19 deaths.

In other news from the CDC, on May 23rd the agency reported that the antibody tests used to determine whether people have developed an immunity to the virus are too unreliable to be used.

But none of this seems to be dimming the hype and the deluge of investment money being thrown at the latest experimental vaccines. And perhaps that is the point of the exercise - to extract as much money as possible from gullible investors, including the US government, before the public discovers that the fundamentals of these stocks do not support the hype. If we need seven billion doses of the vaccine before life can return to normal, as Bill Gates contends, the profit bonanza is enormous; and there is no need for vaccine manufacturers to proceed with caution, since the government will pick up the tab for vaccine injuries.

Moderna: A Multibillion-Dollar "Unicorn" That Has Never Brought a Product to Market

Moderna in particular has been suspected of pumping its stock price with unreliable preliminary test data. On May 18th its stock jumped by as much as 30%, after it issued a press release announcing positive results from a small preliminary trial of its coronavirus vaccine. After the market closed, the company announced a stock offering aimed at raising $1 billion; and on May 18th and 19th, Moderna executives dumped nearly $30 million worth of stock for a profit of $25 million.

On May 19th, however, the stock rocketed back down, after STAT News questioned the company's test results. An antibody response was reported for only eight of the 45 patients, not enough for statistical analysis. Was the response significant enough to create immunity? And what about the other 37 patients?

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. called the results a "catastrophe" for the company. He wrote on May 20th:

Three of the 15 human guinea pigs in the high dose cohort (250 mcg) suffered a "serious adverse event" within 43 days of receiving Moderna's jab. Moderna " acknowledged that three volunteers developed Grade 3 systemic events, defined by the FDA as "Preventing daily activity and requiring medical intervention."

Moderna allowed only exceptionally healthy volunteers to participate in the study. A vaccine with those reaction rates could cause grave injuries in 1.5 billion humans if administered to "every person on earth".

A volunteer named Ian Haydon buoyed the markets when he appeared on CNBC to say he felt fine after getting the vaccine. But he later revealed that after the second jab, he got chills and a fever of over 103°, lost consciousness, and "felt more sick than he ever has before." And those were just the short-term adverse effects. The long-term degenerative effects won't be known for years.

By May 22nd, Moderna's stock was down by 26% from its earlier high, making its 30% rise on a misleading press release look like a "pump and dump" scheme. On CNBC on May 19th, Jacob Frankel, a former Securities Exchange Commission lawyer, said Moderna's stock offering on the heels of hyped news was the type of action that would draw scrutiny by the SEC, and that it could have a criminal component.

Dual Use? Another Look at Moderna's mRNA Vaccine

Moderna's stock has more than tripled this year, taking it to a market cap of over $22 billion. STAT News called it "an astonishing feat for a company that currently sells zero products." Many of the companies actively developing COVID-19 vaccines have longer and more impressive track records. Why the keen interest in this "unicorn" startup that went public only in 2018 and has no record of market success?

Moderna's stock first shot up after the World Health Organization announced on February 24th that the world needed to prepare for a global pandemic, collapsing stock markets everywhere. In a well-timed press release the next day, Moderna announced that testing of its vaccine on humans would begin in March, rocketing its stock price up by nearly 30%. Mega-investors made tens of millions of dollars in a single day, including BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, which made $68 million just on February 25th. BlackRock was called "the fourth branch of government" after it was tasked in March with dispensing up to $4.5 trillion in Federal Reserve credit through "special purpose vehicles" established by the Treasury and the Fed.

Moderna has other friends in high places, including the Pentagon. Several years ago, Moderna received millions of dollars from the Pentagon's Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), as well as from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Perhaps the fact that Moderna's mRNA vaccine is a "stealth virus" riding in on nanoparticles to evade the cell's defenses explains DARPA's interest in the technology. DARPA was behind the creation of both DNA and RNA vaccines, funding their early research and development by Moderna and by Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

In a 2010 document titled "Biotechnology: Genetically Engineered Pathogens," the US Air Force acknowledged that it was studying "genetically engineered pathogens that could pose serious threats to society," including "binary biological weapons, designer genes, gene therapy as a weapon, stealth viruses, host-swapping diseases, and designer diseases." In December 2017, over 1,200 emails released under open records requests revealed that the US military is now the top funde r behind the controversial "genetic extinction" technology known as "gene drives." As investigative reporter Whitney Webb observed in a May 4th article, "these genetic 'kill switches' could also be inserted into actual humans through artificial chromosomes, which - just as they have the potential to extend life - also have the potential to cut it short."

Biowarfare is forbidden under international treaty, but the army's Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases at Fort Detrick says its investigations are to "protect the warfighter from biological threats" and to protect civilians from threats to public health. Even assuming that is true, are the army's technicians proficient enough to tinker with the genetic code without hitting a kill switch or two by mistake?

The military is thinking about war, the pharmaceutical companies and investors are thinking about profits, the politicians are thinking about getting a vaccine to market so the country can return to work, and even the regulators are bypassing proper safety tests in the rush to get the entire global population vaccinated. That means it's up to us, the recipients of these novel untested GMO vaccines, to demand some serious vetting before the military shows up at our doors with their prefilled RFID-chipped syringes some time later this year.

________________________

The Fed and The Big Bank Wealth Heist. Why We Need Public Banking- Ellen. Brown, June 10, 2020

 

Valuable 4   Well Said 3   Must Read 2  
Rate It | View Ratings

Ellen Brown Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Ellen Brown is an attorney, founder of the Public Banking Institute, and author of twelve books including the best-selling WEB OF DEBT. In THE PUBLIC BANK SOLUTION, her latest book, she explores successful public banking models historically and (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

It's the Derivatives, Stupid! Why Fannie, Freddie and AIG Had to Be Bailed Out

Mysterious Prison Buses in the Desert

LANDMARK DECISION PROMISES MASSIVE RELIEF FOR HOMEOWNERS AND TROUBLE FOR BANKS

Libya: All About Oil, or All About Central Banking?

Borrowing from Peter to Pay Paul: The Wall Street Ponzi Scheme Called Fractional Reserve Banking

"Oops, We Meant $7 TRILLION!" What Hank and Ben Are Up to and How They Plan to Pay for It All

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

11 people are discussing this page, with 21 comments  Post Comment

Tomonthebeach

Become a Fan
Author 517183
(Member since Jul 5, 2020), 2 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Starting this article with an anti-vax tale of whoa, was probably not a good idea even though expressing concern about moving too fast is reasonable. Retired military and a world traveler, I have had dozens of vaccines and boosters. At 73, I got both a flu and pneumonia vaccine this year. I never once had an adverse reaction to a vaccine since I got the 1st-wave Salk polio vaccines at age 7. Although medically-speaking some people do have allergic reactions to vaccines - it is usually due to the goop the vaccine is mixed with for injection or ingestion. Research estimates that fatal reactions are fewer than one in a million, and then usually due to a pre-existing condition. Medical reports over the years condemning vaccines as unsafe have all been retracted for flaws or fraud. Yet anti-vaxxers continue to cite such studies as valid.

Probably the worst vaccine reaction problem in modern times was initiated by DOD. After our troops invaded Iraq a 2nd time, DOD started vaccinating against anthrax because we knew Hussein had weaponized it and feared others in the region might have as well. the problem was that FDA had shut down the anthrax vaccine manufacturer for excessive impurities in the fluid. DOD used its tainted stockpile anyway, and roughly 25% of those vaccinated experienced reactions similar to the flu for a week or so. That decision fueled the anti-vax movement as soldiers refuse the vaccinations over side effects concerns. The side effects were not fatal nor did they leave troops disabled. The vaccine was efficacious. It just triggered a reaction to impurities caused by sloppy manufacture. Normally, such a problem would not happen outside of a warfare context.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 5, 2020 at 9:02:03 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Indent
Josh Mitteldorf

Become a Fan
Author 2756
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Sep 14, 2006), 51 fans, 681 articles, 450 quicklinks, 1211 comments, 11 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Tomonthebeach:   New Content

I'm just your age, and I had my first vaccine reaction 3 years ago to a pneumonia vaccine. The problem is still with me.

We like to count on the scientific community for the best purchase on truth that's available in our culture. But there are some areas in which the science establishment has been deeply corrupted by money, and vaccine "science" is at the top of the list. There's really a full court press out there, demonizing and destroying careers of anyone who dares publish an honest report about vaccine safety records.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 5, 2020 at 11:15:14 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (8+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
IndentIndent
Ellen Brown

Become a Fan
Author 7471
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Aug 26, 2007), 211 fans, 281 articles, 2 quicklinks, 525 comments, 4 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Josh Mitteldorf:   New Content

My thinking too. If everyone in this business is honest and well meaning, why is anyone questioning the vaccine mantra banned from youtube and Facebook? What happened to free speech and honest debate?

P.S. Sorry to hear about the vaccine reaction. I've heard many such case histories, but they're all called "anecdotal" and summarily rejected. Meanwhile the vaccines are supposedly proven "safe" after a few days of testing, and are proven "effective" because they generate an immune response. There is no way to eliminate the possibility of chronic degenerative effects or to prove that vaccinated populations live longer than unvaccinated in 9 months.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 6, 2020 at 12:27:09 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (7+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Indent
shad williams

Become a Fan
Author 63282
(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 26 fans, 69 articles, 20 quicklinks, 3746 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Tomonthebeach:   New Content

HEAD OF THE HYDRA: THE RISE OF ROBERT KADLEC, Whitney Webb and Raul Diego, May 14 2020

The firm was BioPort and is now called Emergent Biosolutions - The Pentagon paid millions in claims for the harmful mandatory anthrax vaccination injected into US Army personnel.

For those who love Trump, one of the principals close to that fiasco in Robert Kadlec, HHS Asst Secretary for Preparedness and Response. He is tasked with selecting the next killer vaccine to be sold to the US government with the US population as hosts. As corrupt as they come..

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020 at 5:57:55 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Indent
b. sadie bailey

Become a Fan
Author 56818
(Member since Dec 5, 2010), 14 fans, 5 articles, 25 quicklinks, 1249 comments, 5 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Tomonthebeach:   New Content

@Tomonthebeach: Bully for you, Tom - just because you have had no adverse reaction to all the vaccines you have had, doesn't mean that the rest of us have been so lucky. You're correct in assuming that the additives in vaccines may be the culprit - and we are not allowed to know what those are.

The only vaccines I was willing to have, since forced childhood vaccinations, were "booster" tetanus shots, which I need, being a gardner/ laborer who works outdoors. Last one I tried to have, I was told it didn't exist - that i could not have "just" a tetanus shot. I had to opt for a TDAP. I had a terrible initial reaction which gave me permanent chronic pain at the site and inability to touch anywhere near the site - even clothing or bedding was agony (making sleep impossible). I couldn't properly use that arm for many weeks. Come to think of it, that is when all my autoimmune problems really kicked in and made my life a misery of chronic pain and my immune system attacking itself and at the same time, reduced resistance to infection and virus.. I'm 67 - in the "high risk" category. I'd rather do voluntary isolation, or die - since this vaccine will likely kill people like me anyway. So, are people like me a "fraud?" Because if they try to force this on me I will fight like a wildcat and I plan to draw blood.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020 at 6:48:06 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Lance Ciepiela

Become a Fan
Author 14196
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Apr 4, 2008), 53 fans, 58 articles, 210 quicklinks, 5107 comments, 214 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

#WealthHeist - yes, practically unbelievable, if the American people had been fully informed about this arrangement, but true, that the Rothschild Bank of London and the Rothschild Bank of Berlin, and the other 'banking elites', are the actual stock owners of our Federal Reserve central banking system. The American People do not even own one share of stock in a private central bank that issues their money at interest As such, with their 'debt based monetary system' (vs. a 'public central banking system' issuing 'debt-free money'), in 'full force and effect' since 1913, it's certainly 'no wonder' at all that the biggest portion of the nation's 'wealth and income' has 'trickled up to the top'. #NationaliseTheFed - #EndTheFed.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 6, 2020 at 2:48:33 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (7+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Indent
George W.Reichel

Become a Fan
Author 86924
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Apr 1, 2013), 5 fans, 1427 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Lance Ciepiela:   New Content

Hey but we will be getting something thatb has heretofore been impossible-a vaccine against a Coronavirus

Submitted on Monday, Jul 6, 2020 at 6:35:04 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
IndentIndent
Lance Ciepiela

Become a Fan
Author 14196
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Apr 4, 2008), 53 fans, 58 articles, 210 quicklinks, 5107 comments, 214 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to George W.Reichel:   New Content

Oh yes, the world is rushing for the COVID-19 vaccine - apparently, however, our modern day vaccines can also be loaded with numerous strange sounding and unheard of ingredients that even our own doctors are not able to fully explain everything that's being added to our vaccines. If it's 'a rush job' then certainly it has to be tried out on somebody - the 'side effects' may not appear or be obvious immediately or even many years after taking the vaccine so 'the powers that be' may want to rush the current generation of Americans 'to give it a try', perhaps even making it mandatory 'to do so' - #DirtyVaccines.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 6, 2020 at 10:49:22 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (6+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
IndentIndentIndent
George W.Reichel

Become a Fan
Author 86924
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Apr 1, 2013), 5 fans, 1427 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Lance Ciepiela:   New Content

Totally agree.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020 at 3:16:42 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
IndentIndentIndent
George King

Become a Fan
Author 95129
(Member since Aug 11, 2014), 20 fans, 22 articles, 2921 comments, 1 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Lance Ciepiela:   New Content

Then certainly all who invest and hold stock, all the board members and any government employees and politicians and their families that vote for it shouldn't mind taking the first and full dosages before being released to the public and in fact must be mandatory to show their confidence would be helpful. Fat chance of that happening.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 8, 2020 at 1:18:05 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
IndentIndentIndentIndent
Ellen Brown

Become a Fan
Author 7471
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Aug 26, 2007), 211 fans, 281 articles, 2 quicklinks, 525 comments, 4 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to George King:   New Content

You make a good point.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 8, 2020 at 5:36:10 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
IndentIndentIndentIndent
Ellen Brown

Become a Fan
Author 7471
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Aug 26, 2007), 211 fans, 281 articles, 2 quicklinks, 525 comments, 4 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to George King:   New Content

You make a good point.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 8, 2020 at 5:36:21 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
IndentIndent
shad williams

Become a Fan
Author 63282
(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 26 fans, 69 articles, 20 quicklinks, 3746 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to George W.Reichel:   New Content

Ha ha ha. Very droll, George!

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020 at 5:18:32 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Ken Swiatek

Become a Fan
Author 514190
(Member since Sep 12, 2019), 1 articles, 96 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Letting Covid-19 run rampant in the US is a strategy to ensure there will be no resistance to making an unsafe vaccine mandatory. Could be a reelection strategy for the president: announce a vaccine, let the first few weeks of the vaccine be placebos to insure no ill effects and Trump's re-election. The vaccine will be deadly for many and with long term effects. Universally mandated vaccines enrich pharmaceuticals and stockholders. Greed is paramount not health. Otherwise, we'd be pushing diets of fruit and vegetables and naturally boosting our body's nitric oxide levels. The price of the suspect vaccine will be further jacked up to maximize profits. Read Jennifer Jaynes' "novel," "Malice." After book was published, she mysteriously committed "suicide" by shooting herself in the head twice.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 6, 2020 at 11:46:30 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (7+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Indent
shad williams

Become a Fan
Author 63282
(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 26 fans, 69 articles, 20 quicklinks, 3746 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Ken Swiatek:   New Content

I thought writing fiction would be a way to not get suicided.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020 at 5:25:11 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Carol Jackson

Become a Fan
Author 61962
(Member since Mar 25, 2011), 2 fans, 922 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

One could visualize the virus contagion as being akin to a forest fire. When everything in the forest that can burn, has burned, the fire (virus) has no more fuel and dies out. So, when every host is immune or dead, the virus dies. If the initially infected hosts had been isolated immediately, the fire would have been contained and the virus would have died out. Oddly, these government agencies, paid for in tens of $billions$ per annum, have proven (again) how useless they are. A well educated handful of people with authority and communication capabilities, utilizing existing mobilizable forces, could have nipped this epidemic in the bud, in days. The fact that well established protocols weren't followed is a testament to how truly devastating poor leadership can be to an entire population, or even to the survival of nations and even civilization itself.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 6, 2020 at 7:02:32 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (3+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
George W.Reichel

Become a Fan
Author 86924
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Apr 1, 2013), 5 fans, 1427 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Maybe true beliievers should do a literature search to discover why there have been no vaccines developed to Coronaviruses.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020 at 3:12:11 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Helen Carpenter

Become a Fan
Author 508740
(Member since Apr 15, 2017), 5 fans, 1 articles, 18 quicklinks, 292 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Read through these and then say they're anecdotal:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/VaccineInjuryStories/

The people recounting their vaccine injury stories to others is tagged as anecdotal. However when told to a person in a white lab coat somehow this magically transforms into a 'first hand account' which is the gold standard for research.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020 at 4:58:19 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
shad williams

Become a Fan
Author 63282
(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 26 fans, 69 articles, 20 quicklinks, 3746 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

The computer-modeled projection of 2.2 million US deaths issued by Imperial College London in March, which triggered shutdowns across the United States, has also been found to be "wildly" overblown.

The Imperial College London is a grantee of the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation. My understanding is that while the BMG beneficiary was encouraging the plebs to wear face masks and quarantine, he was having an affair.

One of several questions about this synthetic vaccine, is, after having sneaked past the body's front defensive line, do the drug makers know the strength of the immune system's response and how many severe reactions and deaths are expected to occur?

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020 at 5:29:02 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
b. sadie bailey

Become a Fan
Author 56818
(Member since Dec 5, 2010), 14 fans, 5 articles, 25 quicklinks, 1249 comments, 5 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Such an important article that calls out the whole sham of coming up with a vaccine and using the military to force us to have it. I hope many people read this and share it far and wide.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 7, 2020 at 6:37:20 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Indent
Ellen Brown

Become a Fan
Author 7471
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Aug 26, 2007), 211 fans, 281 articles, 2 quicklinks, 525 comments, 4 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to b. sadie bailey:   New Content

Thanks. My concern is that in a democracy, 51% of the population could force the other 49% to get the vaccine. Dr. Benjamin Rush tried to get sovereignty over one's own body into the Bill of Rights but failed. People still trust their government, the media and pharmaceutical companies and just can't believe they would push a product on the populace that hadn't been properly tested.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 8, 2020 at 5:45:46 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 