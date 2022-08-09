What would past presidents say of Trump?

Donald Trump is, by far, the worst president of the United States in its 246 years of existence. All of the living presidents have pretty much said so. So have most legitimate historians and scholars of the presidency. But what would have those who served long ago as president think of the person who has become so reviled as the worst in their ranks?

Some of America's past presidents were no shrinking violets when it came to tossing barbs at those they despised. From Dwight Eisenhower's dislike of Senator Joseph McCarthy to Thomas Jefferson's contempt for John Adams, past presidents let it be known, in no uncertain terms, what they thought of their adversaries. Therefore, in examining the historical record, it can be deduced what past presidents would have thought of and said about president number 45.

Abraham Lincoln might have used this barb for Trump's bogus charge that the 2020 election was stolen: "It is as thin as the homeopathic soup that was made by boiling the shadow of a pigeon that had been starved to death." And to Trump's constant braggadocio: "What kills a skunk is the publicity it gives itself."

Harry Truman would have said of Trump: "He's a no-good lying bastard" and "anyone who voted for him ought to go to hell."

Thomas Jefferson would have unleashed the following broadside on Trump: "A blind, bald, crippled, toothless man who is a hideous hermaphroditic character with neither the force and fitness of a man, nor the gentleness and sensibility of a woman."

Theodore Roosevelt would have said of Trump: "A flub-dub with a streak of the second rate and common in him."

John Tyler on Trump's violation of the constitutional oath of office: "This Constitution was not made for a day, nor is it composed of such flexible materials as to be warped to the purposes of a casually ascendant influence."

Dwight Eisenhower on 45: "He's a pimple on the path of progress."

James Monroe on Trump's real estate construction prowess: "I am not aware that he has ever exhibited much skill as a builder."

Benjamin Harrison: "What saddens me most is that some poor woman out there has to be his wife. And his three children " oh, his poor three children. What a despicable human being this guy is."

On Trump's lack of intellect, Lyndon Johnson would have said of 45: "He's so dumb that he can't fart and chew gum at the same time."

Woodrow Wilson, also speaking of Trump's stupidity: "He has a bungalow mind."

Grover Cleveland on Trump's January 6th insurrection: "The ship of democracy, which has weathered all storms, may sink through the mutiny of those on board."

Herbert Hoover on Trump's grievance about being denied free speech: "It is a paradox that every dictator has climbed to power on the ladder of free speech. Immediately on attaining power each dictator has suppressed all free speech except his own."

