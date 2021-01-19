What to Know About Catnip

You may have heard of catnip before, and you might have given it to your cat in the past. It's your feline friend's favorite thing to indulge in. The question is, what exactly is catnip and how does it work? And most importantly, is it safe for our pets? Your veterinarian Orange Park, FL tells you everything you need to know about catnip below:

What is catnip, anyway?

Catnip is a naturally occurring herb, closely related to other herbs you're probably familiar with, like basil and mint. The wild plant grows all over the world after originating in Europe, and it stands a few feet tall and boasts white flowers with distinctive purple spots.

In a pet store, you can purchase a dry and processed version of the catnip herb that looks like oregano flakes. This is sometimes called "raw" catnip. You can also find toys, sprays, and other products that contain the herb.

Why does it affect cats?

The oils of the catnip plant contain a chemical called nepetalactone. It's this substance that triggers a chemical reaction in your cat's brain and results in the behavior we typically associate with catnip. Nepetalactone is a naturally occuring chemical and is not harmfulthe reaction in the brain is normal.

How do cats react?

Most cats react to catnip by getting very excited. They may rub their faces and bodies in the area where raw catnip was sprinkled, or play vigorously with a catnip-laced toy. Other cats respond by becoming docile, and you might see your pet stretch out in a state of bliss. Generally, the effects of nepetalactone wear off after only a few minutes, no matter how your cat responds.

Have you given your cat catnip only to find that it doesn't do much of anything? Don't worry, your cat isn't broken. This is perfectly normal, and it turns out that nearly half of all cats don't respond to catnip at all. That's because your pet requires a particular gene, inherited from their parents, to experience the chemical reaction in the brain. Without it, catnip won't have any effect.

Is catnip safe?

Yes, catnip is perfectly safe for your feline friend. The effect of nepetalactone is completely normal and doesn't cause harm whatsoever. Additionally, your cat can't become addicted to catnip or overdose on it. There's no need to feel guilty about giving Fluffy catnip whenever you'd like!

Want to learn more about catnip? Curious about the way your cat responds to the herb?