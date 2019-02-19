 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

What the Bernie Sanders 2020 Campaign Means for Progressives

By Norman Solomon

opednews.com Headlined to H1 2/19/19

Author 38935
Bernie Sanders at ISU - 1/25/2016
Bernie Sanders at ISU - 1/25/2016
(Image by aj.hanson1)   Details   DMCA
Presidential candidate Kamala Harris began this week in the nation's first primary state by proclaiming what she isn't. "The people of New Hampshire will tell me what's required to compete in New Hampshire," she said, "but I will tell you I am not a democratic socialist."

Harris continued: "I believe that what voters do want is they want to know that whoever is going to lead, understands that in America today, not everyone has an equal opportunity and access to a path to success, and that has been building up over decades and we've got to correct course."

Last summer, another senator now running for the Democratic presidential nomination, Elizabeth Warren, went out of her way to proclaim what she is. Speaking to the New England Council on July 16, she commented: "I am a capitalist to my bones."

A week later, Warren elaborated in a CNBC interview: "I am a capitalist. Come on. I believe in markets. What I don't believe in is theft, what I don't believe in is cheating. That's where the difference is. I love what markets can do, I love what functioning economies can do. They are what make us rich, they are what create opportunity. But only fair markets, markets with rules. Markets without rules is about the rich take it all, it's about the powerful get all of it. And that's what's gone wrong in America."

In the obvious contrasts with Harris and in the less obvious yet significant contrasts with Warren on matters of economic justice as well as on foreign policy, Bernie Sanders represents a different approach to the root causes of -- and possible solutions to -- extreme economic inequality, systemic injustice and a dire shortage of democracy.

It's not mere happenstance that Bernie is willing to use the word "oligarchy" to describe the current social order in the United States. What's more, he pointedly ties his candid analysis of reality to more far-reaching -- and potentially effective -- solutions.

Now that Bernie has announced he's running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, progressives will need to decide on how to approach the contest. Anyone with feet on the ground understands that the Democratic nominee will be the necessary means to achieve the imperative of preventing a Republican from winning another four years in the White House. So, who is our first choice -- whose campaign deserves strong support -- to be the nominee of a Democratic Party that has remained chronically dominated by corporate power?

The "tweak options," represented by Sen. Harris, recycle the kind of mild populist rhetoric that served the presidential aspirations of Bill Clinton and Barack Obama so well. Corporate interests backed them from the outset, and corporate interests benefited. Overall, Wall Street soared while Main Street got clobbered.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

opednews.com

Norman Solomon is the coordinator of the online activist group RootsAction.org and the executive director of the Institute for Public Accuracy. He is the author of a dozen books including "War Made Easy: How Presidents and Pundits Keep Spinning
 

Don Smith

Author 31162
Editor

(Member since Feb 25, 2009)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


  New Content

There are several problems with Bernie and AOC calling themselves "democratic socialists." First, they probably aren't democratic socialists! They're social democrats, aka New Deal liberals. Countries like Sweden and Denmark aren't socialist; they're social democrat, and they work well. Secondly, calling themselves "democratic socialists" is like wearing a sign on their rear ends "Kick Me!" It's unnecessary for them to call themselves democratic socialists. See Socialism, even democratic socialism, is quite different from progressivism.

Submitted on Tuesday, Feb 19, 2019 at 8:15:06 PM

Author 0
Lon Hirsch

Author 512572

(Member since Dec 3, 2018)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Reply to Don Smith:

Branding and positioning! Weak for decades! Your points are clear about 'Kick Me' - and why hasn't this been learned yet! We can expect the same resistance to Bernie and his messages. I prefer and suggest the candidates adopt the label 'New Deal Democrats!' - yes, even drop "Green" from it! Just include in policies ...


Submitted on Tuesday, Feb 19, 2019 at 11:09:32 PM

Author 0
