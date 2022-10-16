What some OpEd contributors have been writing about the dangers and likelihood of nuclear war, followed by a proposal:

We cannot call for peace in Ukraine while simultaneously supplying that country with advanced rocket systems and missiles that could lead to a direct war between the US and Russia, the world's most heavily armed nuclear nations. . . A new study estimates that a nuclear war would kill five billion people, over 60% of the human population, with 360 million burning up in the immediate aftermath, the rest dying from starvation during a dark subzero winter.

- Marcy Winograd

Since 1947, the Doomsday Clock has measured the likelihood of a human-made catastrophe, namely to warn the world against the possibility of a nuclear holocaust. The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, who attend to this clock, originally set the device at seven minutes to midnight, with midnight being, essentially, the end of the world. The farthest that the clock has been from midnight was in 1991, when it was set at 17 minutes from midnight. The closest to midnight that the clock has been is now. Since 2020, the clock has sat at 'doom's doorstep' - 100 seconds from midnight. The motivation for this alarming setting was the unilateral withdrawal by the United States from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty in 2019. This is the 'most dangerous situation that humanity has faced', said former President of Ireland and former United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Mary Robinson.

If I have the miserable luck to find myself alone in the rubble and darkness of a world inhabited mainly by cockroaches, the thought "Well, at least we stood up to Putin," will not go over well in my internal monologue. It will be immediately followed by the thoughts: "Who decided to make that little jerk so powerful? There should have been additional millennia of life and love and joy and beauty. He should have been a footnote in obscure history texts." . . .But what, you may ask, is the alternative to risking nuclear war? Lying down and giving invading militaries anything they want? While that would indeed, yes, be a preferable alternative, there are much better ones available and always have been.

- David Swanson

Biden wrote, "We do not seek a war between NATO and Russia. The United States will not try to bring about [Putin's] ouster in Moscow." But he went on to pledge virtually unlimited U.S. support for Ukraine, and he did not answer the more difficult questions the Times asked about the U.S. endgame in Ukraine, the limits to U.S. involvement in the war. . . . As the war escalates and the danger of nuclear war increases, these questions remain unanswered. Calls for a speedy end to the war echoed around the UN General Assembly in New York in September, where 66 countries, representing most of the world's population, urgently called on all sides to restart peace talks.

The greatest danger we face is that their calls will be ignored. . ., and that the U.S. military-industrial complex's overpaid minions will keep finding ways to incrementally turn up the pressure on Russia . . ., calling its bluff and ignoring it's "red lines" as they have since 1991, until they cross the most critical "red line" of all.

- Medea Benjamin

It's clear to everyone with eyes to see that the US does not want peace in Ukraine and instead is using the Ukraine war as a means of weakening Russia and eventually bringing about regime change in Moscow. The Ukrainians are cannon fodder in a US proxy war. Biden and other officials are apparently willing to engage in nuclear brinksmanship -- and put the world at risk -- while they pursue this wild and grossly irresponsible geopolitical objective.

- Reginald Johnson

Now with most nuclear weapons treaties abandoned, placing ABM systems in Poland and Romania that could be recalibrated into offensive missile systems in minutes, moving NATO to Russia's doorstep, provoking China with "freedom of navigation" patrols in the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait, the US is clearly embarking on "a new cold war" with direct provocations toward both Russia and China.

- Dave Lefcourt

. . . if Putin sees he has lost the battle, not only in Ukraine, but in Russia itself among his own people, then he may be cornered into taking drastic, unconscionable action such as using nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

- Mark Lansvin

