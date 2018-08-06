 
 
What is true? How can we know?

Josh Mitteldorf

A Glance Behind the Curtain
One of the unique strengths of OpEdNews is that we host dialogs among people with a variety of different belief systems. I'm not speaking about ideologies -- democratic socialists vs social democrats or anarcho-libertarians vs communal idealists -- but rather different narratives about who did what, where and when. These are concrete, perfectly knowable facts, but what you "know" and what I "know" are not the same.

Let's see if we can resolve some of these differences. The purpose of this article is to propose a loose research consortium, a forum within which we might share sources, explain why we believe what we believe, and change one another's minds. Consider joining us, not if you can tell us what is true, but if you want to know what is true and are willing to learn from others.

Here are some examples:

  • Some of us think that the Russians helped to get Trump elected; and some of us think the Red states and the Electoral College system legitimately put him in power; and some of us think there was tampering with the vote count, but it came from Republican operatives within the US, not from Russia.
  • Some of us believe in the science that brought us vaccines, and think that "vaxxers" are a threat to public health; while others think that Andrew Wakefield was tarred and feathered for exposing a truth that was threatening to Big Pharma's bottom line.
  • Some of us think that Pizzagate is a fantasy too whacky even for Fox News; but others think that pedophilia is rampant among the power elite, and that Pizzagate was a rare window into a great and tragic realm of corruption.
  • Some of us think that Osama bin Laden was responsible for the 9/11 attacks, and the Bush White House cynically exploited the event to promote its agenda of war profiteering and shutting down civil liberties in America; and others among us think that 9/11 was planned within the Bush White House to advance their pre-existing agenda, and bin Laden had nothing to do with it.

This isn't metaphysics, and it isn't the edge of scientific knowledge. It is different people living in different communities, relying on different sources for their truth. All of us here believe that the mainstream media (MSM) are tainted to some extent by influence of corporate power and government -- or else we wouldn't be here on an alternative news site. But some of us go further, and proudly proclaim ourselves to be "conspiracy theorists", as the term was invented by the CIA in 1967 as a PR strategem to marginalize dissent about the Warren Commission report.

For the record, I personally have well-formed views on the four controversies listed above, but there are many other questions on the borders of my belief system, where I don't know what to believe, but I'm looking both for reliable information and for people to support a rational, open-minded approach to some very edgy topics.

  • Does the Rothschild family continue to wield enormous hidden influence on the world, with trillions of dollars in hidden assets?
  • Is "zero-point energy" a real, usable energy source? Was technology to harness it invented by Nicola Tesla and later suppressed by the US government?
  • Has the US military shot down alien space craft and warehoused recovered technology in Las Vegas?
  • Do extra-terrestrial space travelers have technologies that let them cover interstellar distances faster than light? Has that technology been reverse-engineered, available to some elite groups within the US military/intelligence service?
  • What are the stories behind the London bombings, the Newtown school shooting, Parkland shootings, Las Vegas massacre, etc? Were they all false flags? Were some of them staged, and did not happen as reported?
  • What happened to the people on the airplanes that disappeared on 9/11?
  • Was life on earth deliberately seeded by beings who live elsewhere? Has evolution of life on earth been influenced or even engineered by visitors from elsewhere?
  • What was the fate of Yamashita's treasure in the Philippines and the Nazi Black Eagle gold secreted in Switzerland during WWII?
  • Are there yoga adepts who have lived for hundreds of years?
  • What is the extent of underground doomsday bunkers prepared by continuity-of-government groups within the Deep State for nuclear war or civil unrest?
  • What is HAARP? Is the US government modifying weather? Causing earthquakes?
  • What are chemtrails?

I will be delighted to hear that some of you think these are speculations too far from reality to be taken seriously, while others of you think, "of course--this is just the kind of truth that has been censored in American media." I will be yet more delighted if we find that some of you think that particular ones of the questions above are beyond the pale, while others among you have concrete evidence that the same questions refer to something real and substantial.

Let's talk.

Josh Mitteldorf, a senior editor at OpEdNews, blogs on aging at http://JoshMitteldorf.ScienceBlog.com. Read how to stay young at http://AgingAdvice.org.
Educated to be an astrophysicist, he has branched out from there to mathematical (more...)
 

Josh Mitteldorf

This is an open thread! Please weigh in with your opinions, even if you think I'm out in left field. Especially if you think I'm out in left field...

Submitted on Monday, Aug 6, 2018 at 5:33:39 PM

Meryl Ann Butler

Good questions, Josh!

I'm still wondering what really happened to Osama bin Laden. I'm not buying the narrative that "we disposed of the body at sea before anyone could corroborate the evidence that we killed him." Sheesh. My kids could lie better than that.

Submitted on Monday, Aug 6, 2018 at 5:48:18 PM

Josh Mitteldorf

Reply to Meryl Ann Butler:

Seymour Hersh spent a year researching a book on the subject, which the Obama White House of course denied categorically. I have a lot of respect for Hersh, but I wouldn't be surprised if the truth is even stranger than his account.

Submitted on Monday, Aug 6, 2018 at 6:26:19 PM

Devil's Advocate

Reply to Meryl Ann Butler:

Bin Laden was treated at a Dubai hospital in the summer of 2001 for kidney problems. He was on dialysis. It is on record that he was visited by CIA operatives during this stay. (Not to arrest him for anything - remember, ObL was a CIA asset.)

It was stated then that he was not in very good shape, and that renal failure within a year or so was a distinct and reasonable expectation. His obituary was apparently published in December of 2001, but that publication was suppressed by the CIA, and only a few copies made it into the wild.

A few key people in Pakistan and Afghanistan were interviewed who also attested to knowing of bin Laden's death, which they all cited as around December 21, 2001.

There's no way this man could have led any "terror mission" in September 2001, let alone, live to the date of his supposed "sea burial" some ten years later, considering he would have needed to have a dialysis machine in tow for the majority of that time.

I'm a little disappointed in Seymour Hersh on this story. Even though he stated quite openly that the US Government's account of 9/11 and bin Laden's involvement was a "fantasy event", he still, for some reason, seemed to believe that ObL was alive in 2011, and that the Seals actually got him then.

If Osama was actually alive and captured, they had every reason to bring him back to the US. The whole Navy Seals thing is fairy tale, and the guy presenting himself as ObL's killer needs to be outed as the contracted liar he is.

Submitted on Monday, Aug 6, 2018 at 7:12:12 PM

Josh Mitteldorf

Reply to Devil's Advocate:

Thank you! This is the kind of detail I want to collect.

Submitted on Monday, Aug 6, 2018 at 7:29:15 PM

Devil's Advocate

Reply to Josh Mitteldorf:

With 9/11, and all these narratives you're touching on, seeing the lies is certainly not the problem, as they're quite obvious. The trouble is in solving the crimes and coming up with the real stories.

There's always an implication from the anti-skeptics that the "conspiracy theorists" are required to come up with the alternate narratives, complete with the bullet-proof evidence that proves them.

The average person can only do so much research, while the people who are better positioned to resolve these mysteries (and nail the criminals responsible!) are generally the ones who are working to conceal the truth.

Submitted on Monday, Aug 6, 2018 at 8:22:41 PM

Lois Gagnon

Reply to Devil's Advocate:

Agree with your statements. I also read those same Navy Seals who supposedly took out OBL were sent out on a mission in an outdated helicopter which crashed, killing all of them. Awfully convenient don't you think?

Submitted on Monday, Aug 6, 2018 at 8:10:01 PM

George W.Reichel

Reply to Devil's Advocate:

Average annual mortality rate for anyone on hemodialysis for chronic renal failure is around 22%.Do the math.

Submitted on Monday, Aug 6, 2018 at 8:16:01 PM

Devil's Advocate

Reply to George W.Reichel:

Not sure what you're saying.

I merely stated he was already a candidate for that renal failure at the point of his hospitalization. No math should be required. His prognosis was already bad.

Submitted on Monday, Aug 6, 2018 at 8:29:52 PM

Lois Gagnon

  New Content

This is a really great idea Josh. One of the things I like most about OpEdNews is the community of people that appear here regularly on the comment threads. There's not a better comment section anywhere online as far as I've seen.

Regarding false flags, one of the so called terrorist attacks was the Boston Marathon bombing. That whole thing stunk to high heaven from the get go.

There were so many inconsistencies you could drive a truck through the holes in the narrative. Before the marathon even started the runners were being told there would be a drill going on. Sound familiar? Then there was the problem of the photographed backpack not matching Sarnaev's. What was Craft International doing there with stuffed backpacks and why did they leave after the bombing instead of helping the injured? The guy who claimed to have been kidnapped by the brothers changed his story numerous times. There was no proof the MIT cop was murdered by the brothers. When Johar was captured in the boat there was no gash on his throat when he surrendered. So how did it get there? How could he have written a legible note on the inside of a fiberglass boat for which you need a special pen in the dark without a flashlight. Why has he not been allowed to communicate with anyone since his conviction. It's like he disappeared from the planet. Why was the entire metropolitan Boston area on lockdown and why were there so many riot police so readily available on such short notice? Then there was the "Boston Strong" theme at the ready. ABC "News" uses America Strong now for its nightly puff piece.

I swear they have a committee deep in the bowels of Foggy Bottom that spends all its time dreaming this kind of insanity up to keep the public afraid and easy to control.

Submitted on Monday, Aug 6, 2018 at 8:38:25 PM

Em Sos

  New Content

For what it's worth, coming from nobody with any special credence, I vouch for the detail of what Devils Advocate lays out.

It's identical to what I heard, around about the same time. And I do believe it, in its entirety.

The video of the burial at sea was jaw dropping for its paucity.

For all those years, they had been feeding us all that bull about the man and his terrorist escapades, and then, poof! They tell us to forget about it; no proof required, nothing.

The gullibility factor is what they count on each and every time. These are the moments when early 'educational' indoctrination - constant propaganda brainwashing, finally comes into play, and truly pays dividends.

Blind acceptance of the governments word, on the sheer faith of the teaching alone.

Yessiree! We're still drowning in the swamp, every day.

Submitted on Monday, Aug 6, 2018 at 8:59:28 PM

