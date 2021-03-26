

What is the difference between DDT

And Glyphosate?

There is no difference.

Not to me anyway.

And I'm not thinking about how

They both cause cancer

And slowly kill us.

That's just the tip of the iceberg!

Neither is it that both

Are the darlings of industrial agriculture.

Love is blind. But don't judge.

How do you be objective about something

That's in your muscles and bones

Your blood and brain?

You don't have to listen to this,

Coming from someone with chronic Lyme.

After all, whatever I say might just

Be the Lyme talking!

Or it might be the caffeine of my coffee,

Or it might be a bitter karmic spirit

Tickling some obscure lobe of my brain.

I confess, I ate a clementine yesterday

And glyphosate started whispering,

"There, there, admit it, you love me.

You need me, I am your darling

Stop worrying so much.

When you die it won't be from me."

I should have known by now,

Being an American: When you

Debate with a poison, you lose.