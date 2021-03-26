What is the difference between DDT
And Glyphosate?
There is no difference.
Not to me anyway.
And I'm not thinking about how
They both cause cancer
And slowly kill us.
That's just the tip of the iceberg!
Neither is it that both
Are the darlings of industrial agriculture.
Love is blind. But don't judge.
How do you be objective about something
That's in your muscles and bones
Your blood and brain?
You don't have to listen to this,
Coming from someone with chronic Lyme.
After all, whatever I say might just
Be the Lyme talking!
Or it might be the caffeine of my coffee,
Or it might be a bitter karmic spirit
Tickling some obscure lobe of my brain.
I confess, I ate a clementine yesterday
And glyphosate started whispering,
"There, there, admit it, you love me.
You need me, I am your darling
Stop worrying so much.
When you die it won't be from me."
I should have known by now,
Being an American: When you
Debate with a poison, you lose.