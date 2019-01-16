What is Objectionable

- Advertisement -



I recently got into a Facebook debate about immigration and well, it wasn't really a debate. This person had posted a meme of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer with the caption, "We will step over every homeless American to give illegal immigrants everything." Us versus them, good guys and bad guys. What struck me besides the fact that it was untrue was the anger behind the mask of concern.

"For everyone who's a valedictorian, there's another 100 out there that they weigh 130 pounds and they've got calves the size of cantaloupes because they're hauling 75 pounds of marijuana across the desert," - Rep. Steve King

Again, us versus them, it's not true but it doesn't have to be. It is about reinforcing a stereotype.

"If Elizabeth Warren, often referred to by me as Pocahontas, did this commercial from Bighorn or Wounded Knee instead of her kitchen, with her husband dressed in full Indian garb, it would have been a smash!" Donald Trump

It is offensive on so many levels, because it's meant to be. Racism is okay in the Republican Party.

"Have you ever noticed how all composite pictures of wanted criminals resemble Jesse Jackson?" - Rush Limbaugh

When the policy of ever-expanding military spending and tax cuts for the rich fails to motivate the base, what else is left? Why, we're protecting YOU from THEM, from those people. Those murderers and rapists, the drug dealers and gang members. No need for policy discussions, no need for explanations, those people want to kill you and the Democrats want to let them do it. It isn't about policy, it's a useful offshoot of Racism. Those Mexicans and Central American migrants are bad people and so are those Democrats. We Republicans are patriotic, we always stand for the National Anthem as we propose cutting benefits for disabled veterans.

In another meme, CNN's Jim Acosta is posed in front of an aquarium, "Jim Acosta here at the Aquarium, Where for some reason this glass wall was built to keep water from this area. But we're all completely dry! There's no water anywhere!"

Jim Acosta is considered the enemy and must be pilloried at every opportunity. The facts of whether he had actually done anything besides his job are unnecessary. The issue is about building a wall with a silly comparison to an aquarium. In the black and white world, Republicans want to build a wall to protect you and Democrats want to give immigrants everything they want.

Right -Wing activist Laura Loomer recently climbed the fence at Nancy Pelosi's private residence. Loomer and her associates set up a tent on the lawn to protest immigration. She shouted, "Nancy, Nancy!" Loomer was escorted from the property without ever realizing the fence didn't work. It wasn't about immigration it was demonizing Pelosi. A or B, either you build a wall, or you don't support any border security.

The Tass news agency AKA Fox News through its corporate spokesperson Jennie Pirro falsely claimed that Speaker Pelosi was in Puerto Rico partying with other Democrats while Donald Trump was at his desk in Washington during the shutdown. Implying Pelosi was attending the opening of Hamilton. Hamilton did open but was a charity event staged to raise money for Puerto Rican reconstruction, but details, details. Pirro walked back her claim the following night explaining citing "Numerous sources," for her error. So other sources inside the echo chamber had said it too, but did she think of calling the speaker's office to ask? Of course not, it was about slamming Pelosi. Scoring points against the enemy, never let facts get in the way of a good story. When owning the Libs"truth doesn't matter.

Fox Noise host Greg Jarret called for disbanding the FBI claiming there was no probable cause for investigating the President. The deep state is behind it all"It all seems so random, doesn't it? The racism, the plots and schemes. Building a Twilight Zone universe where everyone is guilty"except Donald Trump. The press is the enemy of the people, the FBI is corrupt, Mueller is an angry Democrat and the nonstop drumbeat of crooked Hillary.

But it isn't random, its well planned and well executed;

· Avoid abstract ideas - appeal to the emotions.

· Constantly repeat just a few ideas. Use stereotyped phrases.

