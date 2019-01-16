 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

What is Objectionable

By       Message David Glenn Cox       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 1/16/19

Author 17880
Become a Fan
  (90 fans)
- Advertisement -


Copyrighted Image? DMCA

I recently got into a Facebook debate about immigration and well, it wasn't really a debate. This person had posted a meme of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer with the caption, "We will step over every homeless American to give illegal immigrants everything." Us versus them, good guys and bad guys. What struck me besides the fact that it was untrue was the anger behind the mask of concern.

"For everyone who's a valedictorian, there's another 100 out there that they weigh 130 pounds and they've got calves the size of cantaloupes because they're hauling 75 pounds of marijuana across the desert," - Rep. Steve King

Again, us versus them, it's not true but it doesn't have to be. It is about reinforcing a stereotype.

- Advertisement -

"If Elizabeth Warren, often referred to by me as Pocahontas, did this commercial from Bighorn or Wounded Knee instead of her kitchen, with her husband dressed in full Indian garb, it would have been a smash!" Donald Trump

It is offensive on so many levels, because it's meant to be. Racism is okay in the Republican Party.

"Have you ever noticed how all composite pictures of wanted criminals resemble Jesse Jackson?" - Rush Limbaugh

- Advertisement -

When the policy of ever-expanding military spending and tax cuts for the rich fails to motivate the base, what else is left? Why, we're protecting YOU from THEM, from those people. Those murderers and rapists, the drug dealers and gang members. No need for policy discussions, no need for explanations, those people want to kill you and the Democrats want to let them do it. It isn't about policy, it's a useful offshoot of Racism. Those Mexicans and Central American migrants are bad people and so are those Democrats. We Republicans are patriotic, we always stand for the National Anthem as we propose cutting benefits for disabled veterans.

In another meme, CNN's Jim Acosta is posed in front of an aquarium, "Jim Acosta here at the Aquarium, Where for some reason this glass wall was built to keep water from this area. But we're all completely dry! There's no water anywhere!"

Jim Acosta is considered the enemy and must be pilloried at every opportunity. The facts of whether he had actually done anything besides his job are unnecessary. The issue is about building a wall with a silly comparison to an aquarium. In the black and white world, Republicans want to build a wall to protect you and Democrats want to give immigrants everything they want.

Right -Wing activist Laura Loomer recently climbed the fence at Nancy Pelosi's private residence. Loomer and her associates set up a tent on the lawn to protest immigration. She shouted, "Nancy, Nancy!" Loomer was escorted from the property without ever realizing the fence didn't work. It wasn't about immigration it was demonizing Pelosi. A or B, either you build a wall, or you don't support any border security.

The Tass news agency AKA Fox News through its corporate spokesperson Jennie Pirro falsely claimed that Speaker Pelosi was in Puerto Rico partying with other Democrats while Donald Trump was at his desk in Washington during the shutdown. Implying Pelosi was attending the opening of Hamilton. Hamilton did open but was a charity event staged to raise money for Puerto Rican reconstruction, but details, details. Pirro walked back her claim the following night explaining citing "Numerous sources," for her error. So other sources inside the echo chamber had said it too, but did she think of calling the speaker's office to ask? Of course not, it was about slamming Pelosi. Scoring points against the enemy, never let facts get in the way of a good story. When owning the Libs"truth doesn't matter.

Fox Noise host Greg Jarret called for disbanding the FBI claiming there was no probable cause for investigating the President. The deep state is behind it all"It all seems so random, doesn't it? The racism, the plots and schemes. Building a Twilight Zone universe where everyone is guilty"except Donald Trump. The press is the enemy of the people, the FBI is corrupt, Mueller is an angry Democrat and the nonstop drumbeat of crooked Hillary.

- Advertisement -

But it isn't random, its well planned and well executed;

· Avoid abstract ideas - appeal to the emotions.

· Constantly repeat just a few ideas. Use stereotyped phrases.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

I who am I? Born at the pinnacle of American prosperity to parents raised during the last great depression. I was the youngest child of the youngest children born almost between the generations and that in fact clouds and obscures who it is that I (more...)
 

David Glenn Cox Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Hobo's Lullaby

100 Reasons for Revolution

Guns or Butter

Taken at the Flood

When will the Economy Collapse? You're Looking at It!

In this Country at Least, The Revolution Will Not Be Televised

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 