File:Elephant in Starry Night.jpg - Wikimedia Commons

(Image by commons.wikimedia.org) Permission Details DMCA



What am I shouting?

I saw a photo of an elephant in a concrete cell

alone,

so alone.

She was holding her own tail with her trunk

to close the circle of

herself,

a loop of loneliness,

standing, eyes closed

to the long sentence of her life.

I just would like to know. . .

What?

I just would like to know!

How can the intelligence that created such a creature

stand by and watch it suffer so.

