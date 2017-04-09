Refresh  

Life Arts

What am I shouting? (A poem.)

By Gary Lindorff
opednews.com

From commons.wikimedia.org: File:Elephant in Starry Night.
File:Elephant in Starry Night.jpg - Wikimedia Commons768 Ã-- 768 - 191k - jpg
(Image by commons.wikimedia.org)   Permission   Details   DMCA

What am I shouting?

I saw a photo of an elephant in a concrete cell

alone,

so alone.

She was holding her own tail with her trunk

to close the circle of

herself,

a loop of loneliness,

standing, eyes closed

to the long sentence of her life.

I just would like to know. . .

What?

I just would like to know!

How can the intelligence that created such a creature

stand by and watch it suffer so.

garylindorff.wordpress.com

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger  and author of several books, the latest: 13 Seeds: Health, Karma and Initiation. Over the last few years he has begun calling himself an activist poet, channeling his activism through poetic (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

