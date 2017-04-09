File:Elephant in Starry Night.jpg - Wikimedia Commons768 Ã-- 768 - 191k - jpg
What am I shouting?
I saw a photo of an elephant in a concrete cell
alone,
so alone.
She was holding her own tail with her trunk
to close the circle of
herself,
a loop of loneliness,
standing, eyes closed
to the long sentence of her life.
I just would like to know. . .
What?
I just would like to know!
How can the intelligence that created such a creature
stand by and watch it suffer so.