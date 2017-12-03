- Advertisement -

We're supposed to think that the United States is threatened for no reason by irrational subhuman monsters arising out of the less important bits of the earth found beyond U.S. borders.

We're supposed to think that the bigger the U.S. military is, and the more places it's based in around the world, the better it can counter those monsters.

We're supposed to think that other nations don't have this sort of problem or depend on this sort of solution because the United States does it for them.

We're supposed to think that selling and giving weapons to the rest of the world makes the world safer.

- Advertisement -

We're supposed to think that arms dealing and militarism are economically beneficial.

We're supposed to think that helping people would cost more, economically, than killing them.

We're supposed to think that U.S. wars kill few people, most of them soldiers.

- Advertisement -

We're supposed to think that wars happen on things called battlefields.

We're supposed to think that genocide is something different from war and can be prevented with war.

We're supposed to think that war has always been present in human existence and always must be.

We're supposed to think that we have almost no power to change anything.

We're supposed to think that the one power we have is through voting.

We're supposed to think that the U.S. government behaves rationally.

- Advertisement -

We're supposed to think that neither climate change nor nuclear weaponry presents any real danger.

We're supposed to think that war is legal.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6