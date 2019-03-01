What I said

- Advertisement -

If this matters,

does that also have to matter?



If this is true

then what about that,

which is (or was?) also true?



Can't those two truths

walk side by side

for a while longer?



That used to be the case,

when there was more time.



Maybe it's just me, but

I thought as I got older

that there would be

less and less to argue about.

But instead,

there is more.



And there is less.



The world has crabs.

It has butterflies.

And it has people walking upside down,

sideways

and backwards.

But it's not a circus anymore.



It's a sideshow.



And nowhere,

(as if it matters)

is there a perfect person,

only perfect fools.



There is a peg

on which to hang all our failures.



And there is a door to open.



And there is an opportunity

to walk out

into a world that badly needs us

to understand something,

quick.



The fact is,

if we don't comprehend

what we need to do,

there will be no more crabs.



There will be no more butterflies.



And if we don't figure this out,

and I mean fast!,

we're going to find out

that we're really not that important.



And if that happens

then it will also be true

that we never were.