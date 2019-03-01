What I said

If this matters,
does that also have to matter?
If this is true
then what about that,
which is (or was?) also true?
Can't those two truths
walk side by side
for a while longer?
That used to be the case,
when there was more time.
Maybe it's just me, but
I thought as I got older
that there would be
less and less to argue about.
But instead,
there is more.
And there is less.
The world has crabs.
It has butterflies.
And it has people walking upside down,
sideways
and backwards.
But it's not a circus anymore.
It's a sideshow.
And nowhere,
(as if it matters)
is there a perfect person,
only perfect fools.
There is a peg
on which to hang all our failures.
And there is a door to open.
And there is an opportunity
to walk out
into a world that badly needs us
to understand something,
quick.
The fact is,
if we don't comprehend
what we need to do,
there will be no more crabs.
There will be no more butterflies.
And if we don't figure this out,
and I mean fast!,
we're going to find out
that we're really not that important.
And if that happens
then it will also be true
that we never were.