We're in good hands for this summit

Nekocon cosplay convention
So, We're in good hands!
All the delegates are here.
One trusts
They will get it right.
The chair will make sure.
Order! Order!
Sleepers will be castrated.
(What's the cause again?)
The chairman is nonplussed.
(I'm just going to say, I hate that word.)
The chairman is upset.
This should have been easy peasy.
We had a whole year
To come up with an impressive agenda!
Nobody goes to the bathroom until we vote.
(Now that's leadership!)
Everyone looks tired.
Everyone looks wasted.
Everyone looks like they would rather be home
Walking the dog or painting the car,
Or making donuts or practicing yodeling
Or taking up ballroom dancing or cleaning the garage.
Will somebody ask that man in the back
To stop turning his head 180 degrees?
He looks like he's not human!
Now everyone is doing it!
Is there a human in the house?
I think it's time to take a break.
Turn on the air-conditioning
Better yet, everyone hold hands.
Form a giant circle around the hall.
We'll tone.
It doesn't matter whether you have a voice
Or can carry a tune.
Let the sound of our voices
Heal us. Heal the planet.
ommmmmmmmmmmmmmm