We're in good hands for this summit

So, We're in good hands!

All the delegates are here.

One trusts

They will get it right.

The chair will make sure.

Order! Order!

Sleepers will be castrated.

(What's the cause again?)

The chairman is nonplussed.

(I'm just going to say, I hate that word.)

The chairman is upset.

This should have been easy peasy.

We had a whole year

To come up with an impressive agenda!

Nobody goes to the bathroom until we vote.

(Now that's leadership!)

Everyone looks tired.

Everyone looks wasted.

Everyone looks like they would rather be home

Walking the dog or painting the car,

Or making donuts or practicing yodeling

Or taking up ballroom dancing or cleaning the garage.

Will somebody ask that man in the back

To stop turning his head 180 degrees?

He looks like he's not human!

Now everyone is doing it!

Is there a human in the house?

I think it's time to take a break.

Turn on the air-conditioning

Better yet, everyone hold hands.

Form a giant circle around the hall.

We'll tone.

It doesn't matter whether you have a voice

Or can carry a tune.

Let the sound of our voices

Heal us. Heal the planet.

ommmmmmmmmmmmmmm