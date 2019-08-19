We're Number One! China Can't Compete!

- Advertisement -

[Editor's note: Fred Reed is a sassy libertarian with loyalties to no one. His sense of humor gets less subtle and easier to discern as the article progresses.]

America again wins the annual International Math Olympiad! The contest pits the brightest high-school students of countries against each other in six-member teams. The American victories continue the mastery by the European cultures that invented most of modern math. This supports the claim (I hope I do not sound racist) that European superiority is genetic. In any event, the outcome is crucial because these young prodigies will shape the future of their peoples for many decades.



US Ties with China in 2019 Math Olympiad.

The team: Vincent Huang, Luke Robitaille, Colin Tang, Edward Wan, Brandon Wang, and Daniel Zhu.



2018 Math Olympiad, US First!

Team: Adam Ardeishar, Andrew Gu, Vincent Huang, James Lin, Michael Ren and Mihir Singhal.



2017 Another win!

Members of the first-place 2017 U.S. team: Ankan Bhattacharya, Zachary Chroman, Andrew Gu, Vincent Huang, James Lin, and Junyao Peng.

2016 America first again!

Team members: Ankan Bhattacharya, Michael Kural, Allen Liu, Junyao Peng, Ashwin Sah and Yuan Yao. All six team members received individual gold medals, and Liu and Yao earned perfect scores.



Yet another American victory. Will they never end? The 2019 European Girls Math Olympiad. U.S Championship Team: Emma Qin , Ishika Shah, Janabel Xia and Catherine Wu. Meghal Gupta served as team leader and Rachel Zhang as deputy leader.

We should be gratified by America's victories over all other Asian countries.

