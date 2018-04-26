

Rally at Minneapolis Social Security Office

April is National Social Security Month, which is a wonderful idea for a holiday.



In my wildest dreams, Social Security would get regular ticker-tape parades and fireworks, complete with dancing in the streets.



But let's face it: Even though Social Security keeps 21 million seniors, Americans with disabilities, and survivors out of poverty, it doesn't provide much to live on. On average, Social Security checks come out to less than $1,350 a month. And two-thirds of seniors rely on those checks for most of their retirement income.



We need to protect Social Security from the Republicans who want to cut it -- the same Republicans who just decided that they could afford a $1.5 trillion tax scam to benefit the rich and the powerful.





Fewer workers have good pensions they can count on. Social Security can fill in the retirement-savings gaps that are getting larger and larger.



Health care and housing costs keep going up, but wages are flat. That makes it harder to put away extra money for retirement -- there just aren't enough dollars. In fact, about half of all families have nothing saved. Zero. Zip.



People are living longer and longer, which is terrific for families -- more time with grandparents and grandkids. (Yay!) But it also means people need enough savings to support longer retirements.

In short: It's getting harder and harder to save for a retirement that's getting more and more expensive.





