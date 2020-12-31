We need to Occupy Earth Now



Peace & sustainable energy

The Occupy movement is an international progressive socio-political movement that expresses opposition to social and economic inequality and to the lack of "real democracy" around the world. It aims primarily to advance social and economic justice and new forms of democracy. Why do we have to have a Movement to to oppose social and economic inequality and advocate for equal justice for all? Social and economic justice should be our default state. Where, the hell, did we go wrong.

Some say that it is in our genetics, did we derive from the aggressive branch of our shared history with other primates? Modern Humans are said to have been on this planet for some two hundred thousand years. The age of Agriculture, and co-incident of hierarchical institutions is no more then twenty thousand years old. So for a hundred and eighty thousand years we were spread out enough that collaboration rather then competition was a better survival strategy.

Today we have crowded ourselves into less and less space even though there are substantially more of us. We have created systems which demand competition despite the cost in human life. The irony is that today we have the technology to grow and make anything almost anywhere. It's time we occupy the earth again!

If we used the technology we already possess humans could inhabit any corner of the massive swaths of uninhabited land on this planet. Dispersed into villages and small communities supported by AI, 3D tech, sustainable agriculture and energy supply, communications and robotic delivery systems.