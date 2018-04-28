Power of Story Send a Tweet        
We May Be on the Verge of a Human-Made Climate Disaster

From Alternet

Is Europe about to experience famine?

From youtube.com: Global warming is among the most alarming environmental issues that the world faces today. {MID-287010}
Global warming is among the most alarming environmental issues that the world faces today.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: list25)   Permission   Details   DMCA

New research shows that we may well be on the edge of a civilization-destroying climate change event. And we must do something about it.

Most Americans are at least vaguely familiar with the Irish Potato Famine of 1845, but few could tell you much at all about the much larger planet-wide famine of 1816. But Europeans can tell you all about the "Year Without a Summer," because their news sometimes references it in the context of global climate change. It's one of the deepest fears of many Europeans.

The reason a famine from 200 years ago spooks modern Europeans is because climate change could bring it back, only this time it would be long-lasting rather than just hanging on for one year. As such, it could throw Europe and parts of North America into prolonged famine, disease, depopulation, civil strife, and war" just as climate change has the Mideast in the past decades.

But first, to understand the Year Without a Summer and how it informs us about this new danger, step into the Wayback Machine.

In 1815, Mount Tambora in the Dutch East Indies erupted, throwing an enormous amount of ash into the upper atmosphere. As this layer of ash circled the globe, it cooled the planet -- for the next year -- by somewhere between .7 degrees and 1.3 degrees Fahrenheit.

That was enough to throw Europe into the worst famine of the entire 19th or 20th centuries.

As Wikipedia (and hundreds of other sources) notes:

"Cool temperatures and heavy rains resulted in failed harvests in Britain and Ireland. Families in Wales traveled long distances begging for food. Famine was prevalent in north and southwest Ireland, following the failure of wheat, oat, and potato harvests. In Germany, the crisis was severe; food prices rose sharply. With the cause of the problems unknown, people demonstrated in front of grain markets and bakeries, and later riots, arson, and looting took place in many European cities. It was the worst famine of 19th-century Europe."

And this was just one single year of less than 1 degrees Celsius of cooling.

Imagine if the cold never ended, but persisted decade after decade, and the cold was far greater than just a one-degree drop. Europe would experience widespread famine and massive political disruption.

Climate change disrupting entire civilizations is not merely hypothetical. Scientists (including political scientists) now know that over the past 30 years global warming pushed the desert south in Syria and other parts of the Middle East, displacing over a million farming families as their farms turned to dust and sand, setting up today's Syrian Civil War (and conflicts from Egypt to Libya to Tunisia).

With just a few years of prolonged crop-unfriendly weather, Europe would be in even worse shape than Syria is today. Chaos, death, famine, and disease would rule the continent, while demand for food would trigger crises across the world.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

opednews.com

Thom Hartmann is a Project Censored Award-winning New York Times best-selling author, and host of a nationally syndicated daily progressive talk program on the Air America Radio Network, live noon-3 PM ET. www.thomhartmann.com His most recent books are "The Last Hours of Ancient Sunlight," "Unequal Protection: The Rise of Corporate Dominance and the Theft of Human Rights," "We The People," "What Would Jefferson Do?," "Screwed: The Undeclared War
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Related Topic(s): ; ; ;
Daniel Geery

Become a Fan
Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009), 70 fans, 165 articles, 3279 quicklinks, 14173 comments, 180 diaries


Thanks for the article, Thom. I've been following this issue since I first heard about global warming in the late seventies.

Aside from the yet more immediate possibility of nuclear war, the most important threat to the planet and most life on earth is surely climate change. Most articles appear I read tend to greatly understate the gravity of the situation. The most respected scientist I've come across on this topic (there are several others speaking out) is Guy McPherson (who I thank B. Sadie Bailey for pointing me to this).

I've been watching many of Guy's videos for months, reading pieces he writes, done some minor communication with him, and have yet to find a more brilliant, competent scientist addressing this topic. As much as I've fought this matter mentally and emotionally, trying to deny or see alternative interpretations of the vast amount of data, I cannot escape the projections that are already going up exponentially, with a few dozen self-accelerating feedback loops, that make all else in the news "very small potatoes." We are looking, literally, at near term human extinction, with no known way to "get back to normal."

I'll leave it at that and post one of Guy's videos here; you can find plenty more, and related info at this site, Nature Bats Last. Here's a good overview video (8 minutes) click here that somehow got onto the MSM.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 28, 2018 at 3:56:35 PM

Author 0
Chuck Nafziger

Become a Fan
Author 24101

(Member since Oct 12, 2008), 14 fans, 6 articles, 8 quicklinks, 1504 comments


I am seeing only a fraction of the number of bumblebees that I would expect this time of year. We are having a cold spring. Is this the new normal? Is the rapid rate of collapse the new normal? If so, we are past the tipping point for even touted climate resilient places like the Pacific Northwest and in my few remaining years, humanity will parallel me in its death throes. Am I already living in the supernatural?

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 28, 2018 at 4:54:57 PM

Author 0
