Voting and Hand Counting Ballots Can Bring Us Gun Control, No B.S. [Thank you Emma Gonzalez]

CALL TO ACTION: PLEASE SHARE WIDELY TO SAVE OUR LIVES AND DEMOCRACY

#MarchForOurLives #RoadToChange #NeverAgain #SayNoToTheNRA. YES #YouthWillWin and YES #TheYoungPeopleWillWin [Thank you David Hogg], but not if we use privatized, secretive, electronic voting machines.



DEMOCRACY IN OUR HEARTS

(Image by clipartxtras.com)



two rights that all our other rights rest on are our right to vote and our right to have our vote counted as cast. There are two steps: vote and then hand count the paper ballots. That is Democracy's Solution. I have been researching and writing about hand counting paper ballots since the 2000 presidential election and appreciate that it is crucially important now to have Emma and David, all the Parkland youth, and all their allies take over.

You might have heard that we need paper ballots. That is true, but only half true and so muddies the truth. We do need paper ballots, but to make sure our votes are counted as cast, the paper ballots must be counted by hand, not by any electronic voting machines.



DEMOCRACY IN OUR HANDS

(Image by Perry Grone @perrygrone)



I am very excited that the Parkland youth and all your allies are taking on the issue of voting. Thanks to you, I am imagining hundreds of thousands of youth from across the country counting all our paper ballots by hand. The hand counting must be publicly observed, live-streamed and have a secure chain of custody from blank ballot to ballot box to final tally sheets, with archived ballots ready to recount if any election is contested. This in the 2018 midterm elections, the 2020 presidential election and beyond, at all levels of government, from the smallest municipality to county and state elections as well as national elections.

Parkland youth and all your allies, we the people need you to call for and demand that you yourselves hand count the paper ballots (HCPB) to ensure honest elections. Insisting on transparent HCPB elections will help to bring us the gun laws that stop the horrific killing in schools and elsewhere.

Otherwise, we will continue to have election fraud, as all electronic voting machines can be hacked, both DRE's/touchscreens and optical scans. And this does not even touch the rampant suppression of the vote.

You can read some chapters from my book about election fraud and electronic voting machines here . Although there are many more restrictions on abortion rights now and many more in the wings, Chapter X "Crashing at the Intersection of Women's Rights and Voting Rights" is still excruciatingly important now more than ever, with Kavanaugh up for SCOTUS. He is a hard right conservative who also loves guns and who the NRA is supporting strongly.

In 2017, Voting Village at DEF CON, the world's largest hacker convention, was a room filled with electronic voting machines waiting to be hacked by conference attendees. "In less than 90 minutes, the first cracks in the systems' defenses started appearing, revealing an embarrassing low level of security. Then one was hacked wirelessly."

