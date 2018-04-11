- Advertisement -

Democracy lovers: Please take 4 minutes to watch this excellent video from the New York Times! The title says it all " I Hacked an Election. So Can the Russians."



VerifiedVoting.org logo

(Image by VerifiedVoting.org website) Permission Details DMCA



https://www.nytimes.com/video/ opinion/100000005790489/i- hacked-an-election-so-can-the- russians.html?action=click& gtype=vhs&version=vhs-heading& module=vhs -ion=title- area& cview=true&t=2



I Hacked an Election. So Can the Russians.

By MATTEEN MOKALLA, TAIGE JENSEN and J. ALEX HALDERMAN | Apr. 5, 2018 | 4:23



It's time America's leaders got serious about voting security.

While this video deals mainly with touchscreen voting machines, another video of Haldeman testimony before Congress makes clear that cyberattacks can change the results in elections not just on touchscreens, but also on results counted on ballot scanners. Like those in New York. (5 minutes)

https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=AD3qqBfU0no&t=2s

5 minutes: Haldeman testimony: Cyberattacks could change the results of U.S. national elections



v=Cwr6hRxMoGM

Seth takes a break from breaking news to check in on the United States' cybersecurity and how worried the country should be about a foreign power meddling in its elections again.

https://www.verifiedvoting.org



Verified Voting Blog: Verified Voting Hacks into Voting Machine in New Video from the New York Times

Apr 6 2018 - The Voting News

Demonstration Shows Vulnerability of Voting Machines With No Paper Backup



The New York Times published an interactive piece on election security today that included a video featuring Verified Voting fellow, Alex Halderman. The piece, "I Hacked an Election. So Can the Russians," was the result of a months-long collaboration between Verified Voting and the New York Times.





