Voting Hacks and Cyber Attacks: Should We Be Worried Yet?

By Allegra Dengler

4/11/18

Author 3461
Democracy lovers: Please take 4 minutes to watch this excellent video from the New York Times! The title says it all " I Hacked an Election. So Can the Russians."


https://www.nytimes.com/video/opinion/100000005790489/i-hacked-an-election-so-can-the-russians.html?action=click&gtype=vhs&version=vhs-heading&module=vhs -ion=title- area&cview=true&t=2

OPINION

I Hacked an Election. So Can the Russians.
By MATTEEN MOKALLA, TAIGE JENSEN and J. ALEX HALDERMAN | Apr. 5, 2018 | 4:23

It's time America's leaders got serious about voting security.

While this video deals mainly with touchscreen voting machines, another video of Haldeman testimony before Congress makes clear that cyberattacks can change the results in elections not just on touchscreens, but also on results counted on ballot scanners. Like those in New York. (5 minutes)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AD3qqBfU0no&t=2s
5 minutes: Haldeman testimony: Cyberattacks could change the results of U.S. national elections

If you'd rather have a little humor to ease your hacking induced hypertension, check out Seth Meyers:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cwr6hRxMoGM
The Check In: U.S. Cybersecurity
Late Night with Seth Meyers
Published on Mar 20, 2018

Seth takes a break from breaking news to check in on the United States' cybersecurity and how worried the country should be about a foreign power meddling in its elections again.

https://www.verifiedvoting.org

Verified Voting Blog: Verified Voting Hacks into Voting Machine in New Video from the New York Times
Apr 6 2018 - The Voting News
Demonstration Shows Vulnerability of Voting Machines With No Paper Backup

The New York Times published an interactive piece on election security today that included a video featuring Verified Voting fellow, Alex Halderman. The piece, "I Hacked an Election. So Can the Russians," was the result of a months-long collaboration between Verified Voting and the New York Times.

opednews.com

Allegra Dengler is a voting activist in New York State.

