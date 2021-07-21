Virtual Whistleblower Summit and Film Festival, Panel to Discuss Latest Federal Employee Antidiscrimination Law



Beginning the week of July 25, 2021, and ending August 1, 2021, the 9th Annual Whistleblower Summit and Film Festival (Summit) will feature speeches and panel discussions by whistleblowers, whistleblower advocates, and government officials. Michael McCray and Marcel Reid, co-organizers of the Summit, will host the virtual forum.

Joyce E. Megginson, the C4C's Public Relations Officer, will serve as the C4C's moderator for the panel taking place Tuesday, July 27th at noon. She will facilitate the discussion on the Elijah Cummings Federal Employee Antidiscrimination Act and the vital need for the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to use its enforcement authority to deter unlawful employment discrimination in the federal workplace.

Notably, in addition to the C4C panel on federal workplace discrimination on July 29th, Mr. Lawrence Lucas, of USDA Coalition of Minority Employees will moderate a panel on Systemic Discrimination at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

About the Whistleblower Summit and Film Festival:

There is no cost to view Summit panels. However, registration is required to gain access to the virtual event. For panel schedule, Click Here