 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Virtual Whistleblower Summit and Film Festival, Panel to Discuss Latest Federal Employee Antidiscrimination Law

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 68361
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Tanya Ward Jordan
Become a Fan
  (4 fans)


(Image by geralt)   Details   DMCA

Beginning the week of July 25, 2021, and ending August 1, 2021, the 9th Annual Whistleblower Summit and Film Festival (Summit) will feature speeches and panel discussions by whistleblowers, whistleblower advocates, and government officials. Michael McCray and Marcel Reid, co-organizers of the Summit, will host the virtual forum.

During the Summit, The Coalition For Change, Inc. (C4C) will conduct a panel entitled: "Addressing Discrimination in the Federal Workplace." The civil-rights whistleblower group will largely discuss the background, purpose, and requirements of the Elijah Cummings Federal Employee Antidiscrimination Act of 2020 that became law earlier this year. Notably, the C4C panelists will discuss transparency and accountability requirements the late Representative Elijah Cummings introduced "to ensure that all federal workplaces meet the standards of a model EEO program."

Joyce E. Megginson, the C4C's Public Relations Officer, will serve as the C4C's moderator for the panel taking place Tuesday, July 27th at noon. She will facilitate the discussion on the Elijah Cummings Federal Employee Antidiscrimination Act and the vital need for the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to use its enforcement authority to deter unlawful employment discrimination in the federal workplace.

Notably, in addition to the C4C panel on federal workplace discrimination on July 29th, Mr. Lawrence Lucas, of USDA Coalition of Minority Employees will moderate a panel on Systemic Discrimination at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

About the Whistleblower Summit and Film Festival:

There is no cost to view Summit panels. However, registration is required to gain access to the virtual event. For panel schedule, Click Here

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Tanya Ward Jordan Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Tanya Ward Jordan is the author of 17 STEPS: A Federal Employee's Guide For Tackling Workplace Discrimination. She serves as President and Founder of the Coalition For Change, Inc. (C4C). C4C is an proactive non-profit self-help organization (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Veterans Affairs: Endangering Veterans and Victimizing Its Workforce

Anne Wagner: Vice-Chairman Of The Merit Systems Protection Board Named In Discrimination Suit

She's At it Again: Wyneva Johnson, Black AUSA, "Defending Discriminators"

Federal Wall of Shame-Michael Branch, Jana Brooks, David Duke, Terry Fred, Craig Littlejohn, Sara Revell & . . .

Who's the EEOC's Carlton M. Hadden?

Veteran Affairs Purging Patients, "The Lethal List"

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 