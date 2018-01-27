Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Unmasking Propornot- Exposing Deep State Crimes

Propornot's Unmentionables Exposed
(Image by Propornot.com)
A little over a year ago, the deep-state graced the world with Propornot . Thanks to them, 2017 became the year of fake news. Every news website and opinion column now had the potential to be linked to the Steele dossier and Trump collusion with Russia. Every journalist was either with us or against us. Every one that was against us became Russia's trolls.

Fortunately for the free world, the anonymous group known as Propornot that tried to "out" every website as a potential Russian colluder, in the end only implicated themselves.

Turnabout is fair play and that's always the fun part, isn't it? With that in mind, I know the dogs are going to howl this evening over this one.

The damage Propornot did to scores of news and opinions websites in late 2016-2017provides the basis of a massive civil suit. I mean huge, as in the potential is there for a tobacco company sized class-action sized lawsuit. I can say that because I know a lot about a number of entities that are involved and the enormous amount of money behind them.

How serious is this? In 2016, a $10,000 reward was put out for the identities of Propornot players. No one has claimed it yet, and now, I guess no one will. There are times in your life that taking a stand has a cost. To make sure the story gets out and is taken seriously, this is one of those times.

If that's what it takes for you to understand the danger Propornot and the groups around them pose to everyone you love, if you understand it, everything will have been well worth it.

In this article, you'll meet some of the people staffing Propornot. You'll meet the people and publications that provide their expenses and cover the logistics. You'll meet a few of the deep state players. We'll deal with them very soon. They need to see this as the warning shot over the bow and start playing nice with regular people. After that, you'll meet the NGO's that are funding and orchestrating all of it. How am I doing so far?

Proof Propornot is owned by Interpreter Mag
(Image by George Eliason)

The image that you see is the clincher or game winner that supplies the necessary proof up front and the direct path to Propornot. This was a passive scan of propornot.com showing the administrative dashboard belongs to the InterpreterMag.com as shown on the left of the image. On the right, it shows that uploads to Propornot.com come from InterpreterMag.com and is a product of that publication.

Now we have the first layer of Propornot, fake news, and our 1st four contestants. We have a slew of new media organizations that are influenced by, or feeding Propornot. Remember, fake news got off the ground and got its wings because of the attention this website received from the Washington Post in Dec. 2016.

At the Interpreter Mag level, here are the people:

- Michael Weiss is the Editor-in-Chief at the InterpreterMag.com. According to his Linkd profile , he is also a National Security Analyst for CNN since Jul 2017 as well as an Investigative Reporter for International Affairs for CNN since Apr 2017. He has been a contributor there since 2015. He has been a Senior Editor at The Daily Beast since Jun 2015.

With the lengthy CNN cred's, how much involvement does CNN have in fake news? Yes, I know, but focus, we're talking about Propornot.

- Catherine A. Fitzpatrick is a Russian translator and analyst for the Interpreter. She has worked as an editor for EurasiaNet.org and RFE/RL.

- Pierre Vaux is an analyst and translator for the Interpreter. He's also an intern. He is a contributor to the Daily Beast, Foreign Policy, RFE/RL and Left Foot Forward and works at Dataminr Inc.

- James Miller's bio at the InterpreterMag.com includes Managing Editor of The Interpreter where he reports on Russia, Ukraine, and Syria. James runs the "Under The Black Flag" column at RFE/RL which provides news, opinion, and analysis about the impact of the Islamic State extremist group in Syria, Iraq, and beyond. He is a contributor at Reuters, The Daily Beast, Foreign Policy, and other publications. He is an expert on verifying citizen journalismand has been covering developments in the Middle East, specifically Syria and Iran, since 2009. Follow him on Twitter: @MillerMENA- Miller even works for the US Embassy in Kiev "diplo-page" the Kiev Post.


Owned by
(Image by The Interpreter)

The Interpreter is a product of the Atlantic Council. The Digital Forensics Research Lab has been carrying the weight in Ukrainian-Russian affairs for the Atlantic Council. Fellows working with the Atlantic Council in this area include:

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

 

George Eliason is an American journalist that lives and works in Donbass. He has been interviewed by and provided analysis for RT, the BBC, and Press-TV. His articles have been published in the Security Assistance Monitor, Washingtons Blog, (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Lois Gagnon

  New Content

Talk about psychological warfare. Skullduggery at its finest. And the sheep keep on believing they have democracy.

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 27, 2018 at 6:27:32 PM

Kenneth Johnson

  New Content

Even I was fooled by Russian trickery.

On one of my business trips to Moscow I was promised a meeting with the Chairman at Gorby's Red Square Restaurant, but ended up being greeted by Mr. Gorby's chef instead.

Still, I considered it an honor.

One has to be on his toes at all times with these jokers.

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 27, 2018 at 7:24:16 PM

Susan Lee Schwartz

  New Content
GEEZE!

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 27, 2018 at 8:00:39 PM

larry payne

  New Content

I don't think I have ever encountered a more confusing article.
It may all be true, but it won't convince me of anything I don't already know unless it's made easier to understand.
The unreadable graphics don't help either.

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 27, 2018 at 8:38:08 PM

Indent
Paul from Potomac

Reply to larry payne:

Ukraine operatives pretending to be Russian hackers using CIA-designed software with NSA-supplied connectivity to fake IDs on Twitter and Facebook, and flood the legitimate news sites with fake news...yeah, it's a strange story. I read some of these articles over the last two years. The Pope also noticed fake news is destroying society's fabric. I hope that we can learn how to dredge the truth from the lies. It's becoming impossible.

Submitted on Saturday, Jan 27, 2018 at 8:57:31 PM

