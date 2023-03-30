 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 3/30/23

Understanding the Roots of Division Between Christianity and Islam: A Complex Issue

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Muhammad Khurshid
Become a Fan
  (7 fans)
The relationship between Christianity and Islam has been a topic of discussion and debate for centuries. While both religions share some common beliefs, such as the belief in one God, there are also significant differences between the two that have led to conflicts and divisions.

One reason for the division between the two religions is their different understandings of the nature of God. In Christianity, God is understood as a Trinity - one God in three persons: Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. This concept is rejected by Islam, which views God as a single entity, without any partners or associates. The rejection of the Trinity by Muslims has often led to accusations of polytheism against Christians, which has created tensions between the two religions.

Another source of division between Christianity and Islam is their differing views on the role of Jesus. While both religions acknowledge Jesus as an important figure, they have different interpretations of his nature and mission. Christians believe that Jesus is the Son of God, and that he died on the cross for the sins of humanity. Muslims, on the other hand, believe that Jesus was a prophet of God, but not the Son of God, and that he did not die on the cross, but was taken up into heaven by God.

These differences in belief have often led to conflicts and misunderstandings between Christians and Muslims, which have been exacerbated by political and social factors. Historical events such as the Crusades, the Ottoman Empire, and Western colonization of Muslim lands have contributed to a legacy of mistrust and resentment between the two religions.

In addition, extremist groups on both sides have used religion to justify acts of violence and terrorism, further fueling tensions between Christians and Muslims. This has led to a widespread perception that the two religions are inherently incompatible, and that peaceful coexistence is impossible.

However, it is important to recognize that the majority of Christians and Muslims do not support violence or conflict, and that there are many examples of positive interactions between the two religions. Interfaith dialogues, joint humanitarian efforts, and cultural exchanges have all contributed to greater understanding and cooperation between Christians and Muslims.

Ultimately, the division between Christianity and Islam is a complex issue that cannot be reduced to a simple explanation. It is important for individuals on both sides to engage in respectful dialogue and seek common ground, while acknowledging and respecting their differences. Only through mutual understanding and cooperation can we hope to overcome the divisions that have plagued our world for centuries.

Rate It | View Ratings

Muhammad Khurshid Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Muhammad Khurshid, a resident of Bajaur Agency, tribal areas situated on Pak-Afghan border is journalist by profession. He contributes articles and news stories to various online and print newspapers. His subject matter is terrorism. He is also (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Change The System Then There Will No Terrorism

Indo-Pak Tension Affecting War On Terror Badly

Public Execution By Taliban Increases Terror In Tribal Areas

Is Osama Alive Or Really Dead?

Obama Doing Well On The Foreign Front

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend