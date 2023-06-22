Uncrossing our eyes

I'm in the world's best little library

Where there is so much poetry

That if you remove a book or two

The collection expands gratefully to fill the space.

There is a little girl coloring at the children's table

Out of sight a few steps up behind the art books.

She is with her father, talking, talking, talking.

She used to like markers but now she's not a fan.

She thought of filling in the whole page

But you know what? (What?)

I only have to fill in half the page and cross my eyes!

She laughs and laughs. (Her father laughs. I smile.)

And then I realize that for five minutes

My back hasn't bothered me.

Better than Aleve, the medicine of distraction.

I think I will make my way home now.

(I said I would work in the garden.)

This is turning out to be a really good day.

Music later with Dave at the fund-raiser for the fire department.

Now she is saying, Red is my favorite color

But Blue is my favorite-favorite color.

What is my favorite-favorite color?

My favorite color is Green.

But my favorite-favorite color is the color that CW Wyeth invented

To paint the underbelly of a wave that has just collapsed

But appears illuminated from within

Or from a light shining through it from below.

That color skipped a generation

But you find it in his grandson Jamie's paintings.

Gratitude to those who go the extra step

To show us what we might see

If we can uncross our eyes for just a moment.

