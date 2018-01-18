Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Twitter Rock Star Obama's Silence Must Delight Trump

From Counterpunch

From commons.wikimedia.org: Barack-Obama
Barack-Obama
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))
Former President Barack Obama continues to mystify his supporters. He is watching his successor tear down what they see as his administration's hard-earned initiatives to protect the people's health, safety and economic well-being, while twisting Washington toward more coddled, tax-subsidized corporatism. Yet our former president mostly remains quiet on matters of substance, providing no powerful voice for Americans to rally around.

Mr. Obama is the most popular politician in America. He can command the mass media like no other citizen, should he choose to strengthen the opposition to the corrupt Donald Trump. Even more, he has reportedly the third largest twitter following -- a staggering 98 million followers -- in the U.S. Of the top 10, all the rest are well known entertainers. With only Katy Perry (at 108 million) and Justin Bieber (at 105 million) exceeding his numbers, Obama's twitter followers are almost triple those who follow Trump's daily hard-edged rages that make mass media news.

It is said that to keep such a large fan base, one must tweet daily and frequently. Not so with Mr. Obama. His tweets in December numbered less than a dozen. You'll remember the last two months of 2017 as a time when Trump and his wrecking crew cabinet accelerated their rollbacks and suspensions of federal programs and rules designed to save American lives, prevent injuries and diseases and defend people's economic well-being. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the EPA, the Food and Drug Administration, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Departments of the Interior and Agriculture -- all of these are weakened, imperiled, understaffed, or directed to work against their Congressionally mandated missions. If their fangs aren't now out for consumers and workers, they've been put on sleeping pills.

So does Obama care? Does he galvanize his huge following with a reach into the media? Not at all. He is urging people generally to make the world better in 2018. He is praising various persons by name who have helped homeless people in Chicago or have funded scholarships in Charlottesville, Virginia. While Trump is rampaging against Obama's achievements, our ex-president is tweeting: "Michelle and I are delighted to congratulate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their engagement."

Mr. Obama does urge people to vote, praises voters who came out for races that brought Democratic victories in Virginia and New Jersey, mentions a town hall in New Delhi hosted by the Obama Foundation, and vigorously urges consumers to sign up for Obamacare, without even mentioning Trump's unending drive to destroy it.

Meanwhile, the Trump bulldozer is barreling through the positions Obama stood for -- such as protecting civil rights and maintaining long-held diplomatic bonds, preserving the public lands and prohibiting offshore drilling in the arctic, modestly protecting financial consumers and keeping the better remnants of a porous tax code. Amidst all of this, Obama still doesn't want to publicly speak truth to Trump's power abuses and fabrications.

Defenders of the civil Obama's self-imposed censorship may say he is avoiding a distracting pissing match with the foul-mouthed Trump. Do they mean that he cannot rise above such a tangle by the way he expresses himself to dismantle the Trump temper, by the citizen action groups he can start or expand to keep the Trump regime more on the defensive? Can't he reach retired high officials in his administration, many of whom are also keeping quiet, and urge them to speak out, stand up and rebut the unrebutted bile oozing from the White House?

Granted he has joined with former Attorney General Eric Holder, who is back at his lucrative partnership in the corporate law firm of Covington and Burling, to oppose voter suppression and diminish the scourge of electoral gerrymandering wherein the politicians pick the voters. But there is little rising public agitation evident behind these efforts attributed to their pro forma energies.

Let's put it simply. Obama's America and his domestic vision of America are under relentless attack by Trump, his mass media of talk show hosts and the forces of extreme reaction. Obama can use the mass media and rally the opposition to Trump like no other Democrat in the public arena. Instead, he is behaving like a rock star, as if posing for Parade Magazine with all the pomp and celebrity imagery which, by the way, keeps his Twitter audience ahead of Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga.

Trump couldn't be more delighted. His bullying politics of intimidation works, especially for visible public figures without the tough fortitude behind their very general compassionate pronouncements.

 

Ralph Nader is one of America's most effective social critics. Named by The Atlantic as one of the 100 most influential figures in American history, and by Time and Life magazines as one
 

3 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments

j dial

When Obama had power to do things, he accomplished a few--after all, he had eight years. Yet in that time why was his cabinet composed of rich, straight white men? Why did he let previous illegal warmongers and BP's insouciant executives--but not whistle-blowers or undocumented immigrants--completely off any kind of hook? Why was single-payer not even a discussion point in creation of the ACA? As to meeting energy needs, why were 'all options on the table' when life as we know it is dying?

If you think Obama cared then, consider how he feels now that he's finally cashing in.

And if you think Obama is the only one of our elected representatives who serve masters other than the citizenry (or if you think this service divides along partisan lines), less power to you!

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 18, 2018 at 11:59:47 PM

Daniel Geery

Ralph, I voted for you twice. But I got to say this is insane. Obama paved the way for Trump and worked behind the scenes to get him elected, as I'm sure you know. I have been over all incredibly pleased with your lifelong dedication to good causes, but this is clearly not one of them.

Submitted on Friday, Jan 19, 2018 at 12:56:46 AM

Robert Cogan

Ralph is right as usual, still a prophet without honor in his own land. Obama remains great disappointment for progressives. He could be useful as an educator, but refuses to be. On the other hand, while he was in office, if he had contended better, he would have not only been "ghettoed," but likely some of or thousands of fine redneck patriot snipers would have assassinated him!

To me, the most discouraging aspect is the wall of noise with low signal coming from all the infotainment media, even cable News. They are all about reactions to Trump's wavings of the bloody shirts of cultcha war: groping, race baiting, immigrant criminals, "hitholes shithouses, etc. The regress on any of our real problems is obscured. 16 years war in Stan and you can't get "news" casters to drop the word "revenge" in before "terror act" to suggest maybe such attacks today are not motivated any longer by our killing bin laden, but by our much more recent attacks in Muslim homelands.

Right now, e.g., we need media attention to ALTERNATIVES for funding government than the stupid austerity they have self-imposed, such as GREENBACK creation


Government created money can be used for infrastructure without taxation or added debt!
(Image by Clip art of LLC)
(Image by Clip art of LLC) Permission Details DMCA
to fund disaster relief, climate change infrastructure fixing, etc, or Modern Monetary Theory, to explain how a progressive candidate like Sanders can "pay for it all." Why do "news media" so cowardly refuse to even mention such alternatives??

Submitted on Friday, Jan 19, 2018 at 6:30:31 AM

