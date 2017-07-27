Refresh  

Turkey and the Strategic Calculus in the Middle East

From flickr.com: Istanbul, Turkey {MID-146129}
Istanbul, Turkey
(Image by szeke)

Recently, Tayeeb Erdogan, the Prominent Turkish Leader, appeared on the prominence of the foreign policy chores once more when he is reported to visit Doha first time after Qatar faced the abhorrence of Sunni Arab states of Gulf that cut of every sort of diplomatic linkage with it.

The Turkish president importantly avowed that the divergence among the Ummah's ranks is in favor of its foes on one hand and is a bleeding blow to the Muslim concord on the other. He was also observed by saying that the current disagreement among the sister Arab nations is likely to be ignited further by their regional hostilities which will derail the region from moribund peace into deep chaos.

Today, in this opinion article, the Turkish stance in the present situation is the most important assignment to be explored. Being a rational state actor, Turkey is ardently out to utilize all possible tools in its viability in order to mend up wherever the Turkish foreign and security policy seem to seep away.

Importantly, foreign policy is an essential component of Grand National security policy to safeguard the national interest outside the territorial confines. On the same edge, the security policy is a mechanism opted by a state to ensure the national economic, military and political interest against any possible threats. Let me make the article more coherent because of the relevance of the issue to the contemporary strategic scenario prevailing in the Middle East and include the three forms of the security in this article before exploring what Turkey plans to achieve in the ongoing circumstances.

These security forms include military security policy; an assessed pursuit to cope with threats arising from other rival state, internal security policy; a mechanism to defuse threats within the national boundaries and situational security policy; a plan to eradicate the cultural, economic, political and ideological changes based threats which want to overthrow the political system.

Turkey's present national security-centric initiatives are very relevant to the said three forms of security policy. For instance, the theater of the Middle Eastern cold war has given birth to a situation where the international stake-holders are active with their robust military presence. That is why Turkey is coerced to undertake the military plans in order to ensure territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The Author is a junior scholar and researcher. He has presented his papers in several national and international conferences. He is also a freelance columnist and contributes to both national and international print media.


The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Muhammad Irfan

