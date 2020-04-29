 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 4/29/20

Trump lashes out as Senate Republicans focus on saving their own hides

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 38168
Message Daily Kos

See original here

By Kerry Eleveld
Daily Kos Staff


(Image by NBC Video Screenshot)   Details   DMCA

The Senate Republican campaign arm circulated a memo to GOP caucus members with strict instructions: Don't defend Donald Trump's coronavirus debacle; always pivot to scapegoating China. In other words, leave Trump for dead, save yourselves, here's how.

Guess what? Trump's pretty pissy about it -- and his people are promising retribution.

Trump political adviser Justin Clark told Senate GOP campaign committee chief Kevin McLaughin that any Republicans following the advice will lose the support of Trump's reelection campaign and, with it, support of the GOP base.

According to Politico, McLaughlin fell in line, agreeing with Clark and back-pedalling on the notion that Senate Republicans ever intended to avoid defending Trump. But just for a refresher, the memo stated: "Don't defend Trump, other than the China Travel Ban attack China." Oh.

Trump may not be particularly smart, but his campaign staff can read. Thus, McLaughlin was also forced to issue a statement to patch things up with Dear Leader.

"There is no daylight between the NRSC and President Trump," McLaughlin said in a statement, adding: "Senate Republicans have worked hand in glove with the Trump administration to ensure a highly effective federal response to Covid-19."

Hear that? Hand in glove. And so the Senate GOP crisis deepens.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Daily Kos Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

articles reprinted from Dailykos.com

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Just Read FBI Deputy Director McCabe's Statement Regarding His Firing By Trump... Just Read It.

Rush Limbaugh's Sponsor List

Comcast favors Fox News, charges $204 more for MSNBC package. ACTION NEEDED

A Christmas Present From Hucky Boo Boo Sanders, She's Leaving WH The End Of The Year

Ron Paul takes lead In Iowa, Newt Gingrich falls off cliff

Republican Bill Bans Non-Church Marriages

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 