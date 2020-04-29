Trump lashes out as Senate Republicans focus on saving their own hides

See original here

By Kerry Eleveld

Daily Kos Staff



(Image by NBC Video Screenshot)



The Senate Republican campaign arm circulated a memo to GOP caucus members with strict instructions: Don't defend Donald Trump's coronavirus debacle; always pivot to scapegoating China. In other words, leave Trump for dead, save yourselves, here's how.

Guess what? Trump's pretty pissy about it -- and his people are promising retribution.

Trump political adviser Justin Clark told Senate GOP campaign committee chief Kevin McLaughin that any Republicans following the advice will lose the support of Trump's reelection campaign and, with it, support of the GOP base.

According to Politico, McLaughlin fell in line, agreeing with Clark and back-pedalling on the notion that Senate Republicans ever intended to avoid defending Trump. But just for a refresher, the memo stated: "Don't defend Trump, other than the China Travel Ban attack China." Oh.

Trump may not be particularly smart, but his campaign staff can read. Thus, McLaughlin was also forced to issue a statement to patch things up with Dear Leader.

"There is no daylight between the NRSC and President Trump," McLaughlin said in a statement, adding: "Senate Republicans have worked hand in glove with the Trump administration to ensure a highly effective federal response to Covid-19."

Hear that? Hand in glove. And so the Senate GOP crisis deepens.