Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

Trump is Not the State of Our Union

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Marcello Rollando       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 58005
Become a Fan
  (9 fans)


Divided We Fall
(Image by Marcello Rollando)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

After being trumped 24/7 for three years, in what state have we morphed?

Time to believe what Trump tells us of his mind-set -- a state of new low in American moments; then, cease and desist dancing to his power-point distractions.

Let's get past media not knowing difference between new or normal, and realize, the size of un-presidential hands is not as important as where he puts them; a limited vocabulary is less dangerous than a commander-and-Chief of nuclear destruction, surrounded by generals who think they can control him, and congressional lackeys who think him immortal.

Arguably, the most telling, indeed, threatening revelation of Trump's state of mind regarding our Democratic Republic is, I call on the Congress to empower every Cabinet secretary with the authority to reward good workers and to remove federal employees who undermine the public trust or fail the American people -- for this vague veiled pitch for power won't stop with either Robert Mueller or the FBI.

- Advertisement -

For two hours and forty minutes Monday, 29 January 2018, American EP-3 Aries was trumped by Russia over the Black Sea, but Trump punts on new sanctions against Russia.

Are Trump enablers, Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association Chair Lisa Kidd Hunt, and mega Wall Street firms' attorney Jay Clayton colluding to set adrift 99% of Americans, in a new sea of red ink?

Do we believe post Trump/Pence, we will be absolved, and all iniquity dissipated in the ebb and flow of Dreamers out, neo-Nazis in?

- Advertisement -

Is an ally offender the best choice for choosing America's friends: That is why, tonight, I am asking the Congress to pass legislation to help ensure American foreign-assistance dollars always serve American interests, and only go to America's friends.

Does a trumped America shake up human development or demean our global calling, into ravenous Hominini tribalism?

Have conservatives divided us into gerrymandered pockets of divided we fall isolationism, or independent of reason, are we selectively abandoning the United States of America?

The old large church, near August 12, 2017, was energized with standing-room-only of women and men of all ages -- but too few people of color populated, The Haven. On stage, in a straight and narrow row of chairs, sat the new Democratic Party, professing in their city suits, to be farmers and vets -- but only one in four was female. This is how the left elects, the right.

Are we not yet convinced, it's not just Trump? If not by repetitious standing ovations from Congressional Republicans during his teleprompter recitation -- then when?

The state of our union is served better by ending false positive that progressive Democrats are better liberals than liberal Democrats -- unless of course, the point is mutual destruction.

- Advertisement -

America has always engaged more than two political parties. This flexibility of multiplicity got anti-women's right to vote, Progressive Reformer, and bigot, Woodrow Wilson elected in 1912, and George W. Bush elected by a well-meaning environmentalist aided and abetted by evangelicals hating, oral in the Oval.

Our union is tragically wounded when any segment of our population deems their cause of greater importance than the common good -- whether the Tea Party & Freedom Caucus or Bernie or Bust, liberalism is left bleeding in the streets below Trump Tower.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Marcello Rollando is both seasoned political writer and critically acclaimed Performing Arts Director. Taking a sabbatical from his beloved NYC to work on a number of political campaigns as communications director and/or consultant in 2008, he (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Simple Truth: No Simple Solutions

Too Many Secrets

Religion OMG!

When what They said could never happen in America, Happens"

When Death Knocks Twice

ISIS -- Iran/Netanyahu GOP -- Fundamentalists - End Times

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Marcello Rollando

Become a Fan
Author 58005
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Jan 2, 2011), 9 fans, 169 articles, 286 comments, 4 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

The greatest danger to America's greatness is, self-division so derisive, when Trump/Pence tragedy has past, we won't recognize what we've become.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 31, 2018 at 9:09:57 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 