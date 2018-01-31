- Advertisement -

After being trumped 24/7 for three years, in what state have we morphed?

Time to believe what Trump tells us of his mind-set -- a state of new low in American moments; then, cease and desist dancing to his power-point distractions.

Let's get past media not knowing difference between new or normal, and realize, the size of un-presidential hands is not as important as where he puts them; a limited vocabulary is less dangerous than a commander-and-Chief of nuclear destruction, surrounded by generals who think they can control him, and congressional lackeys who think him immortal.

Arguably, the most telling, indeed, threatening revelation of Trump's state of mind regarding our Democratic Republic is, I call on the Congress to empower every Cabinet secretary with the authority to reward good workers and to remove federal employees who undermine the public trust or fail the American people -- for this vague veiled pitch for power won't stop with either Robert Mueller or the FBI.

For two hours and forty minutes Monday, 29 January 2018, American EP-3 Aries was trumped by Russia over the Black Sea, but Trump punts on new sanctions against Russia.

Are Trump enablers, Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association Chair Lisa Kidd Hunt, and mega Wall Street firms' attorney Jay Clayton colluding to set adrift 99% of Americans, in a new sea of red ink?

Do we believe post Trump/Pence, we will be absolved, and all iniquity dissipated in the ebb and flow of Dreamers out, neo-Nazis in?

Is an ally offender the best choice for choosing America's friends: That is why, tonight, I am asking the Congress to pass legislation to help ensure American foreign-assistance dollars always serve American interests, and only go to America's friends.

Does a trumped America shake up human development or demean our global calling, into ravenous Hominini tribalism?

Have conservatives divided us into gerrymandered pockets of divided we fall isolationism, or independent of reason, are we selectively abandoning the United States of America?

The old large church, near August 12, 2017, was energized with standing-room-only of women and men of all ages -- but too few people of color populated, The Haven. On stage, in a straight and narrow row of chairs, sat the new Democratic Party, professing in their city suits, to be farmers and vets -- but only one in four was female. This is how the left elects, the right.

Are we not yet convinced, it's not just Trump? If not by repetitious standing ovations from Congressional Republicans during his teleprompter recitation -- then when?

The state of our union is served better by ending false positive that progressive Democrats are better liberals than liberal Democrats -- unless of course, the point is mutual destruction.

America has always engaged more than two political parties. This flexibility of multiplicity got anti-women's right to vote, Progressive Reformer, and bigot, Woodrow Wilson elected in 1912, and George W. Bush elected by a well-meaning environmentalist aided and abetted by evangelicals hating, oral in the Oval.

Our union is tragically wounded when any segment of our population deems their cause of greater importance than the common good -- whether the Tea Party & Freedom Caucus or Bernie or Bust, liberalism is left bleeding in the streets below Trump Tower.

