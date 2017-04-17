Refresh  

Trump has killed 'beautiful little babies' in four countries

US president Donald Trump sounded sincere when he described how he felt after seeing pictures of "beautiful little babies" allegedly killed by a Syrian government chemical weapons attack on April 4.

"These heinous actions by the Assad regime cannot be tolerated," said Trump, and hours later, the US launched nearly 60 tomahawk missiles in response to the allegations.

But what about the beautiful little babies killed by US bombs since Trump became president? Is Trump not concerned about those children because they were killed by his missiles, and not Assad's alleged chemical weapons?

In the first three months of his presidency, Trump has dropped bombs -- and killed children - in Yemen, Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq. Here are a few of the instances:


Nora Al-Awlaki
(Image by Felton Davis)   Permission   Details   DMCA

An eight-year-old girl was killed during a US raid in Yemen in January. The girl, Nora al-Awlaki, was a US citizen and the daughter of Anwar al-Awlaki, a New Mexico-born Muslim who was killed by the Obama administration in 2011 for his purported ties to al-Qaeda. In 2015, Nora's older brother, 16-year-old Abdulrahman al-Awlaki, also an American citizen, was killed by a US airstrike in Yemen. Nora al-Awlaki was shot in the neck by members of US SEAL Team 6 as they raided houses of suspected al-Qaeda members. Several Yemeni women were also killed in the raid.


At least 18 civilians, mostly women and children
(Image by alwaght.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA

At least 18 civilians, mostly women and children, were killed in February by US airstrikes aimed at the Taliban in Afghanistan, according to the United Nations. "How could women and children be Taliban?" asked a resident of Sangin, who said 11 people were killed in his brother's house in an airstrike.


(Image by twipic.org)   Permission   Details   DMCA

More than 200 civilians, including 34 women and 32 children were killed in US airstrikes around Raqqa, Syria since March, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. In one incident, at least 33 civilians were killed when a US airstrike hit a school that was used as a shelter by Syrian families who were fleeing ISIS in Raqqa.

Mosul, Iraq killed up to 240 civilians
(Image by baomoi.com)   Permission   Details   DMCA

US airstrikes in Mosul, Iraq killed up to 240 civilians, including scores of children last month when US forces dropped bombs on civilian homes in response to a handful of ISIS fighters who were using the local residents' roofs. Munatha Jasim, who lost her four-year-old daughter, seven-year-old son, and seven other relatives when her home was destroyed, said a sniper had set up across the street from her house. "Just because one ISIS [fighter] was on our house, the [US] aircraft bombed us." Another resident, Ali Abdulghani told the New York Times, "not all of the houses had [ISIS] on the roof " why, just because of one [ISIS], kill everyone?"

More and more people are asking for proof that Assad gassed his own people

The fact that Trump's bombs are killing innocent people in four countries is bad enough, but his most recent rationale for bombing Syria is based on unproven claims that the Syrian government used sarin against civilians.

The only 'evidence' presented to the public thus far by the White House is an unclassified report in which "open-source material" and "pro-opposition social media reporting" are part of a package of information that led the Trump administration to believe with a "very high degree of confidence" that the Syrian regime carried out the sarin attacks.

So, "open-source material" and "pro-opposition social media reporting" count as intelligence? And a "very high degree of confidence" is the bar set by Trump to determine whether or not to bomb another country?

Chris Ernesto

Chris Ernesto is cofounder of St. Pete for Peace, an antiwar organization in St. Petersburg, FL that has been active since 2003. Mr. Ernesto also created and manages OccupyArrests.com and USinAfrica.com.


The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

